Georgia State

beckersdental.com

Marquee Dental Partners adds 2 Florida locations

Marquee Dental Partners has added a Florida practice to its network. The practice, Lumina Dental, has locations in Brandon and Lutz, Fla., according to a Dec. 1 news release from the DSO. Marquee Dental Partners has 65 offices in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and Florida.
LUTZ, FL
beckersdental.com

Dental Care Alliance adds 2-office practice in Texas

Sarasota, Fla.-based Dental Care Alliance is expanding its Texas footprint with the addition of a general dentistry practice. The DSO affiliated with Alsbury Dental and Lifeway Dental, which has offices in Burleson and Alvarado, Texas, according to a Dec. 1 news release. Dental Care Alliance has 34 practices in Texas...
TEXAS STATE
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
GEORGIA STATE
beckersdental.com

PepperPointe Partnerships forms 24-location Virginia dental group

PepperPointe Partnerships has formed a new dental group practice in Virginia. The formation of the group includes a partnership with 11 orthodontic and pediatric dental practices, 15 dentist partners and 24 office locations in Virginia, according to a Dec. 1 news release. PepperPointe now supports 136 locations and more than...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRDW-TV

With an early peak of cases, flu raises concerns in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been reporting about RSV for weeks, but those numbers are trending down, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Right now, the virus that’s trending upward in the two-state region is flu. And it doesn’t appear to be leaving anytime soon....
AUGUSTA, GA
beckersdental.com

MB2 Dental adds practices in Kansas, New York

Carrollton, Texas-based MB2 Dental recently added two practices to its network. The dental partnership organization affiliated with River Rock Family Dental in Lawrence, Kansas, and Downtown Dental Syracuse (N.Y.). MB2 Dental has more than 500 practices in 35 states.
LAWRENCE, KS
wrganews.com

Eight sentenced to Federal Prison for Execution of Teenager

United States Attorneys Office Northern District of Georgia – Gary Terrell Davis, an associate of the 135 Piru gang responsible for a series of violent acts throughout the Northern District of Georgia, is the last defendant to be sentenced for his role in a federal RICO conspiracy. The main targets in the case, including lead defendant Maurice Antonio Kent, were previously convicted and sentenced for their roles in the execution-style murder of a 17-year-old boy and other offenses.
GEORGIA STATE
beckersdental.com

ProHEALTH Dental adds Overjet's AI technology

Overjet will provide its artificial intelligence technology at all ProHEALTH Dental locations as part of a partnership between the two companies. Lake Success, N.Y.-based ProHEALTH Dental has 17 locations in New Jersey and New York. The partnership is one of several Overjet has entered to expand use of its technology....
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Georgia teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say a teenager campaigning in a neighborhood for Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot at the front door of a Savannah home. Savannah police said in a statement Friday that investigators don’t believe the shooting was politically motivated. They say the 15-year-old boy was wounded in the leg Thursday evening on the doorstep of a house near downtown Savannah when a man inside fired a gun through the closed door. Officers arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Warnock, a Democrat, is in the closing days of a runoff campaign with Republican rival Herschel Walker. The senator said in a statement that he’s saddened to learn of the shooting and is praying for the victim.
SAVANNAH, GA
WMAZ

Georgia asking for updated contact info as end of public health emergency could end Medicaid coverage for many

ATLANTA — Georgia officials are urging recipients of Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids health coverage to update their contact information in anticipation of eventual eligibility changes. The Georgia Department of Human Services website notes that under federal COVID-19 response legislation, Medicaid coverage was guaranteed to continue - even for...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Medicaid members urged to confirm information

ATLANTA – Medicaid members are being urged by DHS and DCH to confirm contact information in the new service campaign. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) are urging Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to confirm their contact information in their new public service campaign “Stay Informed. Stay Covered.”
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Canvasser shot in Georgia days before election: Report

A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in downtown Savannah, Georgia, Thursday evening. The shooting is still under investigation, but local television station WSAV reported the man who was shot was canvassing for the Senate runoff. In a statement to the station, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said...
SAVANNAH, GA
Alina Andras

Six Great Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Georgia that have really good online reviews and that are praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food, so if you have never visited any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Walker under scrutiny for Texas residence; Meadows must testify in Fulton County

1. Herschel Walker is under scrutiny after he claimed a Texas house as his primary residence. LISTEN: Greg Bluestein speaks on questions surrounding Herschel Walker's Texas residence. 2. Former President Barack Obama is visiting Georgia tomorrow to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock. The former president will hold a rally in...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA

