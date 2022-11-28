Lamborghini is blazing a dirt trail for supercars with the Sterrato, a lifted, pumped-up Huracan that thinks mid-engined two-seaters can be fun both on and off road. You’ve probably seen the teaser videos and the undisguised images so you already know what the Sterrato looks like. But now Lamborghini has finally given us the technical detail to go with it, enabling us to see how much SUV substance there is to go with the Sterrato’s unarguable off-road style.

2 DAYS AGO