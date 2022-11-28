Read full article on original website
Russia's Putin Tells Germany's Scholz That Western Line on Ukraine Is 'Destructive' - Kremlin
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone call on Friday that the German and Western line on Ukraine was "destructive" and urged Berlin to rethink its approach, the Kremlin said. Its readout of the call served to highlight the gulf between Russia and...
Heavy Turnout in Georgia Runoff Election as Early Voting Wraps Up
(Reuters) - Election officials on Friday reported heavy turnout in Georgia on the last day of early voting ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff election that will determine whether Democrats can add to their razor-thin majority in the U.S. Senate. Voters in some locations faced waiting times of more than...
'There Is No Future': Lebanon's New Poor Face Long-Term Stagnation
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Unemployed and unable to support his family of four, Hussein Hamadeh, 51, now spends his days trying to find help to weather a protracted economic crisis that some Lebanese fear has become the new norm. Hamadeh lost his stable job in carpentry and developed an illness that...
UN Seeks $1.72 Billion Next Year to Aid Venezuelan Migrants, Refugees
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The United Nations will seek $1.72 billion for 2023 to aid Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean, member agencies said on Thursday. Some 7 million people have fled economic and political crisis in Venezuela in recent years, and most are now scattered...
Putin Is Open to Talks and Diplomacy on Ukraine, Kremlin Says
MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement to the conflict in Ukraine and believes in a diplomatic solution, the Kremlin said on Friday after Joe Biden suggested he was prepared to speak to the Russian leader. Biden, speaking beside French President Emmanuel Macron, said...
Iran Executes Four Men Convicted of Cooperating With Israel - State Media
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran on Sunday executed four men convicted of cooperating with Israel's spy agency Mossad, Iranian state media reported. The Islamic Republic has long accused arch-enemy Israel of carrying out covert operations on its soil. Tehran has recently accused Israeli and Western intelligence services of plotting a civil war in Iran, which is now gripped by some of the biggest anti-government protests since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Brazil Treasury Official Colnago Submits Resignation -Ministry
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Esteves Colnago submitted his resignation, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, a month before the usual turnover of the position at the end of President Jair Bolsonaro's term. Deputy Special Secretary Julio Alexandre will take over until the end of this year,...
Congress Averts Rail Strike After Last-Minute Plea From Biden
The Senate on Thursday passed last-minute legislation to avert a railroad workers strike as pressure mounted to approve the measure ahead of the weekend amid fears that blows to critical infrastructure and the economy would begin. The deal came together quickly in the upper chamber on Thursday, with an 80-15...
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Two Haitian Politicians Over Drug Trafficking
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a current and a former Haitian senator, accusing the two politicians of engaging in international drug trafficking activities, Washington's latest action targeting corruption in the Caribbean country. In a statement, the U.S. Treasury Department said it had frozen the...
Venezuela's Maduro Could Miss Lula Inauguration
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Heads of state and governments will be attending President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration on Jan. 1, but one might have trouble entering Brazil - Venezuela's leftist president, Nicolas Maduro. Lula's transition team have not sent out invitations yet, but aides said that all countries with...
US intel chief thinking 'optimistically' for Ukraine forces
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia’s war in Ukraine is running at a “reduced tempo” and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months. Avril Haines alluded to past allegations by some that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisers could be shielding him from bad news — for Russia — about war developments, and said he “is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia.” “But it’s still not clear to us that he has a full picture of at this stage of just how challenged they are,” the U.S. director of national intelligence said Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California. Looking ahead, Haines said, “honestly we’re seeing a kind of a reduced tempo already of the conflict” and her team expects that both sides will look to refit, resupply, and reconstitute for a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive in the spring.
Ukraine Says Ship With Wheat for Ethiopia Arrives, Part of Anti-Famine Push
(Reuters) - A ship with Ukrainian wheat destined for Ethiopia arrived in port on Saturday, the first vessel to sail as part of a push to send food to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Last Saturday, Ukraine and allied nations launched an initiative to...
Biden Trial Balloon to Putin on Ukraine Appears to Quickly Pop
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden floated a trial balloon to President Vladimir Putin intended to determine whether Russia, after months of battlefield losses and stalled gains, is ready to end its invasion of Ukraine. It appeared to quickly pop. Biden has avoided talking to Putin since the Russian leader sent...
Russia, Belarus Defence Ministers Hold Talks in Minsk - State Media
(Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin, the state-run Belta news agency said on Saturday. The two sides discussed bilateral military cooperation and amended an agreement on the "joint provision of regional security", it said, without providing further detail. Russia and Belarus...
Free-Speech Group Article 19 Says Mexico Members Have Been Threatened
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - International free-speech organization Article 19 on Thursday said some of its Mexican members had received death threats and were subjected to thefts and spying during 2022, the deadliest year on record for journalists in the country. Leopoldo Maldonado, Article 19's Mexico and Central America director, said...
Putin Insincere About Peace Talks, Takes War to New Level of 'Barbarism' - a Top U.S. Diplomat
KYIV (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin is not sincere about peace talks with Ukraine while he is taking the war to a new level of "barbarism" by trying to turn off the lights of civilians, a top U.S. diplomat said on Saturday. U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland...
Ukraine Slaps Sanctions on Senior Clerics in Pro-Moscow Church
(Reuters) - Ukraine is slapping sanctions on 10 senior clerics linked to a pro-Moscow church on the grounds they agreed to work with Russian occupation authorities or justified Moscow's invasion, the security service said on Saturday. The announcement is the latest in a series of steps against a Ukrainian branch...
Iran State Body Reports 200 Dead in Protests, Raisi Hails 'Freedoms'
DUBAI (Reuters) -President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday hailed Iran's Islamic Republic as a guarantor of rights and freedoms, defending the ruling system amid a crackdown on anti-government protests that the United Nations says has cost more than 300 lives. A top state security body meanwhile said that 200 people, including...
Ukraine War Shows Europe Too Reliant on U.S., Finland PM Says
HELSINKI (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shown that Europe is too reliant on the United States for its own security, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday. Speaking at a think tank in Sydney, Australia, Marin advocated boosting Europe's defence capabilities, including arms production. "I must be...
Biden Weighs Reviving Trump-Era Immigration Restrictions, Officials Say
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's administration would make it harder to seek asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border under several plans being considered that bear similarities to policies pushed by former President Donald Trump. Two Department of Homeland Security officials and a person familiar with the matter said the administration...
