ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Who is Patrick Xavier Clark, Takeoff's alleged killer?

HOUSTON - Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Friday that investigators charged 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark with Migos rapper Takeoff's murder. The announcement was about 31 days after Takeoff's death. Takeoff, whose name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed by gunfire outside a private party at a Downtown Houston bowling...
HOUSTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Gas station in Clear Lake ordered to stop selling diesel fuel after contaminants found

HOUSTON - A gas station near the Space Center Houston has been ordered to stop selling diesel Saturday after officials reportedly found contaminants in the fuel. Officials with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) announced in a press release a Stop-Sale Order was made against the Star Stop gas station on NASA Parkway. This comes after several customers filed complaints with TDLR about their engines suffering damages as a result of the diesel fuel sold by the station.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy