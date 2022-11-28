Bruce “Eddie” Timmerman Jr., age 73, of New Ulm, passed away on Wednesday, November 30th at the Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm. Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Monday, December 5th at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – SOUTH Chapel in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the Soldiers Rest Section of the New Ulm City Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2-6 pm on Sunday, Dec 4th and continue from 10-11 am on Monday, Dec. 5th at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home-SOUTH CHAPEL in New Ulm.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO