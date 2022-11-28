Read full article on original website
CNBC
U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips challenged over ‘secretive’ tax practices
Oxfam on Monday filed shareholder resolutions against U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips. The international relief charity said the companies' tax practices undermine the public's interest in a fair tax system — especially in Global South countries "with the greatest tax revenue needs." "If oil and gas...
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
kalkinemedia.com
Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source
(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
Biden administration notifies Congress it has approved $323 million arms sale to Finland
The Biden administration on Monday notified Congress it has approved a possible $323 million arms sale to Finland as the country seeks to join NATO. The administration approved the potential sale of 40 tactical missiles and 48 Joint Standoff Weapons, made by Raytheon, in addition to accompanying equipment, training and support, the State Department said in a release.
Why Biden’s repeated call for an assault weapons ban could be a political winner
President Biden has time and time again called for an assault weapons ban that can’t pass in Congress, but his efforts show that gun control is no longer an issue the Democratic Party is dodging as it did decades ago. Recent mass shootings that have devastated communities across the...
US News and World Report
Russia Warns U.S. That Its Deeper Involvement in Ukraine Brings Growing Risks
(Reuters) - Russia is trying to make the United States understand that Washington's increasing involvement in the Ukraine conflict carries growing risks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies. Moscow has repeatedly complained that Western military support for Ukraine is dragging out the...
Rail unions decry Biden's call for Congress to block strike. Businesses praise the plan
President Joe Biden was in the unusual position Tuesday of being praised by business interests and attacked by his normal allies in the labor movement after calling for Congress to move immediately to block a strike by more than 100,000 union members at the nation's freight railroads set for the end of next week.
Defense Department warns Democrats of 'extensive inaction' on spending bills
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sent four letters to top Democratic leaders asking them to pass a full-year government funding bill, writing in each letter that if they don't it will "result in significant harm to our people and our programs and would cause harm to our national security and our competitiveness."
Supreme Court grapples with whether to restore Biden immigration enforcement policy
The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with whether to revive a Biden administration policy that set immigration enforcement priorities by focusing on public safety threats. The administration is seeking to overturn a Texas-based federal judge's ruling in June that blocked the policy nationwide. It had been in effect for less than a year.
CNBC
Russian oil sanctions are about to kick in. And they could disrupt markets in a big way
The 27 countries of the European Union agreed in June to ban the purchase of Russian crude oil from Dec. 5. They have been working on the details ever since. The EU discussed a limit of $62 a barrel this week, but Poland, Estonia and Lithuania refused, arguing it was too high.
Heating oil prices could go up as much as 45% in Pennsylvania and Northeast. Here’s why
If you’re facing increased cost on heating oil, we’ve rounded up some tips to help you save energy.
China Calls U.S. Top 'Nuclear Threat' to World in Reply to Pentagon Report
The Chinese Embassy's Liu Pengyu told Newsweek U.S. nuclear moves "gravely undermine global strategic stability and international peace and security."
House, Senate negotiators agree to add $45B to Biden’s defense budget
The policy bill would authorize a total of $847 billion for national defense for fiscal 2023, if approved by both chambers.
Biden administration paying $75 million to move three tribes affected by climate change
Story at a glance The money will be used to help three tribes in Alaska and Washington whose homes are threatened by climate change. The three communities have experienced severe erosion that is projected to destroy critical infrastructure. Funds are being provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, the sweeping tax and climate change bill…
Russia says it will focus on building nuclear arms infrastructure in 2023
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia will pay special attention to building infrastructure for its nuclear forces in 2023, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday. Shoigu said in televised comments that the Russia would also work to improve the combat capabilities of its missile forces and that facilities were being built to accommodate new missile systems. Russia has the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world, with close to 6,000 warheads.
Russia pushes off nuclear arms negotiations with United States
Russia postponed nuclear arms negotiations with the United States that were scheduled to take place later this week in Cairo.
Pritzker sides with Biden urging Congress to intervene in railroad labor dispute
(The Center Square) – Railroad workers from across the country are threatening a strike if their demands for higher wages are not met. Illinois lawmakers are picking sides. Rail Workers United, a group supporting railroad workers in various unions from all across the country, said workers have not received pay raises in over three years.
US News and World Report
Schumer Says U.S. Senate 'Cannot Leave' Before Completing Rail Bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed on Thursday to complete work quickly on legislation to avoid a national rail strike and mandate paid sick leave for rail workers, a day after the measures passed the House of Representatives. "Senators are working morning, noon and night to...
'The economy's at risk': Biden urges Congress to stop rail strike, fund government
President Joe Biden sat down with congressional leaders Tuesday as lawmakers face a hefty to-do list before leaving town for the holidays.
