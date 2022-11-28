ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFPD arrests man for murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Friday on a murder charge. 23-year-old Johnny Rivera is suspected of murdering 57-year-old Mauricio Garcia, according to WFPD. Police said both the suspect and victim were clients at the North Texas State Hospital. Officers were sent to...
Crime Stoppers looking for church burglar

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a church burglar. According to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers, on November 17, 2022, at 2:14 a.m. a Hispanic or Black male entered the Bethel Asamblea De Dios Church located at 2706 Sheppard Access Rd. The Facebook post on the Crime Stoppers page said […]
Lawton man dies in crash in Northeast Oklahoma

PRYOR, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man died in a crash which took place Wednesday morning in northeastern Oklahoma. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before one on Elliott or US 69A, about a mile south of Pryor. OHP officials said 34-year-old Christopher Simmons and his...
DPS investigating fatal crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently working the scene of a double fatality crash involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. 287. DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said the scene is active and traffic is expected to move very slow around Bellevue for several hours. No other information is available at this […]
Argument about drugs leads to assault, arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a woman for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend when he refused to give her drugs. According to the police report, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, police were sent to an address on Monroe Street for a disturbance. The victim said his girlfriend, Amanda Schafer, was “going crazy” and […]
Counterfeit bills leads to Fentanyl, arrests

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested two suspects for possession after reportedly finding Fentanyl during a counterfeit bill report. According to the arrest affidavit, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, police were sent to the Yes-Way gas station for someone attempting to use counterfeit money. The store clerk gave the officers the fake bills […]
