PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The holiday rush is on for Christmas trees, but you'll have to pay extra for the traditional tree.The average cost of a real tree was nearly $70 last year. Now, experts said, that same spruce, fir, or pine could set you back about $80 to $100.Oregon is the nation's top supplier of holiday trees.Many growers said they have to raise prices because of droughts, wildfires, and higher costs of seed, fertilizer, and labor.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO