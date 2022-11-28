Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: What went wrong for Belgium in Group F?
Croatia and Belgium squared off in the final Group F matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which ended in a scoreless draw. With the draw, Croatia (1-2-0) advanced to the knockout stage and Belgium (1-1-1) was shockingly eliminated from the field. Croatia dominated from the first whistle, taking a...
CBS Sports
Germany out of World Cup despite comeback win over Costa Rica; Japan and Spain advance to round of 16
The surprises in Qatar just kept coming on Thursday with Spain finished second after losing to Japan. Group E of the World Cup reached a frantic conclusion on Thursday as four-time champions Germany were bounced from the group stage as Japan won the group with a shocking 2-1 victory over Spain. The Spanish advanced as the second-place team.
‘Very upset’: Flick calls for Germany reboot after humiliating World Cup exit
Germany’s coach said his country would have to ‘do things differently’ if they were to compete for international honours again
NBC Sports
Top Three Moments From Day 10 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Day 10 of the World Cup has officially wrapped up and we can tie a bow on who is going where in both Group A and Group B. After an intense match Tuesday morning, the Netherlands defeated Qatar 2-0 while Senegal clinched a 2-1 victory over Ecuador. For Group A, both the Netherlands and Senegal qualified for the round of 16, while Qatar and Ecuador were the nations to be eliminated.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Canada 1-2 Morocco: Boss Walid Regragui says 'why not?' on winning
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Morocco ended 36 years of World Cup hurt by progressing...
CF Montreal sign homegrown M Nathan Saliba to 2-year deal
CF Montreal re-signed homegrown midfielder Nathan Saliba to a two-year contract through 2024 on Friday with club options in both
‘Little Pep’ Gvardiol coming up big for Croatia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For 90 minutes, the hulking, masked mass that is Joško Gvardiol kept Belgium’s big-name strikers at bay with timely tackles — none bigger than his stop on Romelu Lukaku two minutes into stoppage time. Then the 20-year-old Croat who is fast becoming...
Luis Enrique says Spain have no plans to manipulate draw and avoid Brazil
Whoever wins Group E could face Brazil in the quarter-final but Spain’s coach has targeted top spot, saying: ‘To win a World Cup, you have to beat everyone’
France 24
Forty years after Falklands War, wounds still run deep
Located in a far-flung corner of the south Atlantic, the Islas Malvinas, or Falkland Islands, are at the heart of an age-old rift between Argentina and the UK. Back in 1982, this escalated into a ten-week war between the two countries. Four decades on, Argentina's defeat against the British remains a gaping wound for the South American nation. More than eight out of ten Argentinians say their government should continue to claim sovereignty over the islands. FRANCE 24's Éléonore Vanel, Nicolas Flon and Flavian Charuel report.
US News and World Report
Interpol Confirms Red Notice for Angolan Billionaire Isabel Dos Santos
LISBON (Reuters) - Global police agency Interpol confirmed on Wednesday it had issued a red notice for Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, daughter of the country's former president, asking global law enforcement authorities to locate and provisionally arrest her. Dos Santos, who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, has faced corruption accusations...
