New Jersey lawmakers advanced legislation Thursday that would give tens of thousands of domestic workers in the state the same protections as other employees. The Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights Act was approved by a state Senate committee along partisan lines in the first hurdle to get the bill to the governor’s desk. If signed into law, it would, among other things, require domestic workers be paid at least the minimum wage, be covered under state’s discrimination laws, and have written employment contracts.

1 DAY AGO