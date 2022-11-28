Read full article on original website
Sorry, N.J. National Democrats oppose state’s request to be one of the first to hold presidential primary in 2024.
Democratic National Committee officials on Friday listed the five states they wanted to go first in the 2024 Democratic primary season — and New Jersey was not on the list. Under the proposal offered by President Joe Biden, South Carolina — the state that jump-started Joe Biden’s successful run for the presidency and is home to current Democratic National Chair Jaime Harrison — would hold the first primary on Feb. 6, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on Feb. 13, Georgia on Feb. 20 and Michigan on Feb. 27.
I’m suing New Jersey because I shouldn’t have to vote for a Democrat or a Republican | Opinion
Every election, I’m barred from honestly expressing my views at the ballot box. The same goes for everyone else in New Jersey who, like me, isn’t an enthusiastic supporter of either the Democratic or Republican Party.
N.J.’s vulnerable domestic workers should have a ‘bill of rights,’ lawmakers say
New Jersey lawmakers advanced legislation Thursday that would give tens of thousands of domestic workers in the state the same protections as other employees. The Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights Act was approved by a state Senate committee along partisan lines in the first hurdle to get the bill to the governor’s desk. If signed into law, it would, among other things, require domestic workers be paid at least the minimum wage, be covered under state’s discrimination laws, and have written employment contracts.
Gov. Murphy’s ‘Buy Legal’ campaign entangled with Big Weed, contradicting pledge to boost small businesses
When Gov. Phil Murphy announced his office’s new campaign to buy legal weed in November, it did so with a lobbying group that’s been criticized for putting corporate interests above the social justice they and the Murphy administration sells to the public. The marketing campaign, dubbed “Buy Legal,”...
N.J. reports 2,170 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Hospitalizations reach highest number since February.
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,170 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Thursday. The state reported the highest number of hospitalizations since February. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.88 as of Thursday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each...
WATCH: One of N.J.’s last coal plants is imploded, signaling state’s shift to clean energy
It happened with the push of a detonator, the collapse of a smoke stack and the sounds of applause. Another chapter of New Jersey’s reliance on coal power plants to generate electricity came to a noisy end Friday morning. The state’s two remaining coal-fired plants in South Jersey —...
N.J. now has a learning center dedicated to wrongful convictions, unidentified remains
Investigative genetic genealogy is the focus of a new center at Ramapo College of New Jersey that officials say will target wrongful convictions, unidentified human remains and violent crime. The Ramapo College Investigative Genetic Genealogy Center, launched on Thursday, is the first such center in the nation to offer case...
Gov. Murphy invites 5,000 school volunteers to help address post-pandemic problems
New Jersey is planning to invite up to 5,000 volunteers to help address learning loss and other challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday. Murphy said schools would use them to bolster academic success, graduation rates, and mental health and reduce chronic absenteeism.
Facing threat from feds, N.J. to surrender control of veteran’s homes after residents found to be at risk
New Jersey wants someone else to take charge of the troubled state-run veteran’s homes. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday ordered state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to seek an outside vendor “who can manage systemic changes and provide qualified, administrative staff to help lead these initiatives.”. The...
2 N.J. towns are among the best Christmas towns in America, Travel and Leisure says
The holiday season is upon us! This means cold weather filled with warm moments spent with friends and family along with festive decorations in every sight. After naming the Jersey Shore as one of the best 50 places to travel on Earth, Travel and Leisure recently named Cape May and Atlantic City as two out of the 25 best Christmas towns in the U.S.
Caesars promo code for Ohio: Register now for $100 free on launch, plus welcome bonus
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio sports betting is set to go live on New Year’s Day and Ohio Caesars promo code NJBONUSTIX is your key to unlocking...
Homeowners in N.J. town devastated by Ida get $10M to buy out flood-prone properties
More than a year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered New Jersey, including large portions of Manville, FEMA will provide about $10 million to help fortify the borough against future storms, NJ Advance Media has learned. The funds will be provided through the agency’s Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) Swift...
Christmas tree prices climb in N.J. as farmers face skyrocketing costs
Some New Jerseyans may have to dig deeper into their pockets for a Christmas tree this holiday season as farmers increase their prices to cover soaring fertilizer, fuel and labor costs. Christmas tree prices have increased nationally, according to data from Real Christmas Tree Board, a national research and promotion...
Newark reveals post-COVID standardized test scores while many others wait
When standardized testing resumed in the Spring of 2022 after being suspended for two years under COVID-19, Newark was like the rest of New Jersey, which experienced declines in math and English scores attributed to pandemic-related restrictions, stresses and other disruptions. But state education officials have delayed publishing results for...
N.J. man admits he helped rob 13 stores in 2 states
A Union County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in a conspiracy to rob multiple liquor stores and convenience stores in New Jersey and New York during a six-month period. Jaime Fontanez, 45, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to numerous conspiracy and robbery charges. Fontanez also pleaded...
N.J. cops seek driver in hit-and-run crash that killed Maryland man visiting family
Authorities in Gloucester County are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian from Maryland last week. The victim, identified as Douglas Smith, 61, was in New Jersey visiting family on Nov. 23 when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Broad and South Delaware streets in Paulsboro shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to Paulsboro Police Chief Gary Kille.
Woman killed by ex-AC cop in murder-suicide had been repeatedly harassed, sister says
The Gloucester County woman authorities say was shot to death in a murder-suicide this week by her ex-boyfriend, who is a retired Atlantic City police officer, is being recalled by her family as a devoted mom and a vibrant personality who repeatedly tried to get the man to leave her alone.
Celebrating 1st true N.J. State football championships - and why it took over 100 years to get here
Fittingly, the birthplace of college football, Rutgers University, will help spawn another New Jersey football first this weekend when it hosts the initial public school group championship finals at SHI Stadium. Ten public football teams will vie for five NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics championships across Saturday and Sunday in Piscataway, winning titles...
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ (12/1/22)? Did Cris Pannullo win 19th straight game?
New Jersey native Cris Pannullo won again Thursday on “Jeopardy!,” securing another $28,821 and bringing his total to $666,744 during a 19-game win streak. Pannullo, a former professional poker player and customer service operations manager from Ocean City, ranks fifth of all-time in “Jeopardy!” regular-season earnings, and now eighth if you include tournaments.
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli
A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
