Bruce “Eddie” Timmerman Jr.
Bruce “Eddie” Timmerman Jr., age 73, of New Ulm, passed away on Wednesday, November 30th at the Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm. Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Monday, December 5th at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – SOUTH Chapel in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the Soldiers Rest Section of the New Ulm City Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2-6 pm on Sunday, Dec 4th and continue from 10-11 am on Monday, Dec. 5th at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home-SOUTH CHAPEL in New Ulm.
LeRoy Bastian
93 year old, LeRoy Bastian New Ulm, passed away on Friday, November 25th at Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM on Friday at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm with burial in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Military Honors will be provided by the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard. Visitation will be 4 – 7 PM Thursday and 9 –10:30 AM Friday at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home NORTH Chapel in New Ulm.
Patrick Zins
Patrick Zins, age 70, of Nicollet passed away on Sunday, November 20th at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Nicollet. Burial will follow in the St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Nicollet where the Nicollet Honor Guard will provide full military honors. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 2nd, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Nicollet with a rosary service will beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Nicollet.
Thursday Schedule
WABASSO TOURNEY- CEDAR MOUNTAIN_________AT MAYER LUTHERAN________7:30PM.
