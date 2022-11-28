ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

By Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPAdJ_0jQOqaSw00

Nov 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) controls the ball against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Seahawks look to get well vs. beat-up Rams

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be without another one of their stars Sunday afternoon when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his nine-year career. Donald sustained a high ankle sprain last week, coach Sean McVay said. "So much of (the defense) is built around him," McVay said. "He is...
SEATTLE, WA
Wyoming News

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys

Oct 4, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley (28) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
CLEVELAND, OH
Wyoming News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers

Nov 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) stands on the field after an incomplete pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
Wyoming News

Rams QB Matthew Stafford clears concussion protocol, will sit vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has cleared concussion protocol but will sit out Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Sean McVay said on Friday. It will be the second consecutive game and third this season that Stafford misses. John Wolford will start at quarterback against Seattle and Bryce Perkins will be the backup. ...
Wyoming News

Cowboys prepare blitz for Odell Beckham Jr. visit

With more salary cap space, wins and warm winter days than the New York Giants, the Cowboys are emerging as the leaders in the pursuit of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. A drumbeat that began with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones weighing the idea in a radio interview grew to a full ensemble with quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott joining in the Dallas chorus singing Beckham's praises. ...
DALLAS, TX
Wyoming News

Bills shut down Patriots' offense in one-sided win

Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills cruised to a 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass., in a rematch of an AFC wild-card game last season. Allen completed 22 of 33 passes for 223 yards to lead the Bills (9-3) to their third straight win. James Cook rushed for a game-high 64 yards on 14 carries, and Stefon Diggs had seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. ...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Description Of Michigan Game Visit

A top 2024 recruit experienced a frenzied gameday atmosphere when attending the season's biggest rivalry matchup. Per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton went to Columbus for Saturday's Big Ten bout between Ohio State and Michigan. The four-star prospect described the visit as "very eventful." Per 247...
COLUMBUS, OH
Wyoming News

1947: Electric football

Electric football isn't a game of skill unless you count the patience you need to ignore that awful buzzing noise of players floating across a vibrating football field a skill. This toy, created in 1947, was a favorite to play with on Christmas morning.
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
28K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy