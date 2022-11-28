ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HelloHero Secures $4.3M for Pediatric Behavioral Health Tech Platform

Youth-focused behavioral health tech startup HelloHero has raised $4.3 million of a $5 million round. The round, disclosed on November 25, brings the company’s total funding to at least $21.5 million, according to public documents. HelloHero provides children with telehealth services. These include mental health, speech and language pathology,...
Talkspace CEO on Plans to Grow B2B, ‘Significantly Decrease the Cash Burn’

After facing headwinds in the public market, Dr. Jon Cohen inherits a number of challenges as the new CEO of Talkspace Inc. (Nasdaq: TALK). But coming in, his plan to navigate the stormy waters is to stay the course laid by Chairman Doug Braunstein while he was interim CEO — drive top-line growth by growing the B2B division and stem the flood of expenses at the company.

