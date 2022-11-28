Purdue student shoots and kills self at gun range

David Hickey | Senior Photographer

A Purdue student shot and killed themself at a shooting range Friday evening.

Lafayette police told the Journal and Courier that Vijay Viswan, 25, went into Applied Ballistics on Olympia Drive and was testing multiple weapons before "suddenly and intentionally" shooting themself.

Viswan was taken from the Lafayette shooting range to a local hospital, where they died. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello told the Journal and Courier the preliminary autopsy, pending toxicology reports, shows they died by suicide from a gunshot wound.

Viswan's driver's license said they were from South Elgin, Illinois, according to the Journal and Courier. Viswan was a senior studying computer science, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said.

Costello and LPD Lt. Justin Hartman didn't respond to a call for comment as of Monday afternoon. LPD declined to give details without The Exponent first submitting a physical request form.