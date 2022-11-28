Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
South Dakota Gov. Noem Appoints Incoming Secretary of State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday appointed Monae Johnson, who won election for secretary of state in November, to fill the position for the next month following the early resignation of the current secretary of state. Johnson was set to be sworn into...
US News and World Report
Suspect in Minnesota Woman's Death Arrested in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported.
US News and World Report
Amber Alert Suspect Fatally Shot by Police in West Virginia
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 in Mercer County and when they approached the vehicle, the man fired at officers, the statement said. One trooper returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
US News and World Report
4 Dead in Head-On Collision on Delaware Highway
NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on an interstate highway, Delaware authorities said Thursday. Delaware State Police said the collision happened at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 495 near New Castle. Investigators said a Ford pickup truck...
