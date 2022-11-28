Read full article on original website
Social Security update: Boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent out this month
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
bhbusiness.com
HelloHero Secures $4.3M for Pediatric Behavioral Health Tech Platform
Youth-focused behavioral health tech startup HelloHero has raised $4.3 million of a $5 million round. The round, disclosed on November 25, brings the company’s total funding to at least $21.5 million, according to public documents. HelloHero provides children with telehealth services. These include mental health, speech and language pathology,...
bhbusiness.com
Talkspace CEO on Plans to Grow B2B, ‘Significantly Decrease the Cash Burn’
After facing headwinds in the public market, Dr. Jon Cohen inherits a number of challenges as the new CEO of Talkspace Inc. (Nasdaq: TALK). But coming in, his plan to navigate the stormy waters is to stay the course laid by Chairman Doug Braunstein while he was interim CEO — drive top-line growth by growing the B2B division and stem the flood of expenses at the company.
