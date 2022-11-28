Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Illinois Product Holiday Market is back in the Capitol City
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture is bringing the Illinois Product Holiday Market back to downtown Springfield from December 2-4. The product market will be held on "Y Block" North of the governor's mansion. The public is encouraged to explore local vendors and participate in special...
foxillinois.com
Central Illinois Foodbank drive-up food giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Central Illinois Foodbank is having a drive-up food giveaway. The giveaway is at 11:30 a.m. on December 9, at Eastview Baptist Church 2277 E Black Ave Springfield, Il 62702. Officials say no registration is required, and to please clear space for the food in...
foxillinois.com
Traffic signal construction at Veterans and Prairie crossing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The traffic signals at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Prairie Crossing Drive will be on a flash or non-functioning intermittently during the replacement of a traffic cabinet. The replacement will begin around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Work is expected o be complete by 1...
foxillinois.com
Morton Community Bank to acquire Marine Bank
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Marine Bank will merge with Morton Community Bank in 2023. Officials say the merger will happen in the second quarter of 2023. There will now be 11 locations of Morton Community Bank. “The merger will be a new and exciting chapter for Marine Bank customers...
foxillinois.com
New solar farm to be built in Sangamon and Morgan County
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A new solar farm will be built in Sangamon County and parts of Morgan County. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm will be the largest solar project in Illinois and one of the largest in the Midwest. Construction for it recently started a few weeks...
foxillinois.com
Springfield resident says her wallet got stolen while shopping
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — This a warning now for anyone looking to hit the stores this holiday season after one woman says her wallet was stolen right out of her purse. We spoke with the woman whose wallet was stolen, she told us she was devastated and hopes to...
foxillinois.com
Southeast and SHG win Springfield Showcase matchups
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - As we begin December, the high school basketball season starts to heat up. We're getting a better idea of teams that can potentially make a run for a State Championship. The reigning state champions, Sacred Heart-Griffin beat Lanphier 67-42 in the final game of the Springfield...
newschannel20.com
Rollover crash with injuries closes ramp on I-72 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Emergency crews late Thursday night are on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound. Illinois State Police said the ramp northbound at 6th Street will be closed for about eight hours...
WAND TV
Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
newschannel20.com
Police searching for suspects involved in Springfield home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a home invasion. Police say the home was in the 1800 block of S 7th St in Springfield, IL, and took place around 7:39 p.m. on November 12th.
wmay.com
Amendment 1 could force changes to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act police regulations
(The Center Square) – Local governments in Illinois should brace for the unknown with some expecting conflicts between the SAFE-T Act and a looming constitutional amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights. Illinois state lawmakers are back in Springfield Tuesday for the final three days of session before the SAFE-T Act’s...
newschannel20.com
Four men arrested after shot fired on Ash Street
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Four men were arrested on Tuesday after the Springfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert. Police say that one round was fired in the 2100 block of East Ash Street. We're told when the police officers arrived they saw several subjects walking away from...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock indicted in CMU bribes
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock and three Canton officials have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery charges stemming from controversy during Warnock’s tenure with Canton Municipal Utilities in 2016-2017. Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
