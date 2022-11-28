ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

BREAKING: Titus Swen dismissed from Wyoming football program

LARAMIE -- Titus Swen is no longer a member of the University of Wyoming football team. UW head coach Craig Bohl announced Monday, through a press release, the junior running back has been dismissed from the program for a violation of team rules. Swen will remain on scholarship until the end of the fall semester so he can complete his classes.
Here’s Why Laramie is a “Best College Town” of 2023

So, apparently, the U.S. is catching on to something Wyoming already knows... Laramie is one of the "best college towns" in the country for 2023. That's according to a new survey by Wallethub, which dives into the best college towns for 2023 prospective students and why they're so great for students.
Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar Happening In Laramie

How's the holiday shopping going? Still got some on that list, but couldn't find anything during Black Friday and missed the bazaar last weekend?. Well, don't fret. We have another bazaar coming! The Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar is coming to Laramie this weekend. Join us for a day of shopping...
Cheyenne Hero Bridger Walker Crowns a New ‘Hero of Humanity’

Cheyenne's own hero, Bridger Walker, was appointed 'Honorary Champion' and named 'Bravest Man in the World' by the World Boxing Council in 2020. The high honor by the WBC recognized Bridger's bravery during a dog attack in July 2020 - during which Bridger protected his little sister from the animal. Bridger required 90 stitches and multiple surgeries to repair the damage to his face from the attack.
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today

While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
Cheyenne Meals On Wheels Van Broken Into

That's according to a post on the organization's Facebook page:. Elton John was easily one of the best live shows we've ever seen. What an absolutely legendary performer. Here are about 20 pictures we took at the Ball Arena show in Denver on November 4th, 2022.
The Nutcracker Is Inviting Laramie For A Playdate

The Sugar Plum Fairy wants you to join them for a magical morning this weekend!. The Abundance Creative Arts will explore a beloved classic, The Nutcracker through Music, Movement, Art and PLAY!. Like all of their playdates, they will have two classes scheduled. One for parents with kids ages 0-5...
Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
Univ. Of Wyoming Fellow Receives International Volunteer Award

Dilnoza Khasilova, a University of Wyoming Global Engagement Fellow recently received an international volunteer service award from NAFSA: Association of International Educators, according to a release by the university. Khasilova received the award earlier this month at the association’s Region II conference in Flagstaff, Arizona. The International Volunteer of...
A Laramie Elementary School To Represent Wyoming In DC

Beitel Elementary was nominated by the Wyoming Department of Education to represent the entire state of Wyoming at the “America Celebrates” National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington D.C. this holiday season, according to Mandi Pollard, an art teacher at Beitel Elementary. The “America Celebrates” ornament program is an...
Laramie Pianist Will Represent Wyoming For The Northwest Division

Laramie native and pianist Caroline Henson will compete as a Northwest Division Finalist in the Music Teachers National Association, and the winner of the division competition will compete in the National Finals, according to a release. Caroline, a Taiwanese-American, the daughter of Olen Henson and Sandy Hsu, will represent Wyoming...
Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming Next Week

Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service are saying there is a possibility that a "potent weather system" could hit southeast Wyoming next week, bringing a blast of winter weather to the area. But they say it's also possible that the system could miss our area and...
Laramie Doggos, Time To Show Off Your Sweaters This Weekend

It's that time of the year when you not only get to show off your doggies, but you can show them off wearing cute sweaters!. Bring your dog down to Alibi this weekend in their best or even worst sweater for a chance to win bragging rights... and an actual prize.
