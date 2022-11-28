Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
Publix Announces New Store Location in MillbrookBryan DijkhuizenMillbrook, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Related
Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County students help with storm aftermath in Wetumpka
Just a day after an EF-2 tornado struck residences along Willow Springs Road, nearly 200 students from Stanhope Elmore High School and Wetumpka High School were working together to clean up debris. PHOTOS: Wetumpka Cleanup. Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis surveyed the damaged Wednesday just hours after trees were...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika's Neighborhood Wellness Bus to open its doors to the public Sat Dec 3
East Alabama Health is rolling out this weekend as Opelika’s Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Bus opens to the public in the Carver neighborhood. This new traveling health clinic will hold a kickoff event in Covington Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This will be the first stop for the bus as it begins providing medical services to underserved areas in the Opelika community.
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
altoday.com
Power Moves: Sheron Rose helps Montgomery keep moving forward
Since 2015, Sheron Rose has been a leader in the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, where she is exposed to opportunities that foster economic and community growth. She has been a pioneer in the city of Montgomery, helping to pave the way for growth and development that will benefit the city for generations to come.
tallasseetribune.com
Hill sworn in to represent district 3 on Elmore County Commission
The Elmore County Commission has no empty seats after Dennis Hill was sworn in before the commission’s Monday meeting. Elmore County Commission District 3 was left without a representative after Troy Stubbs assumed duties in the Alabama House of Representatives. Hill is a 33 year veteran of law enforcement last serving in the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.
opelikaobserver.com
41 Years Later
OPELIKA — Joseph Haynes believes he suffered an injustice over 40 years ago that has now been righted. Haynes said he was left off his school’s honor society list without cause or reason. “My mother was very stern, very very stern … and she didn’t play about education,”...
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Hear Auburn students react to the hiring of Hugh Freeze
Auburn football’s hiring of Hugh Freeze has been met with both support and derision. Freeze was Liberty University’s head coach since 2019 and was at Ole Miss from 2012 to July 2017 before resigning after an investigation found he had a pattern of personal misconduct. Liberty itself is often under scrutiny as a university, currently the subject of a Board of Education investigation into how the university handles sexual misconduct on campus. Liberty also hired Ian McCaw, the former Baylor athletics director who resigned there amid a widely reported sexual abuse scandal.
Wetumpka Herald
Former Wetumpka star Kavosiey Smoke enters transfer portal
Former Wetumpka running back Kavosiey Smoke is in the market for a new college football team. Smoke, who has spent his last five seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Thursday. As a graduate transfer, he will have one more year of eligibility wherever he ends up.
thebamabuzz.com
6 HBCU marching bands will perform in the Battle of the Bands at Alabama State, Feb. 18
Fans have voted and chosen the six marching bands that will perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands This special event showcases marching bands and dance teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) from all over the country. Who is marching into the competition on February 18? Read on to find out.
Survivor of tornado that killed 2 in small Alabama community ‘lucky to be alive’
Chaz Johnston, awakened early Wednesday by a television station weather alert, got up just in time to hear a tornado bearing down on his home on Cobb Lane in the Flatwood community, just north of Montgomery. “I come outside and it’s just a wreck. And really devastating for the community,”...
Alabama marching band selected (and will host) Battle of the Bands
A marching band from Alabama will perform in and play host to the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands next year. The votes are in and six marching bands have been selected to perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier showcase for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands and dance teams.
In-State 2024 Linebacker Commits to Alabama
A year ago today, Alabama had no commitments for the 2023 class. On Thursday, four-star linebacker Sterling Dixon committed to Alabama, making him the fifth commitment for Alabama's 2024 recruiting class. Dixon hails from Mobile Christian High School, the same school Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson attended. According to On3, Dixon...
Auburn football fans feel victimized by Lane Kiffin’s Alabama state title tweet
Auburn football fans didn’t need Lane Kiffin reminding them about the Alabama 7A State Championship matchup on November 30, but there the Ole Miss Rebels coach was keeping his name fresh in the heads of Tiger fans. Kiffin, of course, was the leading candidate to take over the AU...
Sheriff: East Alabama child forced to live outside, parents charged
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County Sheriff’s deputies say an east Alabama couple is under arrest after they forced the woman’s pre-teen son to live in the backyard over the summer. When deputies discovered the child, they say he was soaking wet, caked in dirt, and covered with insect bites, and poison ivy. Lee […]
alabamanews.net
Meteorologist Rich Thomas Says Tornado Deaths in Montgomery County Are Rare
Bluewater Radio Chief Meteorologist Rich Thomas says that while tornadoes hit Alabama regularly, it’s rare that they cause deaths in Montgomery County. The EF-2 tornado that hit the Flatwood community just after 3AM Wednesday killed 8-year-old Cedarrius Tell and his mother, 39-year-old Chiquita Broadnax, when a tree fell on their home. His father Cedric Tell had to be rescued and taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.
tallasseetribune.com
Storm causes damage across Elmore County
A possible tornado left damage across southern Elmore County Wednesday morning. Elmore County officials were out before sunrise assessing damage following a line of storms. Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said there is damage. “There are trees down and power lines down in the Willow Springs and Dozier Road area,”...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Prattville (AL)
Prattville is situated in Alabama, United States. It is a beautiful city in Autauga and Elmore counties. This growing city has a population size of 38,286, making it one of the most populated cities in Alabama. It is fondly called “The Fountain City” due to the beautiful Artesian wells all...
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin family member mocks Hugh Freeze and AU
One of former Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin’s family members is very obviously unhappy with how things unfolded on the Plains, showing an extreme level of disdain for AU following the Hugh Freeze coaching hire. Freeze was hired four weeks to the day after Harsin was dismissed after...
tallasseetribune.com
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Elmore County
No serious injuries as storm passes through Elmore County. A tornado-warned storm in the early hours of Wednesday morning left several homes in souther…
alreporter.com
Opinion | Auburn drops another one — this time to the First Amendment
As much joy as there is in relishing Alabama’s 49-27 win over Auburn in this year’s Iron Bowl and as much cringeworthy horror there is in the university’s decision to turn over the football program to a sketchy, abusive twit who possibly can’t be trusted with his own Twitter account, it’s important to note that Auburn isn’t just losing on the gridiron or in the game of public relations.
