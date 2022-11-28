ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Scarlet Nation

Freeze planning ‘fairly fast’ turnaround

AUBURN | Hugh Freeze doesn’t know all the ins and outs of Auburn’s roster just yet, but he knows enough to believe he can engineer a quick turnaround. It won’t be easy considering Auburn is coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in 23 years and its last two recruiting classes were ranked 18th and 22nd nationally.
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Freeze 'anxious' to begin work with Ashford

AUBURN | Sitting on the left side of the room where Hugh Freeze was introduced as Auburn's new football coach, Robby Ashford was smiling and shaking hands with everyone around him. While we will never know what was going through the quarterback's mind, it wouldn't be surprising if he saw a coach who could turn him into a star.
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Aigamaua, Garrett make the move from Liberty

Hugh Freeze on Thursday made his first coaching hires as the Tigers' coach. Former Liberty University assistants Ben Aigamaua and Jeremy Garrett have agreed to make the move from Virginia to Auburn. They will arrive Thursday afternoon and will begin work immediately. Aigamaua has been with Freeze longer than anyone...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Scarlet Nation

K.D. a splash in rout

AUBURN | K.D. Johnson took a bit of a knock at the end of the first half, needing attention from the training staff before getting up and walking off to the locker room. That was the only time Colgate could keep the junior guard down as he scored 13 of his team-high 16 points in the first half as Auburn routed the Raiders, 93-66, in Neville Arena.
AUBURN, AL

