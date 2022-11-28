ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Dr. Fauci Has New Advice on Staying Safe From COVID at Holiday Gatherings

Slide 1 of 5: We've certainly come a long way since 2020. Thanks to a series of significant medical advancements, the risk of COVID has declined immensely. With the virus no longer dominating headlines the way it once was, most people are not thinking twice about gathering with loved ones for the upcoming winter holidays.But before you carve the turkey, it's important to remember that COVID is still out there—and health experts express ongoing concern about COVID-related deaths. That doesn't mean you shouldn't get together, but it does mean you may want to take extra steps to be safe. With that in mind, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has some new advice on staying safe during holiday gatherings. Read on to find out what he recommends.READ THIS NEXT: Dr. Fauci Gave a "Pretty Troublesome" Update on What's Next for COVID.Read the original article on Best Life.
psychologytoday.com

How to Deal with Parental Narcissism During the Holidays

Many adult children of narcissistic parents’ report struggling with holidays. It is important to set boundaries with dysfunctional family members. There are ways to maintain your sense of self and not get pulled into a narcissistic web. If you come from a narcissistic family, meaning a family led by...
GOBankingRates

6 Cheap Ways To Combat Holiday Stress

Whether you actively participate in the holiday madness or not, some amount of holiday stress will undoubtedly find its way into your peace of mind. Bustling crowds, bad traffic, higher expenditures,...
psychologytoday.com

Working Through Grief During the Holidays

Grieving a loved one during the holidays can be especially challenging, partly because the person's absence forever changes longstanding rituals. Not everyone experiences grief in the same way, so it is important to be patient with others who grieve differently. People may need time to move back and forth between...
Crystal Jackson

Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment

If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
psychologytoday.com

Is Your Attachment Anxiety Messing With Your Memory?

A new study uncovered that anxiously attached individuals falsify memories far more than the average person. People with anxious attachment styles are also more likely to get facts wrong about everyday social situations. Researchers suggested that moving toward a more secure attachment style can positively affect memory processes. A new...
POPSUGAR

Why Are More Couples Choosing the DINK Lifestyle?

In the United States, a growing number of couples live a DINK lifestyle instead of the historically traditional family structure that includes having children, at least according to data. The DINK lifestyle — aka "dual income, no kids" — is generally used to describe a family where neither adult in the partnership has children and both are working paying jobs.
Crystal Jackson

13 Simple Daily Habits to Improve Future Health

Woman stretching in bed in the morningPhoto byPhoto by bruce mars on Unsplash. I was making my bed one morning over the weekend, and as I smoothed down the sheets, I thought about how good it would feel later to slide into my neat and cozy bed. I don’t often make my bed. Mornings feel rushed, and I often rationalize that I’ll just be getting back into it later. Yet, I know that the simple 5-minute routine at the start of the day could contribute to better sleep that night.

