NHL
Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Leo Komarov
Uncle Leo joins episode 35 of the Talkin' Isles podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders winger - and everyone's favorite uncle - Leo Komarov joins episode 35 of the podcast. Greg...
NHL 23 Club Rankings Detailed
NHL 23 Club Rankings detailed for season rankings on cross platform for current and last generation.
Avalanche get shut out for second time this season
Blake Wheeler had three goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and the Winnipeg Jets routed the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Tuesday night."No, it's not just another game," Jets coach Rick Bowness said. "I think the message we're trying to send here is make them worry about us. They're the defending Stanley Cup champions. They're a great hockey team."We're starting to realize that when we play the right way, and we play the way we're supposed to play, and play together, we're a very good hockey club. The message is more about us and the way we want...
NHL
What Roope Hintz' eight-year extension means to Dallas
Mike Modano was 28 when the Stars won the Stanley Cup in 1999. Same with Sergei Zubov. Derian Hatcher and Darryl Sydor were 26. Jere Lehtinen and Richard Matvichuk were 25. Now, Bob Gainey complemented that group with some outstanding veterans - future Hall-of-Famers - and that pushed them over the top in their quest to consistently be one of the best teams in the league. It's interesting to see what "the core" of the team looked like back then. It was filled with high draft choices who were in their prime. When you look back, it makes sense they were that good.
How To Watch The Colorado Avalanche Games Live Without Cable 2022
The 2022 Stanley Cup Champions began their season in Denver against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Colorado Avalanche raised up their
NHL
Levi could become first repeat Richter Award winner as NCAA's top goalie
Northeastern junior, Sabres prospect third in nation with .936 save percentage. There has never been a repeat winner of the Mike Richter Award, given to the top goalie in men's NCAA Division 1 hockey every year since 2014. But it could happen this season. Devon Levi of Northeastern, the winner...
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
NHL
How the versatility of Roope Hintz benefits the top line
The second round draft pick is praised for being a strong defensive forward who can go head-to-head with the best players in the league. When Pete DeBoer started training camp in Cedar Park this season, he had a few revelations. One was just how big and fast Roope Hintz really...
NHL
The Master Blaster of Long, Long Ago | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler shares the story of Larry Hirsch and the Master Blaster moniker. When the Devils arrived in New Jersey, they needed a good selling job. Big-time. "Look at it this way," says the club's radio analyst, and former goalie, Glenn (Chico) Resch, "we had a lot of challenges to overcome and that included the franchise's earlier failures in Kansas City and then Denver. We had to cultivate fans any way possible."
NHL
Prospects Report: November 30, 2022
The Iowa Wild went 1-2 in their most recent three-game set, falling to Colorado twice and beating San Jose. In its first matchup against Colorado, Iowa fell 5-1 with Joe Hicketts recording his third goal of the season. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19-of-23 shots faced. Jospeh Cramarossa was the lone goal scorer in the second game against Colorado where Iowa fell 2-1. Wallstedt stopped 28-of-30 shots face in the series finale.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Teravainen practices with Hurricanes, could return soon
Atkinson skates with Flyers; Canucks send Podkolzin to AHL. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Carolina Hurricanes. Teuvo Teravainen practiced Monday and could play during the Hurricanes' season-long six-game road trip, which starts at the...
Yardbarker
Stars’ Robertson Is an Early Hart Frontrunner
There are always the usual suspects when it comes to Hart Trophy candidates. Sidney Crosby, Nikita Kucherov, Connor McDavid, etc. But every so often, new players arise and make a name for themselves. This season, Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson has emerged as one of the league’s best young wingers, with 19 goals and 36 points in 23 games to catapult himself into the early Hart conversation.
NHL
Thomas feeling better, says he was lucky to avoid long-term injury
Robert Thomas participated in a full team practice at Centene Community Ice Center on Wednesday morning and could be back in the lineup Thursday when the St. Louis Blues wrap up a two-game homestand against the Carolina Hurricanes. "He got through practice, so he looked good out there," Blues Head...
NHL
'WHY I LOVE HOCKEY SO MUCH'
Vladar's recent play between the pipes giving him and his teammates all sorts of confidence. When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. As is the case for Dan Vladar, with the path to becoming a goaltender a little different than most. "I started as a player, forward, I wanted...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Islanders
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-10-5) open a four-game homestand on Tuesday as they host Lane Lambert's New York Islanders (15-8-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Panthers
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Panthers this season: Dec. 1 (home) and Jan. 14 (away). The Canucks are 18-11-6-4 all-time against the Panthers, including a 10-3-5-2 record at home. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Florida (2-2-1 in their last 5).
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (13-5-3) at Kings (12-9-3) | 7:30 p.m.
Kraken aim for road-trip sweep of three divisional rivals and a fifth straight win over Pacific opponents, plus Matty Beniers on another hot streak. Time: 7:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Shooting on Target. Earlier this season, Dave Hakstol told a post-game media scrum...
NHL
Robertson scores to extend point streak to 16, Stars defeat Blues
ST. LOUIS -- Jason Robertson scored to extend his point streak to an NHL career-high 16 games for the Dallas Stars in a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Monday. Robertson has 29 points (17 goals, 12 assists) during the streak, which is the second-longest...
NHL
Coyotes proposed new arena project advances to public vote
TEMPE, Ariz. -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated the League's strong support for the Arizona Coyotes' proposed new arena before Tempe City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to advance the proposal to a public vote. "We've been as committed to this community as any major league sports league could be,"...
Comments / 0