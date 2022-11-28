Read full article on original website
TCU, Texas Tech Wins Even Up Big 12-BIG EAST Battle
TCU and Texas Tech each won its games in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle on Wednesday, evening up the series of games between the two conferences. The Battle pits each of the Big 12’s teams against each of the BIG EAST’s teams at campus sites. TCU defeated Providence,...
Texas Tech Bowl Projections Compilation
Texas Tech finished the regular season 7-5 overall, 5-4 in the Big 12, good enough for fourth place in what was a very competitive conference this season, after defeating Oklahoma 51-48 in overtime of the season finale on Saturday. Perhaps more importantly, the Red Raiders are going bowling for the second consecutive season.
A Lubbock landmark’s final days: Saying goodbye to the Double T scoreboard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-standing Lubbock landmark is coming down later this week. The Double T scoreboard at Jones AT&T stadium won’t be returning for another football season. Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director says, “In 1978 the Double T scoreboard was added and it has been there...
Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Monday he has accepted the resignation of head men’s tennis coach Danny Whitehead due to personal reasons. “I am blessed to have served as the head tennis coach here at Texas Tech,” Whitehead said. “It was...
Texas Tech puts home win streak on the line vs. Georgetown
Newly unranked Texas Tech will look to re-establish its early-season consistency when it hosts Georgetown in the Big East-Big 12
Maidens Taken Down by Plainview
The Seminole Maiden varsity basketball team lost to the Plainview Bulldogs Tuesday night 75-54 in a non-district match-up played at Cooper High School. The Maidens have played three very tough schools in their last three games - all of them they have lost. Plainview was no exception. The Bulldogs came out on fire and scored 23 points in the first quarter while Seminole could only score 14…
West Texas felon hired to hit the roads after 31 years behind bars
LUBBOCK, Texas — After 31 years behind bars, Johnny Rey is out on parole and trying to start fresh with a new trucking job. When we spoke to Rey on Oct. 4, he was signed up for the commercial driver’s license (CDL) course at South Plains College. “I can just get out there, drive, and […]
The Real Reason Lubbock Needs A Buc-ee’s Is Not What You Think
I can think of a million reasons why Lubbock deserves a Bucc-ee's, and why one would do well here. The most obvious reason is I27, which serves as a corridor through this part of Texas for truckers. But that's why Bucc-ee's needs Lubbock, not why we need a Bucc-ee's. Do...
Lubbock man celebrates Native American heritage by building tepee in front yard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is celebrating Native American Heritage month and his own heritage by building a tepee right in his front yard. Billy Ray Davis, 75, is building the tepee on his own, hoping to use it to share stories about his ancestors with his descendants. The large display is outside his home on the corner of 30th St. and Ave. P.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Officials from Lubbock in Texas state that a crash involving 2 vehicles took place when a car that was travelling east on US Highway 84. The Texas Department of Public Safety added that they drove off of the roadway, over-corrected into the median and then rolled.
Lubbock’s Tamale Trail: A Quest for the Hub City’s Best Tamales
December is so close that I can just smell all the great food that comes with the holidays whether it be latkas, fried plantains, or tamales. Growing up I was very picky when it came to my tamales that I got to the point that I started saying I hated tamales. It wasn't until high school, and making tamales with my bestfriend Alex, that I discovered not all tamales are the same.
Amigos hosts 14th Annual Tamal Cook-off
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, December 3, Amigos stores across the area will each host the 14th Annual Tamal Cook-Off competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each year, guests compete for the award of best tamales. The locations hosting a competition include the Amigos stores in Lubbock,...
Lubbock Stockyards to close for good in December, owners said
After nearly four decades, Tony and Judy Mann said they made the difficult decision to sell the Lubbock Stockyards. They said the buyer plans to shut the operation down.
New Made From Scratch Lubbock Restaurant is Getting Rave Reviews
Your next new restaurant spot is here and it is something unique and special. When I saw that The Co-Op Public House was opening in Lubbock I got really excited. They said it is known for craft bites and signature cocktails. Well, I have now tried it out and can tell you guys about it.
Lubbock Woman Receives Prison Sentence for a 2019 Hit-and-Run
A Lubbock woman has received her prison sentence for a hit-and-run incident that occurred back in 2019. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 2700 block of Avenue Q in May of 2019 after reports of an incident involving a pedestrian. At the scene Lubbock police discovered the body of 52-year-old Gloria Valdez who was pronounced deceased at the scene, Valdez' dog was also with her at the time of the incident and declared deceased.
Utilities moved as Lubbock County secures land for widening of Woodrow Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Lubbock County is in negotiations to obtain more parcels of land needed to widen the first phase of Woodrow Road, crews have started moving utilities as acquisitions are made starting at Highway 87 moving west toward Indiana Avenue. “They’re moving forward,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Terence...
Woman ‘squared up’ to fight owner inside Lubbock home, charged with burglary
A woman was arrested after a fist fight during a burglary at a Lubbock home, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested During Thanksgiving Week
So unfortunately no one has come up with a way to make Thanksgiving last longer but we still have Hanukah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, Posadas, Krampusnacht, Christmas, New Years, and Dia de los Tres Reyes to look forward to. We really should just take the whole month of December until January 6th off since we are such a melting pot of cultures and festivities. For now I suggest we just slowly eat the Thanksgiving leftovers that we all have in our fridge, I finished our lefts over faster than a prairie dog eating a pumpkin.
