ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
thetrek.co

WEEK 14: Families! Free Food! Friendship! (Miles 2260.4-2443.6)

The previous week drew to a close with me crying in my so-called shelter accepting murder by mosquito. I slept in fits and starts before giving up and heading out early, refusing to be a slab of flesh any longer. The head net had been useless; I looked like I had the mumps. I was itchy, not to mention sweaty from hiding in my quilt all night. It sucked.
WASHINGTON STATE
thetrek.co

Hiking the AT in 2023 – Getting ready!

Hi all! This is my first blog EVER! I am hiking the Appalachian Trail in 2023. I say “I am” and not “I am hoping to” or any other phrase because I really plan to do the entire thing, and I think my mindset will make a big difference. After all, why not? I am 59, recently retired, and there are so many things I could never do while working that I can do now. I find I am just as motivated in my retired life as I was in my career. Same kind of energy. So I imagine retired life will be a series of great adventures!!
thetrek.co

The Terminus is Now

Want to follow along more closely as I prepare for my thru-hike and get access to live updates once I begin? Give my Instagram a follow to stay more connected!. (https://www.instagram.com/butterscotch_fox_/) The Golden Ticket. I officially have my PCT Permit and will be starting my journey in Campo California at...
CAMPO, CA
thetrek.co

Te Araroa: A Trail Changes With Our “Why”

Every trail is different, and so are everyone’s stories and reasons why they are hiking. In 2018, years of planning a break from the “traditional life” that Jenny and I were following came to fruition. We’d followed a path that, by all (our families’) accounts, was the “right one.” We got good grades, found a decent life partner, gained placements on highly selective graduate schemes at some of the country’s oldest institutions, and were climbing the corporate ladder at a relative pace for our mid-twenties.
thetrek.co

Appalachian Trail Prep: Affording Our 2023 Thru-Hike

Welcome back friends! I doubt I’m alone in wondering how people afford a lengthy thru-hike…. They say that it costs a hiker an average of $1000 per month to backpack the Appalachian Trail. This number might have to be adjusted to account for inflation, but the cost includes resupplies, town food, gear replacements/changes, lodging, laundry, showers, shuttles and various incidentals.
104.5 The Team

Picture Perfect! Upstate New York Village Named ‘Most Instagram-Worthy’ in the World

There are some pretty great spots in Upstate New York to stop at and take a picture. From Saratoga, to the Adirondacks, out west to the Finger Lakes and beyond, the Empire State is littered with picturesque locations for day trips, camping trips, or casual drives. Miles of trees, mountain ranges and unique wildlife can be found in almost every corner of the state, making it one of the most visually-pleasing places on Earth.
LAKE PLACID, NY
thetrek.co

Giving Tuesday: Help ATC Protect Vulnerable Species on the Appalachian Trail

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC) is collecting donations today to support the protection of the AT’s more than 1,800 rare, threatened, and endangered species. This number includes the minuscule and charismatic northern metalmark butterfly. Like many species native to the seemingly wild Appalachian Trail corridor, the northern metalmark’s numbers have dwindled in the face of habitat destruction/fragmentation, invasive species encroachment, pesticide use, and more.
Daily Montanan

Colorado Springs is closer than you think

Colorado Springs isn’t so far away. Not by mileage and not by attitude. What happened there – God forbid – could happen here. And this is not just pearl clutching by some scared snowflake. I saw it firsthand. When I covered the “Drag Queen Story Hour” at ZooMontana in Billings in June, I ignored plenty […] The post Colorado Springs is closer than you think appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cohaitungchi.com

Appalachian Trail Gear List [Expert Guide]

It would sound formidable to pack for a thru-hike of the Appalachian Path. In spite of everything, how will you actually carry all the things you want for six months in a backpack?. Imagine it or not, packing for the Appalachian Path actually isn’t that completely different than packing for...
MAINE STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in New Hampshire

“Live Free or Die” is the bold state motto of New Hampshire, embodying the values of independence and adventure. The White Mountains are a portion of the Appalachian range and cover roughly a quarter of the state. This rugged region experiences some of the most unpredictable weather in the United States. Pedaling through this area is sure to be an adventure. Embody the state motto as you explore the peaks and valleys of the longest biking trail in New Hampshire!
MAINE STATE
travelawaits.com

The App Every Hiker Needs To Find Great Trails And Stay Safe

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. One of the main reasons we go hiking is to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. It’s a chance to put that phone down, turn off the TV, and decompress from all that life throws our way.
cohaitungchi.com

Vinicunca Rainbow Mountain Peru: All You Need to Know Before Your Hike

Vinicunca, or Rainbow Mountain as it’s more commonly known, is rapidly growing in popularity amongst tourists to Peru. The striking color formation is like nothing else in the world, and it’s become a staple on most visitors’ itineraries. The mountain isn’t too far from Cusco, so you...
cohaitungchi.com

5 Tips for Hiking in the Rain

I stay in Vancouver, BC on Canada’s moist… I imply West Coast and it rains lots right here. If I waited for it to cease raining, I most likely would by no means get exterior, so I hike when it’s moist out. Mountain climbing within the rain may sound like no enjoyable, however in the event you observe the following pointers I promise you’ll go from being a fairweather hiker to an all-weather hiker.
thetrek.co

Ultralight Backpacking With a Baby

As I strapped our seven-month-old into the child carrier, I couldn’t help but smile as he admired the birds singing, welcoming him to the forest. His little eyes widened as my feet hit the trail. We began our journey beneath the canopy of trees, carrying packs strategically loaded with our own gear as our little copilot’s essentials.
natureworldnews.com

New Ski Season Expected as Winter and Snow Conditions Emerge

As cold air and snow emerge, the new ski season is expected for many who are excited to enjoy the snow and chilly weather. It is one of the most-awaited events as winter arrives. As the November calendar flips to December, severe weather conditions affect portions of the United States.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy