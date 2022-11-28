Read full article on original website
Raymond A. Verkamp, 70, Schnellville
Raymond A. Verkamp, age 70, of Schnellville, passed away at 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Raymond was born in Huntingburg, on December 4, 1951, to Leo and Minnie (Thewes) Verkamp. He was a lifetime farmer. He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish...
Linda S. Fendel, 60, Schnellville
Linda S. Fendel, age 60, of Schnellville, passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Linda was born in Huntingburg, on April 10, 1962, to Albert and Lorine (Otto) Fendel. She was a 1980 graduate of Heritage Hills High...
Vernita T. Burgdorf, 90, Huntingburg
Vernita T. Burgdorf, 90, of Huntingburg, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Cathedral Healthcare Center in Jasper. She was born May 2, 1932, in Mariah Hill to Otto I. and Florence (Lindauer) Tretter. She attended Dale High School and married John C. Burgdorf on September 13, 1952. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Ladies Sodality, Women of the Moose, and the Eagle’s Ladies Sodality. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the United States and riding motorcycles.
James E. Krutz, 82, Derby
James E. “Jim” Krutz, 82, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born in Magnet, on August 8, 1940 to Starling DeWalt Krutz and Mary “Evaline” (Anson) Krutz Litherland. Jim was united in marriage on October 1, 1960 with Thelma Schraner. They were married...
Marjorie Mullen, 84, Chrisney
Marjorie Mullen, 84, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Chrisney. Born September 8, 1938, in Spencer County, daughter of the late John and Pauline (Massie) Graham, Marjorie married the love of her life, Joseph E. Mullen, on October 20, 1956. She was a...
Photo Gallery: Santa Claus World Cup Day 2022
The Town of Santa Claus officially declared Friday, November 25 “World Cup Day” in honor of Team USA’s bout with their English counterparts. Cleatus the Fox Sports Robot and reporters were on hand to capture the moment along with local residents gathered at Frosty’s Fun Center and Santa Claus Brewing Company to cheer on the home team.
