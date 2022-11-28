ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallassee, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wetumpka Herald

Elmore County students help with storm aftermath in Wetumpka

Just a day after an EF-2 tornado struck residences along Willow Springs Road, nearly 200 students from Stanhope Elmore High School and Wetumpka High School were working together to clean up debris. PHOTOS: Wetumpka Cleanup. Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis surveyed the damaged Wednesday just hours after trees were...
WETUMPKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika's Neighborhood Wellness Bus to open its doors to the public Sat Dec 3

East Alabama Health is rolling out this weekend as Opelika’s Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Bus opens to the public in the Carver neighborhood. This new traveling health clinic will hold a kickoff event in Covington Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This will be the first stop for the bus as it begins providing medical services to underserved areas in the Opelika community.
OPELIKA, AL
altoday.com

Power Moves: Sheron Rose helps Montgomery keep moving forward

Since 2015, Sheron Rose has been a leader in the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, where she is exposed to opportunities that foster economic and community growth. She has been a pioneer in the city of Montgomery, helping to pave the way for growth and development that will benefit the city for generations to come.
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Hill sworn in to represent district 3 on Elmore County Commission

The Elmore County Commission has no empty seats after Dennis Hill was sworn in before the commission’s Monday meeting. Elmore County Commission District 3 was left without a representative after Troy Stubbs assumed duties in the Alabama House of Representatives. Hill is a 33 year veteran of law enforcement last serving in the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

41 Years Later

OPELIKA — Joseph Haynes believes he suffered an injustice over 40 years ago that has now been righted. Haynes said he was left off his school’s honor society list without cause or reason. “My mother was very stern, very very stern … and she didn’t play about education,”...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Watch now: Hear Auburn students react to the hiring of Hugh Freeze

Auburn football’s hiring of Hugh Freeze has been met with both support and derision. Freeze was Liberty University’s head coach since 2019 and was at Ole Miss from 2012 to July 2017 before resigning after an investigation found he had a pattern of personal misconduct. Liberty itself is often under scrutiny as a university, currently the subject of a Board of Education investigation into how the university handles sexual misconduct on campus. Liberty also hired Ian McCaw, the former Baylor athletics director who resigned there amid a widely reported sexual abuse scandal.
Wetumpka Herald

Former Wetumpka star Kavosiey Smoke enters transfer portal

Former Wetumpka running back Kavosiey Smoke is in the market for a new college football team. Smoke, who has spent his last five seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Thursday. As a graduate transfer, he will have one more year of eligibility wherever he ends up.
WETUMPKA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama marching band selected (and will host) Battle of the Bands

A marching band from Alabama will perform in and play host to the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands next year. The votes are in and six marching bands have been selected to perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier showcase for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands and dance teams.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

In-State 2024 Linebacker Commits to Alabama

A year ago today, Alabama had no commitments for the 2023 class. On Thursday, four-star linebacker Sterling Dixon committed to Alabama, making him the fifth commitment for Alabama's 2024 recruiting class. Dixon hails from Mobile Christian High School, the same school Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson attended. According to On3, Dixon...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alabamanews.net

Meteorologist Rich Thomas Says Tornado Deaths in Montgomery County Are Rare

Bluewater Radio Chief Meteorologist Rich Thomas says that while tornadoes hit Alabama regularly, it’s rare that they cause deaths in Montgomery County. The EF-2 tornado that hit the Flatwood community just after 3AM Wednesday killed 8-year-old Cedarrius Tell and his mother, 39-year-old Chiquita Broadnax, when a tree fell on their home. His father Cedric Tell had to be rescued and taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Storm causes damage across Elmore County

A possible tornado left damage across southern Elmore County Wednesday morning. Elmore County officials were out before sunrise assessing damage following a line of storms. Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said there is damage. “There are trees down and power lines down in the Willow Springs and Dozier Road area,”...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Prattville (AL)

Prattville is situated in Alabama, United States. It is a beautiful city in Autauga and Elmore counties. This growing city has a population size of 38,286, making it one of the most populated cities in Alabama. It is fondly called “The Fountain City” due to the beautiful Artesian wells all...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Auburn drops another one — this time to the First Amendment

As much joy as there is in relishing Alabama’s 49-27 win over Auburn in this year’s Iron Bowl and as much cringeworthy horror there is in the university’s decision to turn over the football program to a sketchy, abusive twit who possibly can’t be trusted with his own Twitter account, it’s important to note that Auburn isn’t just losing on the gridiron or in the game of public relations.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy