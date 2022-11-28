AUBURN | K.D. Johnson took a bit of a knock at the end of the first half, needing attention from the training staff before getting up and walking off to the locker room. That was the only time Colgate could keep the junior guard down as he scored 13 of his team-high 16 points in the first half as Auburn routed the Raiders, 93-66, in Neville Arena.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO