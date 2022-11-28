Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
NBC12
Three Notch’d waiting to begin construction at former brewery in Nellysford
NELLYSFORD, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company is currently awaiting a special use permit to begin construction at the former Wild Wolf Brewing building in Nellysford. After the renovation, Three Notch’d is looking to add a distillery to the new space to expand its offerings. “That’s going...
campussafetymagazine.com
Former Liberty University Dean Files Whistleblower Lawsuit
Another former Liberty University (LU) employee is suing the school for allegedly firing him in retaliation for being a whistleblower. Former LU Dean John Markley says for four years he repeatedly made good faith reports to Liberty leadership and law enforcement of the school’s state and federal law violations, only to be terminated in June, reports Christianity Today.
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
Charlottesville Police investigating Thanksgiving weekend theft
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the person of interest who they say is connected to a larceny that took place in the city over the weekend.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closures At Two Locations Will Significantly Impact Traffic
Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations are expected to create significant delays for drivers during the week starting Dec. 5. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, […]
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
WHSV
Lynchburg man dies after being hit walking along I-81
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Lynchburg died after he was hit walking along I-81 last week. Virginia State Police said the crash happened on Nov. 21 around 11 p.m. near the 225 mile marker. A transit passenger bus was heading north in the left lane when hit...
WDBJ7.com
One dead after brush fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person died Monday morning from injuries sustained in a brush fire in Roanoke on November 23rd, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded to the 700 block of Hemlock Rd NW for reports of a brush fire, where they found a brush fire that stretched about an acre and a half.
chathamstartribune.com
Two churches to leave United Methodists
Swansonville United Methodist Church voted Nov. 13 to join a new denomination of the Wesleyan tradition — the Global Methodist Church. This follows a similar vote by its fellow church, Harmony United Methodist. The two small, rural Pittsylvania County churches are led by Pastor John Bright. By joining the...
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
NBC12
Richmond International TSA stops man from bringing gun onto flight
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man was caught at Richmond International Airport by TSA officers with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag Thursday morning. TSA officers stopped the Augusta County man on Dec. 1 when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit. TSA officials alerted airport police, who confiscated the handgun and cited the man for a weapons violation.
wfirnews.com
$150,000 in damage after fire last night in Roanoke County
Roanoke County Fire EMS says a fire last night was deemed accidental in nature due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Officials say it was in the 6000 block of Old Manor Court. The damage is estimated at $150,000 by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.
