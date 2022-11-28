Read full article on original website
KLTV
Sherman man wanted for evading arrest, aggravated assault arrested
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man who fled from deputies after being pulled over was booked into jail Wednesday. 58-year-old Robert Kellis is being held at the Grayson County Jail. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Kellis fled from police after officers pulled him...
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug Trafficking
A Dallas man is facing a life in prison for drug trafficking.Photo byAnna Sullivan/UnsplashonUnsplash. A local Dallas man is currently facing up to life in federal prison on drug trafficking charges and is accused of being responsible for an overdose death in Collin County. WFAA reports that 37-year-old Brian Demarcus Davis has been indicted on four charges that include: conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of narcotics trafficking.
Dallas man indicted for trafficking fentanyl, heroin
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man has been indicted for multiple federal drug trafficking violations, state officials announced Monday.Brian "Tink" Davis, 37, was named in a four-count indictment on Nov. 9 and was charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of narcotics trafficking.According to the indictment, the North Texas OCDETF Strike Force 2, as well as the Dallas Police Department and the Collin County Sheriff's Office, began investigating drug traffickers selling fentanyl and fentanyl-laced heroin in September of this year.Officials said DPD had previously executed a search warrant on a "trap" house, resulting in the recovery of methamphetamine, raw powdered fentanyl, firearms, and body armor. Davis was identified as a possible fentanyl & heroin supplier and is alleged to be responsible for an overdose death in Collin County.If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
3 Arrested On Possession Charge Over The Weekend
Three people were arrested on a possession charge over the weekend. A Waxahachie woman and Conroe man Sunday for having a bag of marijuana and a THC “dab pen” they tried to hide, and a Kaufman man caught with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine Saturday, according to arrest reports.
Strange Robberies Keep Happening In Frisco
After two incidents in September, more unusual robberies are happening in the Regents Park area. Frisco Police are investigating if the thefts are related. Local Profile previously reported that bizarre thefts occurred at Regents Park in September, leaving residents cautious. According to a police report, around 12:00 p.m. on November...
KXII.com
Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears
LITTLE ELM, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native was reported missing from Denton County Friday. The Little Elm Police Department told News 12 Forrest Lewis was classified as a missing person on November 25. *Original story below*. A Durant native is missing from Denton County. Familiy of Forrest Lewis said...
KTEN.com
Former Durant resident missing after Thanksgiving dinner
(KTEN) — Police in Little Elm, Texas, are searching for a Forrest Lewis, a former Durant resident who has been missing since last week. Family members said Lewis was last seen on Thanksgiving Day at 9:22 p.m. on Bonanza Street in Aubrey, Texas. On the day of his disappearance,...
Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3 million Texas residence
Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law.
