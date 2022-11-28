ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Christmas Trees lighting at Rockefeller Plaza happens today

Welcome in the Christmas Season with lighting your Christmas treePhoto byKsenia Chernaya/Pexel. Nothing says Christmas like a well-trimmed and lit Christmas Trees. History accredits the origin of the Christmas tree to the Germans back in the 16th century. Christians would bring trees into their homes to decorate. No matter your age Christmas tree say one thing, “the Christmas Season has began!”
Top 7 Holiday Bucket List - Best Events and Shows this Holiday Season

Every holiday season, parents scramble trying to pack it all in - from shows to light displays and holiday parties. For our family, we know that time together is best spent NOT rushing through every single holiday event available. So we picked our top 7 favorite things to do each holiday season, in no particular order.
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!

Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
10 dazzling Christmas light displays around the USA

Holiday season heralds glittering and sparkling red and green lights all around. Elaborate decorations are one of the many ways to celebrate and whether you’re a family that treks to different places in search of these Christmas light displays or you like to see the pictures online, there’s nothing quite like Christmastime decor.
Cost of Christmas trees up this holiday season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The holiday rush is on for Christmas trees, but you'll have to pay extra for the traditional tree.The average cost of a real tree was nearly $70 last year. Now, experts said, that same spruce, fir, or pine could set you back about $80 to $100.Oregon is the nation's top supplier of holiday trees.Many growers said they have to raise prices because of droughts, wildfires, and higher costs of seed, fertilizer, and labor.
🎅 No Line Santa Tickets Available Now! (Subscribers get first pick!)

Subscribers will get the first pick of ticket slots until general registration opens on Saturday the 26th. 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭: Reserve a time for Photos with Santa + enjoy a visit with the Snow Princess & Mirabel. 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧: December 11th, reserved slots available between 9:00 am - 3:00...
Jingle Bell Ball Ornament

Create your own Jingle Bell Ball Ornaments to adorn your fake or real Christmas tree this holiday season. Kids will love to make these simple and pretty ornaments for their tree!. These jingle bell ornaments are a fun and simple craft both adults and kids can have fun making. You...

