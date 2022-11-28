A 12-year-old child and two adults were shot and killed in a Threatening event in the East Arkansas community. at the outside of Forrest City inside a house on Gore St. in Medison, they were shot as told by The St. Francis County Sheriff’s officials. they also told that they identified some persons but no one took in the custody till now. Members are still not aware of this event, they also wanted to know about the event.

FORREST CITY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO