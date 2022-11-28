Read full article on original website
Related
nebo.edu
Fourth Grade Students Make Ornaments for Zions Bank
Brockbank fourth grade students had the opportunity to walk to Zion's Bank and decorate the bank's Christmas Tree. The students with the help from their art teacher, Mrs. Karlee Banks made ornaments to put on the tree. Constanza Cuello, Branch Service Manager, gave each of the students a cookie and the bank donated $100 to the school. We appreciate Zion's Bank for giving us this opportunity!
nebo.edu
Kindergarten Term 2 SEP Conferences (Parent Teacher Conferences)
Our Kindergarten teachers will be holding Term 2 SEP Conferences on Tuesday, December 13th and Wednesday, December 14th.
nebo.edu
Art City Elementary and Julia Murray Earn Nebo #Hashtag Award
Congratulations to Art City Elementary School, in Nebo School District, and their school PR Ambassador, Julia Murray, for earning the Nebo #Hashtag Award. This award is given to the school that communicates to their parents and students, in a variety of ways, the events and important news items happening at school. Art City Elementary has posted 28 stories this month and 76 stories for the last couple of months with 157 stories this past year. The school also has approximately 190% of their student enrollment connected on social media to get the latest news from the school. Go check out all the wonderful things that are happening at Art City Elementary:
nebo.edu
Update on Mrs. Jones Class
Mrs Jones class had a fantastic Thanksgiving feast right before break. We practiced all sorts of life skills and had a blast eating the fruits of our labors.
nebo.edu
Reflections Winners!
Kyler Carroll: Photography - He will be representing Sierra Bonita at the Region level!
nebo.edu
Cougar Built Assembly Teaches Students to be COUGAR STRONG
Students and staff alike were delighted to have the Cougar Built team visit our school to teach students that they are:. The BYU dunk team along with everyone's favorite cougar, COSMO, entertained the students and showed off their amazing talents. This assembly is always a highlight. THANK YOU COUGAR BUILT...
Comments / 0