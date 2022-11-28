Vernita T. Burgdorf, 90, of Huntingburg, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Cathedral Healthcare Center in Jasper. She was born May 2, 1932, in Mariah Hill to Otto I. and Florence (Lindauer) Tretter. She attended Dale High School and married John C. Burgdorf on September 13, 1952. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Ladies Sodality, Women of the Moose, and the Eagle’s Ladies Sodality. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the United States and riding motorcycles.

