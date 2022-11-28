Read full article on original website
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
Times Kate Middleton has looked like a real-life Disney princess with stunning fashion
Kate Middleton's outfits, tiaras, and jewelry often look like they've been plucked from the wardrobes of Disney princesses.
Kandi and Shamea Open Up About the “Blessings” of Using the Same Surrogate
Kandi Burruss is opening up about why she now shares an unbreakable bond with Shamea Morton. On November 16, Shamea confirmed on Instagram that she and her husband, Gerald Mwangi, are expecting their second child via a surrogate after “[seven] rounds of IVF, [and] failed transfers.” The couple already have a daughter, Shya Nyambura Mwangi, together.
Alexia Spills All the Tea on Attending Both Porsha’s and Teresa’s Weddings (!!)
RHOM’s Alexia Nepola was a guest at the 2022 weddings of both Teresa Giudice and Porsha Williams — and she’s telling all!. For The Real Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Nepola, 2022 was a constant cycle of wedding season. After eloping with Todd Nepola in December 2021,...
Quad Webb's 2 Stunning Gowns for Porsha's Wedding Evoked Maximum "Opulence"
The Married to Medicine cast member's fuchsia and black gowns were next level wedding guest style. For Porsha Williams' two weddings to Simon Guobadia over the weekend, Quad Webb brought her fashion A-game with two stunning gowns. The Married to Medicine cast member echoed the colorful, festive style of the...
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Finalize Divorce
The RHOA alum and the TV personality first announced their separation in October after two years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey has finalized her divorce from Mike Hill. The update on their separation comes less than two months after they first shared news of their split; TMZ first reported on December 2 that the former couple’s divorce is final.
At Porsha Williams’ Wedding, Daughter PJ Was an Adorable Flower Girl in a Hot Pink Dress
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum gave her “mini me,” Pilar Jhena “PJ” McKinley, an important role in her multiday wedding to Simon Guobadia. When Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia tied the knot (twice!) over Thanksgiving weekend, it was a family affair. Porsha’s brother, Hosea Williams III, walked her down the aisle, while her sister Lauren Williams’ daughter, Baleigh, and Simon’s children from his previous relationships were also involved in the nuptials.
Heather Gay Explains Why She Stays “Mute” During the RHOSLC Drama
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member said she developed the habit as a “way of avoiding conflict.”. Heather Gay opened up about a particular habit of hers on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, November 30. The topic arose when Andy asked The...
Sonja Morgan Shares a Look at Her Impressive Thanksgiving Celebration
The Real Housewives of New York City alum's gorgeous holiday decorations and delicious meal. On Thanksgiving, Sonja Morgan was full of gratitude. The Real Housewives of New York City alum recently took to social media to spread some love and show how she celebrated her holiday. In November, Sonja shared...
Leva Bonaparte Teases Which Charm-ers You’re Likely to See at Republic
The Republic matriarch can’t remember “how many times half of them have been kicked out” of her club. If you were to spend an evening out on the town at Leva Bonaparte’s club, Republic Garden & Lounge, you would likely see a few of the Southern Hospitality cast members who work there. And according to Leva, from time to time, you can catch a Southern Charm-er there too.
Sutton Stracke and Tinsley Mortimer Just Discovered They Have Something Major in Common
The RHOBH 'Wife just had a chance encounter with the RHONY alum in her hometown of Augusta, Georgia. This Housewives crossover is going to have Georgia on our minds indefinitely. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sutton Stracke and The Real Housewives of New York City's Tinsley Mortimer just had a surprise hangout in the Peach State that you have to see to believe.
Nick Cannon Gave A Health Update To Fans After Coming Down With Pneumonia
"I promised myself I would never be back at this place again..."
Larsa Pippen’s New Miami Condo Has a “Pretty Spectacular” Bathroom: See Inside
“I’m kind of a minimalist right now,” The Real Housewives of Miami cast member said while giving a tour of her chic new apartment. Larsa Pippen has a gorgeous new Miami home, and in the video above, The Real Housewives of Miami cast member opens up about the specific way she furnished and styled the neutral-hued apartment.
Charlie Puth Went Instagram Official With His Girlfriend Brooke Sansone And The Pics Have People Sliding Down The Wall, Crying
"My back sliding down the wall rn ngl."
Here’s Where Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick Stand Today
Faye has been one of Kyle's nearest and dearest for decades — and we have an update on their friendship. Kyle Richards doesn't need a reason to celebrate her longtime friendship with Faye Resnick. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills O.G. has been close pals with the designer for...
Mauricio Umansky Clarifies Where He Really Was Amid the Drama of the Aspen Trip
The RHOBH husband reflects on the Season 12 trip today. Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills included many dramatic moments, including a few that happened during the cast’s trip to Aspen. That emotional trip certainly shifted some relationships within the group following some unexpected chaos. When Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on November 30, he clarified where he really was following the drama of the Caribou Club outing on the last night of the trip.
Philip Michael Thomas Jr., Whose Dad Was on Miami Vice, Is on Love Without Borders
Philip, who has 15 siblings, wants to forge a different path from his famous father. The five main cast members on Bravo’s newest series, Love Without Borders, are putting all of their trust in Arica Angelo, a matchmaker who is asking each of them to pick up their lives and move overseas for the chance to find love.
Here’s Where the RHOM Cast Stands in Their Friendships and Relationships Going into Season 5
Love, drama, and shade are in store for the RHOM cast in this first look at the Season 5 premiere!. The girls are back in town. The Season 5 premiere of Peacock’s The Real Housewives of Miami is just days away, but you won’t have to wait until December 8 to sneak a peek at what the Miami crew is up to in the new season. And believe us, the drama is as hot as those Florida temps.
