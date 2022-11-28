Read full article on original website
USGA, SCC collaborate to provide Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program
Building on the recent announcement of Golf House Pinehurst and its commitment to foster a stronger golf community in North Carolina, the USGA has partnered with Sandhills Community College to create the USGA Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program (GAP). The 12-month registered program through ApprenticeshipNC is designed for anyone with an interest...
Obituary for Timothy Gerard Cook of Southern Pines
Timothy Gerard Cook, 63, of Southern Pines, NC formerly of Huntington, NY passed away November 23, 2022. He was born May 1, 1958 in Hicksville, NY to Charles and Anne Cook. He is survived by his ex-wife Marianne Cook and his two children. His daughter Erin and husband Jeremy Bhatia of Woodstock, VT and Maggie Cook of Boston, MA. He is also survived by three brothers Charles and Theresa Cook of NC, Don and Linda Cook of CA, Lawrence and Maggie Cook of NYC. Sister, Patricia Ann Cook and husband Mike Murray of NC. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews.
Obituary for Obrad Simon Babich of Pinehurst
Obrad Simon Babich, age 75, of Pinehurst, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family. Obrad was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 3, 1947 to the late Roy Babich and Shirley Steinmetz Babich. He is survived by his significant other,...
An overseas toast to Mr. Ross
On Wednesday, Nov. 23, delegates from Dornoch, Scotland joined the Village of Pinehurst for a special celebration to honor the 150th birthday of Donald Ross. With the Royal Dornoch Golf Club flag in the background, representatives from the Village and local historians lauded the impact Ross made on the game that put Pinehurst on the map.
Obituary for Matthew Ryan Hintz
Matthew “Matt” Ryan Hintz passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the age of 46. Matt was born in Wisconsin to Larry Hintz and Kathleen Hertz Pavelski. While in high school, Matt joined the Army JROTC and continued ROTC at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse while also serving as a member of the Wisconsin National Guard. Upon completing college, he was commissioned in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country rising to the rank of Major before retiring with 21 years of active service. Matt earned a Master of Business (MBA) degree and an Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA) degree from Syracuse University. While stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Matt met the Love of his life, his wife Melissa. Matt enjoyed being outdoors, competitive shooting, and taking his children on outings. Most of all though, Matt loved his wife and their three children.
Freddy’s to open in January
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant concept, is finishing its construction work at the new shopping center on U.S. 15-501 and Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines. “Barring any unforeseen delays, Southern Pines is on track to open mid-January,” said the restaurant’s Public Relations Specialist Kim Huynh...
Mother arrested for shooting daughter
A mother was arrested for allegedly shooting her daughter in the early morning hours on Tuesday, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news release. The alleged crime took place in the 900 block of Shaw Road in Carthage at 1 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they located...
Obituary for Richard Wilson Lea of Eastwood
Richard Wilson Lea, 66, of Eastwood, passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Pinehurst on Saturday, Nov 26, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Culdee Presbyterian Church in West End, Thursday, December 1 at 2 p.m. The visitation will take place the proceeding Wednesday, November 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
