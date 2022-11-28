ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

World Cup Now: What went wrong for Belgium in Group F?

Croatia and Belgium squared off in the final Group F matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which ended in a scoreless draw. With the draw, Croatia (1-2-0) advanced to the knockout stage and Belgium (1-1-1) was shockingly eliminated from the field. Croatia dominated from the first whistle, taking a...
NBC Sports

Top Three Moments From Day 10 of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Day 10 of the World Cup has officially wrapped up and we can tie a bow on who is going where in both Group A and Group B. After an intense match Tuesday morning, the Netherlands defeated Qatar 2-0 while Senegal clinched a 2-1 victory over Ecuador. For Group A, both the Netherlands and Senegal qualified for the round of 16, while Qatar and Ecuador were the nations to be eliminated.
France 24

Forty years after Falklands War, wounds still run deep

Located in a far-flung corner of the south Atlantic, the Islas Malvinas, or Falkland Islands, are at the heart of an age-old rift between Argentina and the UK. Back in 1982, this escalated into a ten-week war between the two countries. Four decades on, Argentina's defeat against the British remains a gaping wound for the South American nation. More than eight out of ten Argentinians say their government should continue to claim sovereignty over the islands. FRANCE 24's Éléonore Vanel, Nicolas Flon and Flavian Charuel report.
US News and World Report

Interpol Confirms Red Notice for Angolan Billionaire Isabel Dos Santos

LISBON (Reuters) - Global police agency Interpol confirmed on Wednesday it had issued a red notice for Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, daughter of the country's former president, asking global law enforcement authorities to locate and provisionally arrest her. Dos Santos, who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, has faced corruption accusations...

Comments / 0

Community Policy