beckersdental.com
Marquee Dental Partners adds 2 Florida locations
Marquee Dental Partners has added a Florida practice to its network. The practice, Lumina Dental, has locations in Brandon and Lutz, Fla., according to a Dec. 1 news release from the DSO. Marquee Dental Partners has 65 offices in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and Florida.
beckersdental.com
Dental Care Alliance adds 2-office practice in Texas
Sarasota, Fla.-based Dental Care Alliance is expanding its Texas footprint with the addition of a general dentistry practice. The DSO affiliated with Alsbury Dental and Lifeway Dental, which has offices in Burleson and Alvarado, Texas, according to a Dec. 1 news release. Dental Care Alliance has 34 practices in Texas...
Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
beckersdental.com
PepperPointe Partnerships forms 24-location Virginia dental group
PepperPointe Partnerships has formed a new dental group practice in Virginia. The formation of the group includes a partnership with 11 orthodontic and pediatric dental practices, 15 dentist partners and 24 office locations in Virginia, according to a Dec. 1 news release. PepperPointe now supports 136 locations and more than...
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this week
If you've been looking for more options for saving on holiday gifts this year, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Georgia this week. Read on to learn more.
WRDW-TV
With an early peak of cases, flu raises concerns in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been reporting about RSV for weeks, but those numbers are trending down, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Right now, the virus that’s trending upward in the two-state region is flu. And it doesn’t appear to be leaving anytime soon....
beckersdental.com
MB2 Dental adds practices in Kansas, New York
Carrollton, Texas-based MB2 Dental recently added two practices to its network. The dental partnership organization affiliated with River Rock Family Dental in Lawrence, Kansas, and Downtown Dental Syracuse (N.Y.). MB2 Dental has more than 500 practices in 35 states.
wrganews.com
Eight sentenced to Federal Prison for Execution of Teenager
United States Attorneys Office Northern District of Georgia – Gary Terrell Davis, an associate of the 135 Piru gang responsible for a series of violent acts throughout the Northern District of Georgia, is the last defendant to be sentenced for his role in a federal RICO conspiracy. The main targets in the case, including lead defendant Maurice Antonio Kent, were previously convicted and sentenced for their roles in the execution-style murder of a 17-year-old boy and other offenses.
beckersdental.com
ProHEALTH Dental adds Overjet's AI technology
Overjet will provide its artificial intelligence technology at all ProHEALTH Dental locations as part of a partnership between the two companies. Lake Success, N.Y.-based ProHEALTH Dental has 17 locations in New Jersey and New York. The partnership is one of several Overjet has entered to expand use of its technology....
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: Georgia teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say a teenager campaigning in a neighborhood for Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot at the front door of a Savannah home. Savannah police said in a statement Friday that investigators don’t believe the shooting was politically motivated. They say the 15-year-old boy was wounded in the leg Thursday evening on the doorstep of a house near downtown Savannah when a man inside fired a gun through the closed door. Officers arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Warnock, a Democrat, is in the closing days of a runoff campaign with Republican rival Herschel Walker. The senator said in a statement that he’s saddened to learn of the shooting and is praying for the victim.
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Georgia
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
WMAZ
Georgia asking for updated contact info as end of public health emergency could end Medicaid coverage for many
ATLANTA — Georgia officials are urging recipients of Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids health coverage to update their contact information in anticipation of eventual eligibility changes. The Georgia Department of Human Services website notes that under federal COVID-19 response legislation, Medicaid coverage was guaranteed to continue - even for...
valdostatoday.com
Medicaid members urged to confirm information
ATLANTA – Medicaid members are being urged by DHS and DCH to confirm contact information in the new service campaign. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) are urging Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to confirm their contact information in their new public service campaign “Stay Informed. Stay Covered.”
Washington Examiner
Canvasser shot in Georgia days before election: Report
A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in downtown Savannah, Georgia, Thursday evening. The shooting is still under investigation, but local television station WSAV reported the man who was shot was canvassing for the Senate runoff. In a statement to the station, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said...
‘Tripledemic’ pushing Georgia’s children’s hospitals to the brink
GEORGIA — The so-called “Tripledemic” continues to hit Georgia. For most of the fall, children’s hospitals have been at or near capacity, with cases of flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Now, doctors fear the holidays could make the situation worse. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Six Great Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Georgia that have really good online reviews and that are praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food, so if you have never visited any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Actor Dulé Hill weighs in on Georgia U.S. Senate race — and how race plays into it
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Actor Dulé Hill — best known for his roles in “Psyched” and “West Wing” — had an interesting take on race and Georgia politics Tuesday night in Columbus. The 47-year-old Hill made a campaign appearance for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Columbus on Wednesday night. After the rally, WRBL asked Hill […]
Political Rewind: Walker under scrutiny for Texas residence; Meadows must testify in Fulton County
1. Herschel Walker is under scrutiny after he claimed a Texas house as his primary residence. LISTEN: Greg Bluestein speaks on questions surrounding Herschel Walker's Texas residence. 2. Former President Barack Obama is visiting Georgia tomorrow to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock. The former president will hold a rally in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
Georgia Power customers could see a hike in their energy bills starting next year
ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Power customers could see their electric bills go up by around $14 a month if the Public Service Commission approves a proposed rate hike. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Power said it needs the money to make improvements to...
