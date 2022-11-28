Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Debuts On Feb 8 With Hybrid Max Powertrain
Toyota today confirmed that it is working on a new larger three-row SUV called the Grand Highlander. It added that it will unveil the new vehicle on February 8, ahead of the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. The Japanese carmaker said that the new model will expand the Highlander nameplate, which...
Carscoops
A Collector Is Selling Some Stunning Datsun 240Z, 260Z, And 280Zs
An impressive collection of classic Datsun Z models are currently available through individual auctions on Bring a Trailer. The collection is owned by a member of the online auction marketplace and took approximately 20 years to bring together. The first Datsun Z purchased by the collector was a Series I 240Z finished in Safari Gold. It is in pristine condition having undergone a comprehensive restoration that started in 2013 and only ended in July 2022.
Carscoops
Ford F-150 Lighting Evidently Bricked While Charging At Electrify America Station
One Ford customer got more than they bargained for during a recent trip to an Electrify America charging station. During the process of topping off their F-150 Lightning, they heard a loud boom before both the charger and the truck went dead. Now, the owner is waiting for a resolution while their truck sits idle, hundreds of miles from home.
Carscoops
Travis Pastrana’s 862 HP Subaru GL Wagon Is An Awesome Throwback
The Subaru GL Wagon built by Hoonigan for the one and only Travis Pastrana is a Gymkhana car unlike any other. Unveiled back in January, the car was created for Pastrana to continue his collaboration with the Hoonigan team. It came to life shortly after work on his 862 hp Subaru WRX STI was completed and brought to life by Subaru Motorsports USA and Vermont SportsCar.
Jay Leno Hits A Cop Car, A Charger Crashes Thanksgiving, And Uber Forces EVs On Workers
There’s a lot to catch up on the newest Motorious Podcast after Thanksgiving. Jay Leno’s famous steam engine burn accident is followed up with hitting a police car with his Tesla, a Charger crashes Thanksgiving and nearly takes out a crowd of volunteers, and Uber wants their workers to only drive electric cars. A Corvette driver has a sole accident during a street takeover, Lucid wants to accomplish what Tesla couldn’t, and a tragic drunk driving accident kills a father and his son in their classic Mustang. Plus our inventory picks and much more. Watch here:
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Prototype Photographed Inside And Out
A new batch of pictures from our spy photographers has revealed some of the most important parts of the interior of the upcoming 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Caught testing at night, we can now see the near-production infotainment setup of the car in situ. In recent spy shots from China, we...
Carscoops
2023 Chevy Montana Small Pickup For South America Debuts With Lots Of Interior Comfort, But No AWD
Chevrolet took the wraps off the new Montana in South America today, where it arrives as a comfortable small truck offering a more crossover-like experience to prospective customers. That cuts both ways, though, because the vehicle comes with just one engine option (a 1.2-liter three-cylinder) and no AWD option. Chevrolet...
Carscoops
A Rivian Designer Just Fixed The 2023 BMW M2
The design of the second-generation 2023 BMW M2 has caused quite a lot of controversy since its unveiling, particularly since the first variant of the series was such a looker. While BMW remains insistent in its belief that its bizarre design language will pay dividends, one talented design has shown just how beautiful the new M2 could have been.
Carscoops
Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Is A Drift Beast
The C-shaped line on the profile of Bugatti models is one of its signature design elements distinguishing them from rival hypercars alongside the iconic horseshoe grille. The Molsheim brand took a sinister-looking Chiron Pur Sport in an open field and traced the letter C with tire marks, after a long drifting session.
Carscoops
Ford Brazil’s Ranger Rusty Blue Looks Like It Was Abandoned In The Jungle
Ford Brazil commissioned Deus Ex Machina to create a special display vehicle out of the outgoing Ranger. The result is called “Rusty Blue” and combines a unique livery with a few off-road modifications. The obvious highlight of the truck is the combination of the light blue color with...
Carscoops
Fellten Motors Will Turn Your Classic Porsche 911 And Other Cars Into EVs
As automakers across the globe make the transition to electric powertrains, a small team is working to help classic cars make the shift too. That company is Fellten Motors and it’s building standardized bolt-in kits that can keep classics on the road without the oil and gas. It already has offices in the U.K. and Australia and will open one in the U.S. soon.
Carscoops
California DOT Orders $18 Million Worth Of Tesla Model 3 EVs
Caltrans, also known as the California Department of Transportation, has ordered 399 Tesla Model 3s worth some $18 million in total. The move comes as part of the effort to electrify Caltrans’ entire fleet of approximately 1,200 vehicles by 2030. Tesla has already delivered more than half of the cars.
Carscoops
Honda To Build New CR-V-Based Hydrogen Vehicle In America In 2024
Honda announced today that it will build a new fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) based on the new CR-V at its Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio. The plug-in hydrogen vehicle will go into production starting in 2024. The vehicle will be based on the CR-V at least in part...
Carscoops
What New Cars Are You Most Excited About In 2023?
With December clocking in today, the new year is nearly upon us and with it come a slew of new cars, trucks, and SUVs. With that in mind, we’re wondering which singular vehicle with four wheels are you the most excited about in 2023. The options range from old-school sports cars to super-futuristic all-electric vans.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Is Getting Hammered By The Internet For Its Cringy Huracan Sterrato Ad
Lamborghini does some weird stuff to promote its brand. We’ve seen it hawk fragrances, sell apartment buildings, and create Spotify playlists based on engine sounds. For the launch of the Huracan Sterrato, Lamborghini was far more reserved and simply released promo videos. And boy oh boy does the internet hate it with the fire of 1,000 Aventador SVJs.
Carscoops
New Opel Astra Electric Spotted Being Benchmarked Against The VW ID.3
Opel has just debuted the 2023 Astra Electric in hatchback and Sports Tourer flavors, and our spy photographers caught a camo-free prototype during last-minute testing in Germany in the company of a rival VW ID.3. Automakers usually benchmark new models against their most successful rivals in order to get a...
Carscoops
2023 Ford Ranger Platinum Debuts As The Most Expensive Trim Besides The Raptor
Ford introduced a new Platinum trim for the Ranger that slots between the Wildtrack and the Raptor with more premium looks and features, available in Europe, UK, and Australia. Just like the closely-related Ford Everest Platinum SUV, the pickup has pretty generous standard equipment and is exclusively offered with the 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel.
Carscoops
602-HP Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Crossover Is Limited To 162 Mph, But Not To Paved Roads
Lamborghini is blazing a dirt trail for supercars with the Sterrato, a lifted, pumped-up Huracan that thinks mid-engined two-seaters can be fun both on and off road. You’ve probably seen the teaser videos and the undisguised images so you already know what the Sterrato looks like. But now Lamborghini has finally given us the technical detail to go with it, enabling us to see how much SUV substance there is to go with the Sterrato’s unarguable off-road style.
Carscoops
Rivian Teams Up With Tenneco To Update Its Supercar-Like Suspension System
Future Rivian R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV models will feature an updated version of their already unique suspension setup. The electric vehicle manufacturer just inked a new deal with supplier Tenneco and shed some light on how future vehicles will handle. It sounds like the already impressive ride quality of Rivian vehicles is about to get better.
Carscoops
Pravaig Defy Is A $48k Electric SUV From An Indian Startup
Pravaig, an automotive startup from India, has revealed a premium electric SUV which is called Defy. The model shown in renderings and revealed in pre-production prototype form, is scheduled to enter production in the second quarter of 2023 priced from Rs 39.5 lakh ($48,440) in India. We had never heard...
Comments / 0