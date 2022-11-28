ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU, Texas Tech Wins Even Up Big 12-BIG EAST Battle

TCU and Texas Tech each won its games in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle on Wednesday, evening up the series of games between the two conferences. The Battle pits each of the Big 12’s teams against each of the BIG EAST’s teams at campus sites. TCU defeated Providence,...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Texas Tech Bowl Projections Compilation

Texas Tech finished the regular season 7-5 overall, 5-4 in the Big 12, good enough for fourth place in what was a very competitive conference this season, after defeating Oklahoma 51-48 in overtime of the season finale on Saturday. Perhaps more importantly, the Red Raiders are going bowling for the second consecutive season.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

A Lubbock landmark’s final days: Saying goodbye to the Double T scoreboard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-standing Lubbock landmark is coming down later this week. The Double T scoreboard at Jones AT&T stadium won’t be returning for another football season. Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director says, “In 1978 the Double T scoreboard was added and it has been there...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Monday he has accepted the resignation of head men’s tennis coach Danny Whitehead due to personal reasons. “I am blessed to have served as the head tennis coach here at Texas Tech,” Whitehead said. “It was...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech’s men’s tennis coach resigns

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Monday he has accepted the resignation of head men’s tennis coach Danny Whitehead due to personal reasons. “I am blessed to have served as the head tennis coach here at Texas Tech,” Whitehead said. “It was a privilege to serve under the best athletics director […]
LUBBOCK, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Maidens Taken Down by Plainview

The Seminole Maiden varsity basketball team lost to the Plainview Bulldogs Tuesday night 75-54 in a non-district match-up played at Cooper High School. The Maidens have played three very tough schools in their last three games - all of them they have lost. Plainview was no exception. The Bulldogs came out on fire and scored 23 points in the first quarter while Seminole could only score 14…
SEMINOLE, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock man celebrates Native American heritage by building tepee in front yard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is celebrating Native American Heritage month and his own heritage by building a tepee right in his front yard. Billy Ray Davis, 75, is building the tepee on his own, hoping to use it to share stories about his ancestors with his descendants. The large display is outside his home on the corner of 30th St. and Ave. P.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Tamale Trail: A Quest for the Hub City’s Best Tamales

December is so close that I can just smell all the great food that comes with the holidays whether it be latkas, fried plantains, or tamales. Growing up I was very picky when it came to my tamales that I got to the point that I started saying I hated tamales. It wasn't until high school, and making tamales with my bestfriend Alex, that I discovered not all tamales are the same.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Amigos hosts 14th Annual Tamal Cook-off

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, December 3, Amigos stores across the area will each host the 14th Annual Tamal Cook-Off competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each year, guests compete for the award of best tamales. The locations hosting a competition include the Amigos stores in Lubbock,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Woman Receives Prison Sentence for a 2019 Hit-and-Run

A Lubbock woman has received her prison sentence for a hit-and-run incident that occurred back in 2019. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 2700 block of Avenue Q in May of 2019 after reports of an incident involving a pedestrian. At the scene Lubbock police discovered the body of 52-year-old Gloria Valdez who was pronounced deceased at the scene, Valdez' dog was also with her at the time of the incident and declared deceased.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested During Thanksgiving Week

So unfortunately no one has come up with a way to make Thanksgiving last longer but we still have Hanukah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, Posadas, Krampusnacht, Christmas, New Years, and Dia de los Tres Reyes to look forward to. We really should just take the whole month of December until January 6th off since we are such a melting pot of cultures and festivities. For now I suggest we just slowly eat the Thanksgiving leftovers that we all have in our fridge, I finished our lefts over faster than a prairie dog eating a pumpkin.
LUBBOCK, TX

