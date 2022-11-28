ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

menifee247.com

Paloma Valley High football coach Zach Dilley resigns

Zach Dilley, who led the Wildcats to a 9-3 record and league championship this fall, has resigned as head football coach at Paloma Valley High School. Paloma Valley principal Jennifer Thomasian said in an email that Dilley is resigning to spend more time with his family. “This year was a...
MENIFEE, CA
iheart.com

It's Officially December And Snow Is Coming To LA!!

Look, one of the perks of living in Southern California is that we don’t have to shovel snow off our driveways every morning in the winter or scrape ice off our windshields but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to experience snow from time to time without leaving LA.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foodgressing.com

Enter to Win a Southern California Getaway to Buena Park

One lucky winner and their travel companion of choice will soon be dusting off their luggage and getting in tune with their sense of adventure. They’ll be screaming on coasters at Knott’s Berry Farm, cheering on knights at Medieval Times, joining a band of scallywag pirates at Pirates Dinner Adventure, devouring award-winning cuisine, and soaking up the Southern California sun.
BUENA PARK, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California

A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
ANAHEIM, CA
Laist.com

A Hefty Helping Of Rain Is Heading LA’s Way This Week

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

14,135 SQFT Ben Clark Training Center Opens at Moreno Valley College in Riverside

Santa Ana, CA – SVA Architects is delighted to join Moreno Valley College leadership and staff, along with local public safety agencies and stakeholders in recognizing the grand opening of the new Ben Clark Training Center for Moreno Valley College’s School of Public Safety. Located at 20629 11th Street in Riverside, CA, the approximately $13 million building was funded by Measure C, a $350 million bond that voters approved in March of 2004. The Ben Clark Training Center is the second public safety training complex in SVA Architects’ extensive portfolio of educational, civic, multi-family, commercial, and mixed-use developments.
RIVERSIDE, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College

Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
FULLERTON, CA
KTLA

Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening

A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening. “We’re expecting to see much more cloud cover rolling throughout Southern California as the storm system makes its move on our state,” said KTLA weather anchor Kaj Goldberg. Rain is expected to begin on Wednesday and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

