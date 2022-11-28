ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
riviera-maya-news.com

Suspects wanted in California and Texas handed over from Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico — Two Mexican nationals wanted in U.S. courtrooms have been extradited to the United States. On Sunday, Pedro “R” was one of two sent out of the country to face criminal charges in a California court. According to the Attorney General of the Republic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
smartcitiesdive.com

How Houston’s homeless strategy became a model for other US cities

Editor’s note: This is the first piece in a series on the factors that have led to the success of Houston’s homeless response system, and the challenges the city faces and will continue to face in addressing homelessness. Just a decade ago, Houston had the sixth largest homeless...
HOUSTON, TX
theseabreezebeacon.com

State Representative-Elect Terri Leo-Wilson Becomes First Freshman Member to Pre-File Legislation for the 88th Legislative Session

(Austin, TX) – State Representative-Elect Terri Leo-Wilson is the first legislator of her freshman class to pre-file bills ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The 88th Texas Legislature will convene on January 10th, 2023, at which time Representative-Elect Leo-Wilson will officially be sworn in as the state representative for House District 23 encompassing Galveston and Chambers counties.
TEXAS STATE
B106

Southwest Passenger Attacks Fellow Passenger On Houston Flight

People are still losing their minds on flights these days. You would have thought that with masks no longer being required on planes that people would calm down some, but it still seems like every week we are seeing unruly passengers on the flights. One of the latest incidents happened...
HOUSTON, TX
mycouriertribune.com

Rescued trafficked victim: It takes 5 to 13 years to buy freedom

(The Center Square) – A letter in possession of a woman rescued from a sex trafficking ring in Texas says it takes roughly five to 13 years to buy freedom. Law enforcement officers have told The Center Square it can take longer if the victims are sold more than once and owe multiple debts.
ROCKPORT, TX
Houston Chronicle

FBI nabs suspected Houston serial bank robber 'Big Shades Bandit'

Authorities have arrested a suspected perpetrator responsible for a string of bank robberies in the Houston area dating back to earlier this summer, according to the FBI's Houston office. FBI Houston announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that "FBI Houston agents & task force officers" have arrested a suspect, 21-year-old named...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas Southern University police chief files lawsuit against university

HOUSTON - Texas Southern University police chief Mary Young has filed a lawsuit against the university. Young claims TSU planned to remove her after she warned police officers to "maintain professionalism" when working for the TSU president. She said officers appeared to be acting as "chauffeurs, errand-runners, and personal assistants"...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Boil water notice, and questions for a sleep expert (Nov. 28, 2022)

On Monday’s show: We learn the latest about the boil water notice affecting millions of Houston water customers. Also this hour: Getting a good night's sleep makes everything easier to handle – especially during the stressful holiday season. Local sleep expert Dr. Sudha Tallavajhula of UTHealth and TIRR Memorial Hermann answers your questions about sleep and sleep disorders.
conroetoday.com

Governor Abbott Directs Immediate Resources To Houston Water Issue

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to deploy necessary resources to support the city of Houston after it announced a boil water notice following the loss of local power to three water treatment plants.
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

Houston man avoids prison for Tyler catalytic converter thefts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man has pleaded guilty to stealing catalytic converters in Tyler. Kennedy Watkins made the plea in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. Skeen gave Watkins eight years of deferred adjudication, but withheld a finding of guilty for Watkins. As part of his...
TYLER, TX

