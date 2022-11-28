Read full article on original website
Former police officer accused of catfishing a 15-year-old girl online and then killing her entire family
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
menifee247.com
Paloma Valley High football coach Zach Dilley resigns
Zach Dilley, who led the Wildcats to a 9-3 record and league championship this fall, has resigned as head football coach at Paloma Valley High School. Paloma Valley principal Jennifer Thomasian said in an email that Dilley is resigning to spend more time with his family. “This year was a...
lvsportsbiz.com
USC vs Utah Sold Out For Pac-12 Championship Football Game In Vegas Friday; Stadium Capacity For This Event Is 61,195
The Southern California vs Utah Pac-12 championship football game set for Friday in Las Vegas is sold out, while the conference plans to return to Allegiant Stadium in 2023 as part of an extended deal with the stadium, Raiders, LVCVA and MGM Resorts International. “MGM Resorts and the Pac-12 Conference...
SoCal will see clouds and light rain on Sunday and for several days
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California on Sunday and through much of the upcoming week.
iheart.com
It's Officially December And Snow Is Coming To LA!!
Look, one of the perks of living in Southern California is that we don’t have to shovel snow off our driveways every morning in the winter or scrape ice off our windshields but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to experience snow from time to time without leaving LA.
foodgressing.com
Enter to Win a Southern California Getaway to Buena Park
One lucky winner and their travel companion of choice will soon be dusting off their luggage and getting in tune with their sense of adventure. They’ll be screaming on coasters at Knott’s Berry Farm, cheering on knights at Medieval Times, joining a band of scallywag pirates at Pirates Dinner Adventure, devouring award-winning cuisine, and soaking up the Southern California sun.
Couple helps rescue injured hiker who was stranded in SoCal wilderness for 2 weeks
A stranded hiker managed to survive on his own for two weeks in the Southern California wilderness until he was discovered by a couple on a camping trip nearby.
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
Scattered rain showers expected in Southern California through the weekend
A series of storms are moving through Southern California Friday and will bring rain, snow and gusty winds to the region through the weekend. While heavier showers are expected to remain mostly to our north, Los Angeles and Ventura counties will see between .25 and 1 inch of rain, with up to two inches possible […]
Holiday celebration Saturday for Riverside County’s foster care kids
A Christmas celebration is planned Saturday for hundreds of Riverside County youths in foster care, as well as their families, who will be treated to meals, gifts and a host of activities intended to brighten the Holidays. The second annual Winter Wonderland event, hosted by the county Office of Education,...
foxla.com
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
Laist.com
A Hefty Helping Of Rain Is Heading LA’s Way This Week
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. Los...
theregistrysocal.com
14,135 SQFT Ben Clark Training Center Opens at Moreno Valley College in Riverside
Santa Ana, CA – SVA Architects is delighted to join Moreno Valley College leadership and staff, along with local public safety agencies and stakeholders in recognizing the grand opening of the new Ben Clark Training Center for Moreno Valley College’s School of Public Safety. Located at 20629 11th Street in Riverside, CA, the approximately $13 million building was funded by Measure C, a $350 million bond that voters approved in March of 2004. The Ben Clark Training Center is the second public safety training complex in SVA Architects’ extensive portfolio of educational, civic, multi-family, commercial, and mixed-use developments.
NBC Los Angeles
Back-to-Back Storms Will Bring Rain, Snow to SoCal. See the Wet Weather Timeline
Two back-to-back storms are set to bring rain to Southern California as temperatures remain below normal into a jackets-and-umbrellas kind of weekend. The first storm arrived Thursday before a second system passes through the region this weekend. "Our forecast is getting stormier and stormier," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.
fox5ny.com
10 students at Southern California middle school treated for possible cannabis overdoses
LOS ANGELES - Southern California authorities said ten students were treated for a possible overdose at a middle school in the San Fernando Valley. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to Van Nuys Middle School just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving calls regarding students with medical complaints.
Laist.com
After 223,000 Applications, 30,000 Lottery Winners Join LA’s Section 8 Waitlist
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. After...
iheart.com
Student From La Quinta High School Created A Cancer-Detecting Toothbrush
Phuc "James" Nguyen, a senior at La Quinta High School in Westminster, is getting some global recognition after he created a toothbrush that can detect cancer. That's what I'm talking about!!. James was featured on "Good Morning America" and was recognized for being 1 of 5 Rise winners, which is...
iheart.com
This Man Survived For How Long Stranded In Big Bear Lake?!
A man was rescued by a couple in Big Bear Lake after being stranded for two weeks! The couple found him unexpectedly on a camping trip and found out he had been stranded for two weeks living off of a half jar of salsa! Watch the video above for more.
fullertonobserver.com
Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College
Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening
A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening. “We’re expecting to see much more cloud cover rolling throughout Southern California as the storm system makes its move on our state,” said KTLA weather anchor Kaj Goldberg. Rain is expected to begin on Wednesday and […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sausage and schnitzel? California has 6 of the top German restaurants in US, Yelp says
For those who are craving bratwurst, warm pretzels, sauerkraut or schnitzel, six restaurants in California are among the top spots for German food in the country, according to Yelp. Yelp released its “top 30 German eateries worth traveling to this winter,” and restaurants and delis across the state made the...
