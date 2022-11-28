Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
Sources: Liberty dials in search on Coastal's Jamey Chadwell
Knowing that it had done well to hang on to Hugh Freeze for as long as it had and seeing a week ago the increasing likelihood that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin would remain atop the Rebels’ program, Liberty University leadership already had begun the process of being prepared to find a new head football coach.
Prominent College Quarterback Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
One of the nation's most experienced quarterbacks is coming back to play another season of college football. But he will do so at a new school. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has entered the transfer portal, according to Max Olson of the Athletic. Armstrong, a graduate transfer, does not ...
aseaofred.com
Liberty vs Maryland Eastern Shore: How to watch, key stats, betting odds
The Liberty Flames (4-3) return to the court on Friday night to take on Maryland Eastern Shore (3-4). The Hawks picked up a Division I win against Marist, 70-59, on Nov. 22. Their losses have come against ODU, Charlotte, George Washington, and Virginia. They are coming off a nice win over Lehigh, 64-60, at home on Wednesday night.
wvtm13.com
Former Liberty University student disagrees with Hugh Freeze hire at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Not everyone is happy about Hugh Freeze coming to Auburn. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint spoke with Chelsea Andrews over the phone. She's not sure of how the vetting process goes for football coaches but she wanted to tell auburn she had concerns about Hugh Freeze coming to the university.
wfxrtv.com
Heritage’s Brad Bradley talks about Hugh Freeze local impact
LYNCHBURG, VA(WFXR) — The impact of Hugh Freeze’s departure from Liberty trickles down to the high school level…during his four years as head coach…Freeze was able to recruit talent locally…giving opportunities to play at the FBS level to kids from places like Appomattox and Danville. In Lynchburg, Heritage High School head coach Brad Bradley saw first hand how his players were able to get to the next level…former Pioneers like Frankie Hickson and Chris Megginson saw significant playing time for the Flames under Hugh Freeze and Bradley hopes the next head coach will continue recruiting locally.
WSLS
Hilltoppers hoping to remain king of the Hill in state semifinals
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was 27 years in the making and now E.C. Glass is hungry for more. The program won its first region title since 1995 after taking down perennial power Salem in the Region 4D Final on Saturday. The 12-1 Hilltoppers will welcome in 13-0 Kettle Run...
wfirnews.com
NCAA championship soccer in Salem tomorrow through Sunday
If the World Cup has whetted your appetite for championship soccer you can watch teams contend for a title this week in Salem. The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s semi-finals and finals will be held on campus at Roanoke College between tomorrow and Sunday. The men’s semifinals are tomorrow; the women follow on Friday – with both NCAA title matches this weekend. The Commonwealth has “skin in the game” – Mary Washington in the men’s Final Four; Virginia Wesleyan in the women’s semi’s. Salem is also inching closer to having hosted 100 NCAA championship events. Carey Harveycutter is Director of Tourism for the City of Salem:
thelocalpalate.com
A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants
There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
pmg-va.com
Bedford High School Class of '60 holds reunion
The Bedford High School Class of 1960 gathered at the Bower Center on Oct. 8 for a reunion. Those in attendance are pictured here (left to right): Sneed Adams, Katy, TX; Jeff Goggin, Bedford, VA; CS Jackson, Greensboro, NC; Barbara Helms, Bedford, VA; Phillip Burks, Richmond, VA; Betsy Klein, Bedford, VA; Tucker Powers, Bedford, VA; Bobby Arrington, Bedford, VA; Joyce Moorman, Bedford, VA; O.S. Noel, Bedford, VA; Barbara Powers, Bedford, VA; Johnny Powers, Bedford, VA; Donald Morris, Bedford, VA; Marcella Skinnell, Wooster, Ohio; Sue woods, Bedford, VA; Carolyn Davenport, Bedford, VA; Mary Alice Kinzer, VA; and Marietta Smith, Bedford, VA.
cbs19news
Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
NBC 29 News
Three Notch’d waiting to begin construction at former brewery in Nellysford
NELLYSFORD, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company is currently awaiting a special use permit to begin construction at the former Wild Wolf Brewing building in Nellysford. After the renovation, Three Notch’d is looking to add a distillery to the new space to expand its offerings. “That’s going...
wfxrtv.com
Veterans Voices : Tommy Page
ROANOKE, VA (WFXR) — Roanoke native Tommy Page was a star athlete at William Fleming and at Ferrum College in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s. With things now working out well in college…he decided to join the Navy..other than issues in college he had other serious reasons for joining the Navy.
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
allaccess.com
WVMP (101.5 The Mountain)/Roanoke, VA Loses FM Signal, Now Online
WVJT Triple A WVMP (101.5 THE MOUNTAIN)/ROANOKE, VA, vacated its FM signal last night at MIDNIGHT (ET). The station has been heard there since DECEMBER 1st, 2019. The Triple A format dates back to 2009, when WVMP launched as "The Valley's Music Place." The station was heard on both 101.5 and 102.5 from DECEMBER 2016, then rebranded as "THE MOUNTAIN" in OCTOBER 2017. In FEBRUARY, 2018, it was WBZS until it moved back to WVMP the following year.
Inside Nova
Highest-paying business jobs in Lynchburg
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Lynchburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WSET
Liberty University to give employees 8% bonus to help with cost of living
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday night Liberty University's interim president, Jerry Prevo, announced that all employees of the school would receive an 8% bonus at the end of the year as a "one-time cost of living payment." "I truly am thankful for each of you and what you...
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
WDBJ7.com
End of an era: Robin Reed retires after 40 years at WDBJ7
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hearts are heavy here at WDBJ7 as we get ready to say goodbye to Robin Reed, who has been a staple here at the station for 40 years. We had the opportunity to talk with him as he reflects on his career, his impact on the community and colleagues, and his plans for retirement.
