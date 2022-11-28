The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) has launched the Manufacturing Leadership Council (MLC) to bring together business leaders to assess and respond to changes in the manufacturing environment. And these conditions have only accelerated. The MLC’s mission is to help senior executives define and shape a better future for themselves, their organizations, and the industry. It does so by focusing on the intersection of critical business and technology issues that drive growth today and into the future. Insights from this effort are worth exploring.

