FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Latest | Notre Dame & Khalil Barnes
Prior to taking an official visit to Notre Dame earlier this month, many assumed it was only a matter of time before Khalil Barnes committed to Clemson. Immediately after Barnes saw Notre Dame dominate the Tigers during that trip, that thinking had flipped and many were rushing to put in predictions for the 2023 Georgia athlete to sign with the Irish.
Notre Dame Freshman Ven-Allen Lubin Flashing Early
When scanning the practice floor at a Notre Dame hoops practice, one would see many familiar faces. Notre Dame fans know the faces of the Core Four and even freshman guard JJ Starling. Yet when Ven-Allen Lubin walks into the gym, he catches your attention at 6-foot-8, 226 pounds. It’s...
Video | Mike Brey on Notre Dame Offense, Big Week on Deck for Irish Program
Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey spoke before Monday’s practice as the Irish prepare to host Michigan State on Wednesday evening. 1:04 - Importance of this week as the Irish face Michigan State and Syracuse. 1:50 - Veterans stepping up. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!
2023 Notre Dame WR Target Kaleb Smith Approaches Decision
Notre Dame “laid out the red carpet” for Kaleb Smith and his family during the 2023 Texas wide receiver’s official visit to South Bend earlier this month. Smith decommitted from Texas Tech hours prior to taking that official visit to Notre Dame for the Clemson game.
A Look at How Notre Dame's Offense Moved the Ball in 2022
Notre Dame wrapped up the regular season on Saturday and quarterback Drew Pyne played arguably the best game of his career in the 38-27 loss to USC. Pyne finished 23-of-26, 318 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, which came late in the game when he had to press the issue. Bad pick, but far from deciding the outcome of the game.
