Congratulations to Art City Elementary School, in Nebo School District, and their school PR Ambassador, Julia Murray, for earning the Nebo #Hashtag Award. This award is given to the school that communicates to their parents and students, in a variety of ways, the events and important news items happening at school. Art City Elementary has posted 28 stories this month and 76 stories for the last couple of months with 157 stories this past year. The school also has approximately 190% of their student enrollment connected on social media to get the latest news from the school. Go check out all the wonderful things that are happening at Art City Elementary:

2 DAYS AGO