An inquest into the deaths of 11 men at the Shoreham Airshow is to begin seven years after the disaster.A plane taking part in an aerial display crashed on to the nearby A27 in West Sussex on August 22 2015. Thirteen other people were injured.The pilot of the Hawker Hunter plane, Andrew Hill, was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence but found not guilty on all counts in March 2019. He maintains he has no recollection of the crash.The inquest into the 11 deaths was originally opened on September 2 2015 but was adjourned in 2018 due...

2 DAYS AGO