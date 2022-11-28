Hi all! This is my first blog EVER! I am hiking the Appalachian Trail in 2023. I say “I am” and not “I am hoping to” or any other phrase because I really plan to do the entire thing, and I think my mindset will make a big difference. After all, why not? I am 59, recently retired, and there are so many things I could never do while working that I can do now. I find I am just as motivated in my retired life as I was in my career. Same kind of energy. So I imagine retired life will be a series of great adventures!!

14 DAYS AGO