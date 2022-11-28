ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Obituary for David James Reitter

David James Reitter, age 75, of Sanford, North Carolina, formerly of Weirton, West Virginia, passed this life, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. David was born In Steubenville, Ohio on December 12, 1946 to the late Albert G Reitter and Bernice (Churchman) Reitter. He was...
SANFORD, NC
Obituary for Obrad Simon Babich of Pinehurst

Obrad Simon Babich, age 75, of Pinehurst, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family. Obrad was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 3, 1947 to the late Roy Babich and Shirley Steinmetz Babich. He is survived by his significant other,...
PINEHURST, NC
Obituary for Timothy Gerard Cook of Southern Pines

Timothy Gerard Cook, 63, of Southern Pines, NC formerly of Huntington, NY passed away November 23, 2022. He was born May 1, 1958 in Hicksville, NY to Charles and Anne Cook. He is survived by his ex-wife Marianne Cook and his two children. His daughter Erin and husband Jeremy Bhatia of Woodstock, VT and Maggie Cook of Boston, MA. He is also survived by three brothers Charles and Theresa Cook of NC, Don and Linda Cook of CA, Lawrence and Maggie Cook of NYC. Sister, Patricia Ann Cook and husband Mike Murray of NC. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Obituary for Arthur Junior Reetz

Arthur (Art) Junior Reetz, 93, a former NASA headquarters manager in planetary sciences, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Whispering Pines, of complications from the flu. Arthur was born in 1929, in Yankton, S.D., to Arthur and Margaret (Whitfield) Reetz. He was very active in high school, playing the piano and trumpet; singing in the glee club, the mixed chorus, and a barbershop quartet, and acted in the lead role in two plays. He was also the South Dakota Junior Chess champion in 1946.
WHISPERING PINES, NC
Obituary for Richard Wilson Lea of Eastwood

Richard Wilson Lea, 66, of Eastwood, passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Pinehurst on Saturday, Nov 26, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Culdee Presbyterian Church in West End, Thursday, December 1 at 2 p.m. The visitation will take place the proceeding Wednesday, November 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
EASTWOOD, MI
Obituary for Matthew Ryan Hintz

Matthew “Matt” Ryan Hintz passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the age of 46. Matt was born in Wisconsin to Larry Hintz and Kathleen Hertz Pavelski. While in high school, Matt joined the Army JROTC and continued ROTC at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse while also serving as a member of the Wisconsin National Guard. Upon completing college, he was commissioned in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country rising to the rank of Major before retiring with 21 years of active service. Matt earned a Master of Business (MBA) degree and an Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA) degree from Syracuse University. While stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Matt met the Love of his life, his wife Melissa. Matt enjoyed being outdoors, competitive shooting, and taking his children on outings. Most of all though, Matt loved his wife and their three children.
CARTHAGE, NC
Obituary for Nola Welch Hussey

Nola Welch Hussey, 67, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at her home. Funeral service will be 11 :00 AM, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Acorn Ridge Baptist Church, with Dr. John Williamson officiating.. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter Crystal Bartholomew.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
An overseas toast to Mr. Ross

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, delegates from Dornoch, Scotland joined the Village of Pinehurst for a special celebration to honor the 150th birthday of Donald Ross. With the Royal Dornoch Golf Club flag in the background, representatives from the Village and local historians lauded the impact Ross made on the game that put Pinehurst on the map.
PINEHURST, NC
Freddy’s to open in January

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant concept, is finishing its construction work at the new shopping center on U.S. 15-501 and Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines. “Barring any unforeseen delays, Southern Pines is on track to open mid-January,” said the restaurant’s Public Relations Specialist Kim Huynh...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
North Carolina man killed in crash near McColl, coroner says

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was killed and another person was flown to a hospital early Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash near McColl, authorities said. Kendrick Wall, 46, of Rockingham, was pronounced dead at the scene, Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said. It happened at about 2:10 a.m. on Highway […]
MCCOLL, SC
FOX8 News

Deadly shooting in North Carolina; no arrests yet

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cornelius Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Cornelius Police Department, officers responded to Lynn Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m. to find a person dead at the scene. Police noted that the case is still active, but that the shooting […]
CORNELIUS, NC

