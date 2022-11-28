Read full article on original website
KIMT
Home searched in Howard County in missing person investigation
ELMA, Iowa – A missing person investigation led to the search of a Howard County home Wednesday. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at 808 Main Street in Elma and the investigation is continuing. The Sheriff’s...
Decorah Public Opinion
Sunday accident claims life of Decorah man
A Decorah man has died from injuries sustained in a weekend crash on the Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wis. The Crawford County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office reported 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah was among the deceased. The crash also claimed the life of 43-year-old Tracy Larson of Prairie Du Chien, Wis.The crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
KCRG.com
Fire destroys group home in Guttenberg
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency officials said a group home in Guttenberg was destroyed by fire Thursday night. Emergency crews responded to the home, located in the 500 block of North Second Street, shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. The group home is owned and operated by Imagine the Possibilities and housed five people with intellectual disabilities. Late Thursday night, fire officials said residents were taken to nearby Guttenberg Municipal Hospital for assessment but no one was injured. Earlier, a hospital official had said several people were injured.
KIMT
1 injured following shooting outside bar in NE Iowa
DECORAH, Iowa - One person was injured early Friday following a shooting outside a bar. The Decorah Police Department said a 911 call was received at 1:36 after a reported shooting outside the Corner Bar in downtown Decorah. A victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located and taken to the...
KCRG.com
Two killed on Highway 18 bridge between Marquette and Prairie du Chien
KIMT
$5,000 reward offered to help locate missing NE Iowa man
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to locating a missing northeast Iowa man. Jonathan Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on Oct. 20. His car was located on Friday, Nov., 11, but...
Three Injured, One Critically in Rollover Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Wisconsin woman with serious injuries was one of three people sent to a hospital as the result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. The State Patrol says an SUV, driven by 76-year-old Duane Foulkes of Beaver Dam, WI, left the westbound...
KCCI.com
Two dead after crash on Mississippi River bridge in northeast Iowa
KIMT
Osage man sentenced for punching and choking a woman
OSAGE, Iowa – Punching and choking a woman results in suspended sentences for a Mitchell County man. Bradly John Peck, 42 of Osage, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Law enforcement says Peck violated a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July 2, punching her in the face and choking her unconscious.
Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open
An Iowa hotel has been operating for one year without the required state license, despite dozens of health and safety violations cited by regulators. The hotel’s owner, Gilbert Starble, says the Hartwood Inn of Charles City has served as a home for what he calls “criminals, ex-convicts, recovering addicts and poor people.” In recent months, […] The post Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Victims identified in fatal crash between Iowa and Wisconsin bridges
KCRG.com
Victims identified in deadly crash on bridge between Marquette, Prairie du Chien
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (KCRG) - The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has now released the name of the two people killed in a crash this weekend on the U.S. Highway 18 over the Mississippi River. That’s the bridge that connects Marquette to Prairie du Chien, between Clayton County, Iowa and Crawford County, Wisconsin.
KAAL-TV
Eyota co-op reports burglary
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to a burglary at All-American Co-op on Viola Road NE, Eyota. Co-op staff told the OCSO that the burglary took part sometime between closing Monday and 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. OCSO staff found signs that the...
KIMT
Mower County issues official statement on conduct of Sheriff Sandvik
AUSTIN, Minn. – Mower County has issued an official statement on questions about the conduct of Sheriff Steve Sandvik. Mower County Administrator Trish Harren says a complaint was filed that accused Sheriff Sandvik of showing up for work intoxicated on November 16. Harren said Sandvik was taken home that day by Chief Deputy Mark May for a medical reason.
KAAL-TV
Chatfield couple accused of stealing $98K from vulnerable senior to stand trial May 2023
(ABC 6 News) – Bruce and Debra Amundson of Chatfield will stand trial on six counts each of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult in May 2023. The Amundsons were charged in May of this year, after the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center gave Olmsted County law enforcement evidence that Bruce Amundson, the victim’s power of attorney, transferred large sums of money from the elderly woman’s bank account into the Amundson’s account via check and electronic transfer.
myaustinminnesota.com
Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Spring Valley Monday afternoon
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Spring Valley Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix being driven by a 16-year old male was eastbound on Main St. in Spring Valley at approximately 3:26 p.m. Monday afternoon when his vehicle collided with a 2012 Dodge Caravan being driven by 62-year old Terry Winjum Allard of Grand Meadow at the intersection with Highway 63. The State Patrol indicated that Allard’s vehicle was northbound on Highway 63 at the time of the collision.
951thebull.com
Chickasaw County Sheriff Hemann to Retire
The top law enforcement officer in Chickasaw County will be stepping down from his post early next year. During their regular meeting Monday, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors accepted the retirement of Sheriff Martin Hemann, effective January 20th, although Supervisor Jacob Hackman wished his decision would’ve come sooner.
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center expanding number of primary care appointments
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center have announced they are expanding the number of primary care appointments available for people who have children with illnesses. Health officials say Olmsted County is seeing an increase in families seeking testing and care in emergency rooms for upper...
KIMT
Chatfield duo to stand trial for stealing over $90,000 from dementia patient
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people are set to stand trial for stealing money from someone with dementia. Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68 of Chatfield, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66 of Chatfield, were charged in May with six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office...
KAAL-TV
Crews battle grain bin fire near Dexter
(ABC 6 News) – Firefighters are battling a fire at a grain bin near Dexter. The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, at T ‘N G Plumbing, near Dexter. Officials tell us the fire started in an old grain bin, which is believed to contain plumbing equipment.
