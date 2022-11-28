ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down

Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson is set to face the Ravens in Week 13 vs. Broncos, but it’s not what you think

With a matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens looming in Week 13, the Denver Broncos went out and got a Lamar Jackson of their own. The Broncos have signed former Chicago Bears defensive back Lamar Jackson to the practice squad after he cleared waivers, hilariously setting up the new addition to potentially face his namesake in Week 13, via Tom Pelissero.
DENVER, CO
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s vulgar tweet was ‘so out of of character for him,’ coach John Harbaugh says

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that quarterback Lamar Jackson’s postgame tweet Sunday in which he lashed out at a fan was “so out of character for him” and a reminder of the perils of social media. About an hour after the Ravens’ 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jackson, a pending free agent, responded to a fan who’d tagged him in a tweet saying the Ravens should not commit to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
9NEWS

Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
DENVER, CO
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: Why Greg Roman’s offense needs to be ‘faster’ before the snap

If anything has summed up the Ravens’ slow-going, late-snapping, barely-beating-the-play-clock offense this season, it might not be the delay-of-game penalty they took in the first quarter Sunday. It might be what came immediately afterward. After watching a flag turn second-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 10-yard line into second-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 15, the Ravens broke their huddle with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Eerie discovery made after Aaron Rodgers exits game with injury

On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent rib injury. Subsequently, Jordan Love entered the game to replace an injured Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Love played extremely well, completing six of his nine passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. His most notable play was a 63-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores

It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
FanSided

Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)

Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys release of DE indicator of coming roster move, but not likely Beckham

The Cowboys have made a move that is going to do nothing but fuel speculation, leaving Dallas fans wondering when the next shoe is going to drop. After a Thursday win and a mini-bye, Dallas is getting back to work in preparation for their Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. One player who has been on and off in contributing in 2022 will be permanently off, as the club released DE Tarell Basham.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

The Steelers Made 3 Critical Changes That Strongly Suggest Wins Are Coming

For a moment, let’s think back to Halloween weekend. The Pittsburgh Steelers had just suffered their sixth loss of the season and sat at 2-6 heading into their week 9 bye week. The loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was not just any typical “loss”; it was an old-fashioned butt-kicking and their second loss of the season by over 21 points. Between the players and coaches, there was plenty of blame to go around and a lot to sort out during the week off.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Colts HC Confirms Matt Ryan’s Role Moving Forward

If there’s one thing that will give a player confidence, it’s when their coach publicly praises them. Jeff Saturday, while he has only coached three games for the Colts, remains confident in Ryan and his ability to be the Colts’ quarterback. It’s a good thing too.
Yardbarker

Month of December Has Been Kind to Ravens

"Last season, in particular, the Ravens entered December 8-3 and were almost certain to make the playoffs. Again, almost certain," Bill Ordine writes. "The Ravens, beset by injuries, staggered through a devastating six-game losing streak, including four defeats in December. The losses were excruciating for fans — five during the losing streak were by a total of eight points."
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Former Atlanta Falcons RB Michael Turner arrested

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner was arrested on Nov. 30 and is facing child abandonment charges, according to reports obtained by WSBTV. Turner has since been released from Gwinnett County Jail, but this isn’t the first time he’s recently been in trouble with the law. He was arrested in July on failure to pay child support charges.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Patrick Peterson blasts former teammate Kyler Murray amid Cardinals' struggles

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been on the receiving end of a ton of criticism during what has been a disastrous 2022 season for the former No. 1 pick. Murray signed a massive contract extension this past offseason. Initially, there were clauses put into the contract that seemed to paint the signal-caller in a bad light. Since then, controversy has surrounded Murray and embattled Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury at nearly every turn.
The Spun

NFL World Crushing Mike Greenberg On Monday

Mike Greenberg had a pretty big swing and a miss during the 2020 NFL Draft. The ESPN host roasted the Philadelphia Eagles for taking quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Greenberg explained that he liked Hurts as a player, but didn't get the fit...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

