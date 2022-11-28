Read full article on original website
Manufacturing Technology And Its Impact On Growth
The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) has launched the Manufacturing Leadership Council (MLC) to bring together business leaders to assess and respond to changes in the manufacturing environment. And these conditions have only accelerated. The MLC’s mission is to help senior executives define and shape a better future for themselves, their organizations, and the industry. It does so by focusing on the intersection of critical business and technology issues that drive growth today and into the future. Insights from this effort are worth exploring.
$230 Million In Food Assistance Available To Many In New York State
As food prices continue to soar, New York State has $230 million available for certain residents. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will get the maximum allowable level of food benefits for February. Even households already at the maximum level of benefits will receive additional funds.
State seeking recipients for nearly $20 million of unclaimed money in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some missing cash in between couch cushions, you may want to consider checking in with New York State too. The State Comptroller’s office is putting on a publicity tour for its online database of “unclaimed funds.” According to the Comptroller’s office, Tompkins County residents and organizations are associated with over $19.6 million in unclaimed funds. Contributing to this cache of cash are sources such as the remainders of old bank accounts, lost paychecks, uncashed checks, and untapped insurance claims.
Drivers needed to help veterans get medical care
A program designed to help local veterans get to crucial medical appointments needs help. Bill Gleason, a recruiter for the Disabled American Veterans Volunteer Transportation Network, said the service was hit hard by the pandemic. Before COVID-19, the program helped more than 20,000 veterans in 14 counties. While the need is still high, Gleason said the number of volunteers has dropped from 240 to 116.
Applications open for Home Energy Assistance Program
The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is now accepting applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program.
State: Gov. Hochul Announces Initiative to Aid Working Caregivers in NYS
Albany—Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday an initiative to raise awareness of unpaid working caregivers and the statewide resources available to help them. In recognition of National Family Caregivers Month through November and to gain a greater understanding of the issues facing working caregivers, Governor Hochul also urged state workers to complete a survey on their experiences balancing their jobs with caregiving tasks and encouraged private employers to do the same.
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
Some assisted living workers still left behind in NY healthcare worker bonus program
New York has expanded eligibility to its $1.2 billion healthcare worker bonus program, but a senior living industry advocate said it still leaves out many assisted living workers. The state rolled out its Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus Program in early August, touting bonuses to frontline healthcare workers...
New York State Is Running Low On Electricity?
The winter months are upon us in New York State and across the Northeast. As we get ready for mountains of snow and long, cold days, there are some fears that are also mounting in The Empire State. As the laws are changing and the push to go "green" gets...
Massive Payday This Friday Across New York State
Who couldn't use a little extra cash for the holidays? Perhaps it is not only the holidays you are planning for. Maybe it is a dream trip or college savings or a retirement plan. Saving money is very hard when the money coming in, goes out quickly. But this Friday may be the game changer that you have waited for.
New York State Thruway Decorated with Teepees, Where Can You See Them?
The New York State Thruway stretches nearly 500 miles taking you from the Big Apple to the State Capital and eventually to Pennsylvania. Along the way you will see everything from mountains to cities and farmland. You might even see some surprises as well, like teepees. If you have traveled...
Two area prisons cited by New York Labor Department over fentanyl exposures to staff members
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two area state prisons have been scolded by New York’s Labor Department over fentanyl exposures that occurred with staff members. In the wake of complaints and follow-up investigations, authorities have revealed that Marcy Correctional Facility has received a dozen citations, while Mid-State Correctional Facility has received seven.
New York nursing home sued for fraud, neglect during COVID-19 pandemic
During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Villages management tried to keep positive cases secret and either delayed or entirely neglected to enforce proper protocols for quarantining infected residents, the lawsuit said, resulting in preventable deaths.
This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”
It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
Winds knock out power to 1,200 in Central NY; Onondaga Central sends kids home from 2 schools
Update 3:45 p.m.: Power has been restored to nearly all customers in Central New York, according to National Grid’s outage map. Syracuse, N.Y. — High winds battering Central New York have left more than 1,200 without power midday Thursday. Onondaga Central School District had to close two schools...
How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Dec 1
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and Utica Police are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. UPD is looking for 55-year-old Robert Watson on a warrant stemming from a charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (a class D felony). The incident stems from a domestic incident that occurred in west Utica in November of 2022.
New York Rats Test Positive For COVID, Concerns of Viral Human Spread
Some New York rats apparently carry COVID-19 mutations. Officials are worried rats could transmit COVID to humans. A new study found that rats from New York tested positive for COVID-19 mutations. New York Rats Test Positive For COVID. Scientists at the USDA and the University of Missouri conducted a new...
Crumbl Cookies in DeWitt now open
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Good news for all those sweet tooths out there, the long awaited Crumbl Cookie in the Marshalls Plaza has officially opened!. After the company underwent several delays with the official opening, the doors opened at 8 a.m. today, the building will remain open until 10 p.m. tonight.
Popular Ice Cream Sold At New York Supermarket May Be Deadly, FDA
The FDA is warning the public about ice cream that is sold in New York State that could cause "serious or life-threatening reactions." This week Weis Markets issued a recall for 108 containers of ice cream. Ice Cream Recalled In New York State. Weis Markets was founded in 1912. The...
