Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Spring Valley Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix being driven by a 16-year old male was eastbound on Main St. in Spring Valley at approximately 3:26 p.m. Monday afternoon when his vehicle collided with a 2012 Dodge Caravan being driven by 62-year old Terry Winjum Allard of Grand Meadow at the intersection with Highway 63. The State Patrol indicated that Allard’s vehicle was northbound on Highway 63 at the time of the collision.

SPRING VALLEY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO