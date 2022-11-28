ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Sorry, N.J. National Democrats oppose state’s request to be one of the first to hold presidential primary in 2024.

Democratic National Committee officials on Friday listed the five states they wanted to go first in the 2024 Democratic primary season — and New Jersey was not on the list. Under the proposal offered by President Joe Biden, South Carolina — the state that jump-started Joe Biden’s successful run for the presidency and is home to current Democratic National Chair Jaime Harrison — would hold the first primary on Feb. 6, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on Feb. 13, Georgia on Feb. 20 and Michigan on Feb. 27.
N.J.’s vulnerable domestic workers should have a ‘bill of rights,’ lawmakers say

New Jersey lawmakers advanced legislation Thursday that would give tens of thousands of domestic workers in the state the same protections as other employees. The Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights Act was approved by a state Senate committee along partisan lines in the first hurdle to get the bill to the governor’s desk. If signed into law, it would, among other things, require domestic workers be paid at least the minimum wage, be covered under state’s discrimination laws, and have written employment contracts.
Newark reveals post-COVID standardized test scores while many others wait

When standardized testing resumed in the Spring of 2022 after being suspended for two years under COVID-19, Newark was like the rest of New Jersey, which experienced declines in math and English scores attributed to pandemic-related restrictions, stresses and other disruptions. But state education officials have delayed publishing results for...
N.J. man admits he helped rob 13 stores in 2 states

A Union County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in a conspiracy to rob multiple liquor stores and convenience stores in New Jersey and New York during a six-month period. Jaime Fontanez, 45, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to numerous conspiracy and robbery charges. Fontanez also pleaded...
N.J. cops seek driver in hit-and-run crash that killed Maryland man visiting family

Authorities in Gloucester County are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian from Maryland last week. The victim, identified as Douglas Smith, 61, was in New Jersey visiting family on Nov. 23 when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Broad and South Delaware streets in Paulsboro shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to Paulsboro Police Chief Gary Kille.
Celebrating 1st true N.J. State football championships - and why it took over 100 years to get here

Fittingly, the birthplace of college football, Rutgers University, will help spawn another New Jersey football first this weekend when it hosts the initial public school group championship finals at SHI Stadium. Ten public football teams will vie for five NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics championships across Saturday and Sunday in Piscataway, winning titles...
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ (12/1/22)? Did Cris Pannullo win 19th straight game?

New Jersey native Cris Pannullo won again Thursday on “Jeopardy!,” securing another $28,821 and bringing his total to $666,744 during a 19-game win streak. Pannullo, a former professional poker player and customer service operations manager from Ocean City, ranks fifth of all-time in “Jeopardy!” regular-season earnings, and now eighth if you include tournaments.
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli

A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
