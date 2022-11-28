Read full article on original website
Here’s Why Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Stock is Trending Lower
Blackstone’s stock is under pressure following an increase in redemptions from its non-traded real estate fund. Shares of the leading investment management company Blackstone (NYSE:BX) closed 7.09% lower on December 1. Moreover, BX stock is down about 1.62% in the pre-market session on December 2 as an increase in redemptions from its popular real estate investment fund spooked investors.
Despite Twitter Distraction, Keep on Buying Tesla Stock, Says Morgan Stanley
Do you think Tesla’s (TSLA) share price drop is correlated to Elon Musk’s Twitter endeavors? Most likely, the answer is yes, and if that is your reply, then it chimes well with those given in response to a recent Morgan Stanley survey. Firm analyst Adam Jonas says the...
Here’s Why Intellia (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Is Trending Lower
Intellia Therapeutics announces the pricing of the public offering of its common stock. NTLA stock is trading lower in the pre-market session. Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock closed 7.2% higher on November 30. However, shares of this clinical-stage biotech company are down 3.8% in the pre-market session on December 1, following the pricing of the public offering of its common stock. A secondary equity offering to raise funds dilutes the existing shareholders’ value.
Here’s Why Radius Global Infrastructure Shares Jumped over 20%
Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ: RADI), which leases communication infrastructure, jumped over 20% halfway into today’s trading session. This can be attributed to news of a potential takeover from EQT AB. However, it’s important to note that no deal has been struck and talks could still end without...
2 EV Startups that Took Investors for a Spin
Shares of these two EV startups have lost substantial value and are trading near their 52-week low. While electric vehicles (EVs) are witnessing increased adoption amid growing environmental concerns and favorable policies, many startups in the EV space have lost substantial value and are trading as penny stocks, eroding shareholder value. Supply chain issues and funding shortages to support production took a toll on these companies. Let’s focus on two EV startups that eroded shareholders’ wealth in 2022.
Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: “We remain...
2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $15
Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore....
XPeng Stock Is up Over 60% This Week. How Much Higher Can It Go?
As an illustration of how hard XPeng (XPEV) shares have fallen this year, even after the stock gained 62% this week, the shares are still down by 77% year-to-date. The surge came on the back of the Chinese EV maker’s latest quarterly report and happened to coincide nicely with the easing of China’s zero-Covid policies.
MRNA, BIIB, or IQV: Which Biotech Stock Earns the Street’s “Strong Buy” Rating?
Biotech stocks can offer high returns, although they can be risky, mainly early-stage biotech companies. We will discuss Wall Street’s ratings for three biotech stocks and their growth potential. The COVID-19 pandemic has made governments across the world realize the importance of healthcare and the need to develop treatments...
Salesforce Stock: Should You Buy the Dip?
Salesforce’s (CRM) delivered a strong FQ3 showing on Wednesday, but that was not enough to stave off the bears with the shares falling 10.5% over the past two trading sessions. In the October quarter, the software giant saw revenue rise by 14.3% year-over-year to $7.84 billion, beating analyst expectations...
Here’s Why Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Is Rising
Lordstown Motors stock closed higher as it began the delivery of its Endurance electric pickup truck. Shares of Electric Vehicle (EV) maker Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) focused on light-duty vehicles for the commercial fleet market, closed 8.3% higher on November 29. Moreover, RIDE stock gained about 3% in after-hours trade as the company began the delivery of its first customer vehicles after receiving regulatory approval to sell its EVs in the U.S.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Erase Losses Heading into the Close
Stocks are mixed heading into the final hour of Friday’s trading session. As of 3:00 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 are down 0.1% and 0.5%, respectively. Investors who may be on the lookout for a wage-price...
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Finishes Up 4.5% after Powell Speech
Stocks erased losses in the afternoon as Jerome Powell spoke. Investors appeared to like his comments about moderating the pace of future rate hikes, setting the stage for a 50 basis point increase at the next meeting. Indeed, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 2.18%, 3.1%, and 4.58%, respectively.
3 Analyst-Loved Healthcare Stocks for a Recession
Wall Street’s favorite healthcare stocks may be interesting to consider as the economy tests a recession in 2023. With upbeat ratings and decent outlooks, Zoeits, Intuitive Surgical and Eli Lilly are standouts in the health space. Just because a recession is waiting around the corner doesn’t mean investors should...
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%
Is it time to take the bull out of the pen? The noises emanating from the policy makers indicate a willingness to possibly change the aggressive rate hike stance taken in the ongoing efforts to quell inflation. In a speech on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell laid the groundwork for...
Hedge Funds are Long Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT); Should Investors Follow?
Hedge funds are bullish on Microsoft and are increasing their stake. With multiple potential catalysts and relatively lower valuations, the time is right to consider the stock. Just a year ago, multinational technology company Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) touched its all-time high of $344. Wall Street is making the most of...
Solid Power Tanks on CEO’s Exit
Shares of solid-state battery cells provider Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) are tanking today after its CEO Douglas Campbell stepped down with immediate effect both as CEO and as a Board member. The company’s Board has appointed its Chair and President David Jensen as interim CEO. The company is now scouting for...
Looking for Bargains? These 3 Pummeled Stocks are “Strong Buys”
Uber, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Take-Two Interactive are hard-hit tech stocks that Wall Street isn’t falling out of love with. Even as a recession strikes, it’s tough to pass on their risk/rewards at these levels. It’s been a brutal year for tech stocks. History may not repeat itself, but...
Devon Energy Stock (NYSE:DVN): Why Investor Pessimism is Unwarranted
Devon Energy wrapped up another strong quarter with record results. Though oil prices have slowed down, we expect them to remain robust for the foreseeable future, positively impacting the firm’s bottom-line results for the foreseeable future. Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has been a leading oil production firm establishing a leadership...
Time to Pull the Trigger on Chinese Stocks? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like
Is it safe to nuzzle up to Chinese stocks now? Investors had been keeping their distance from any stocks affiliated with the region as if they had a bad case of Covid. Which isn’t really that far from the truth. While U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have been under pressure from a whole host of reasons (fears of delisting, a harsh Chinese regulatory environment and a slowing domestic economy), the stringent zero-Covid lockdown measures have been a big reason for further depressing sentiment recently.
