Decorah, IA

KIMT

Home searched in Howard County in missing person investigation

ELMA, Iowa – A missing person investigation led to the search of a Howard County home Wednesday. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at 808 Main Street in Elma and the investigation is continuing. The Sheriff’s...
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
Decorah Public Opinion

Sunday accident claims life of Decorah man

A Decorah man has died from injuries sustained in a weekend crash on the Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wis. The Crawford County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office reported 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah was among the deceased. The crash also claimed the life of 43-year-old Tracy Larson of Prairie Du Chien, Wis.The crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
DECORAH, IA
KCRG.com

Fire destroys group home in Guttenberg

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency officials said a group home in Guttenberg was destroyed by fire Thursday night. Emergency crews responded to the home, located in the 500 block of North Second Street, shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. The group home is owned and operated by Imagine the Possibilities and housed five people with intellectual disabilities. Late Thursday night, fire officials said residents were taken to nearby Guttenberg Municipal Hospital for assessment but no one was injured. Earlier, a hospital official had said several people were injured.
GUTTENBERG, IA
KIMT

1 injured following shooting outside bar in NE Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa - One person was injured early Friday following a shooting outside a bar. The Decorah Police Department said a 911 call was received at 1:36 after a reported shooting outside the Corner Bar in downtown Decorah. A victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located and taken to the...
DECORAH, IA
KIMT

$5,000 reward offered to help locate missing NE Iowa man

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to locating a missing northeast Iowa man. Jonathan Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on Oct. 20. His car was located on Friday, Nov., 11, but...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
KIMT

Osage man sentenced for punching and choking a woman

OSAGE, Iowa – Punching and choking a woman results in suspended sentences for a Mitchell County man. Bradly John Peck, 42 of Osage, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Law enforcement says Peck violated a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July 2, punching her in the face and choking her unconscious.
OSAGE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open

An Iowa hotel has been operating for one year without the required state license, despite dozens of health and safety violations cited by regulators. The hotel’s owner, Gilbert Starble, says the Hartwood Inn of Charles City has served as a home for what he calls “criminals, ex-convicts, recovering addicts and poor people.” In recent months, […] The post Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CHARLES CITY, IA
WHO 13

Victims identified in fatal crash between Iowa and Wisconsin bridges

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A northeast Iowa man and a Wisconsin woman died Sunday when their vehicles collided between the bridges of Marquette, Iowa and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. It happened around 11:22 a.m. on U.S. Highway 18, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin. The investigation determined an eastbound SUV driven by […]
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
KAAL-TV

Eyota co-op reports burglary

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to a burglary at All-American Co-op on Viola Road NE, Eyota. Co-op staff told the OCSO that the burglary took part sometime between closing Monday and 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. OCSO staff found signs that the...
EYOTA, MN
KIMT

Mower County issues official statement on conduct of Sheriff Sandvik

AUSTIN, Minn. – Mower County has issued an official statement on questions about the conduct of Sheriff Steve Sandvik. Mower County Administrator Trish Harren says a complaint was filed that accused Sheriff Sandvik of showing up for work intoxicated on November 16. Harren said Sandvik was taken home that day by Chief Deputy Mark May for a medical reason.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Chatfield couple accused of stealing $98K from vulnerable senior to stand trial May 2023

(ABC 6 News) – Bruce and Debra Amundson of Chatfield will stand trial on six counts each of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult in May 2023. The Amundsons were charged in May of this year, after the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center gave Olmsted County law enforcement evidence that Bruce Amundson, the victim’s power of attorney, transferred large sums of money from the elderly woman’s bank account into the Amundson’s account via check and electronic transfer.
CHATFIELD, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Spring Valley Monday afternoon

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Spring Valley Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix being driven by a 16-year old male was eastbound on Main St. in Spring Valley at approximately 3:26 p.m. Monday afternoon when his vehicle collided with a 2012 Dodge Caravan being driven by 62-year old Terry Winjum Allard of Grand Meadow at the intersection with Highway 63. The State Patrol indicated that Allard’s vehicle was northbound on Highway 63 at the time of the collision.
SPRING VALLEY, MN
951thebull.com

Chickasaw County Sheriff Hemann to Retire

The top law enforcement officer in Chickasaw County will be stepping down from his post early next year. During their regular meeting Monday, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors accepted the retirement of Sheriff Martin Hemann, effective January 20th, although Supervisor Jacob Hackman wished his decision would’ve come sooner.
KAAL-TV

Crews battle grain bin fire near Dexter

(ABC 6 News) – Firefighters are battling a fire at a grain bin near Dexter. The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, at T ‘N G Plumbing, near Dexter. Officials tell us the fire started in an old grain bin, which is believed to contain plumbing equipment.
DEXTER, MN

