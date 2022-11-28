Matthew “Matt” Ryan Hintz passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the age of 46. Matt was born in Wisconsin to Larry Hintz and Kathleen Hertz Pavelski. While in high school, Matt joined the Army JROTC and continued ROTC at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse while also serving as a member of the Wisconsin National Guard. Upon completing college, he was commissioned in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country rising to the rank of Major before retiring with 21 years of active service. Matt earned a Master of Business (MBA) degree and an Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA) degree from Syracuse University. While stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Matt met the Love of his life, his wife Melissa. Matt enjoyed being outdoors, competitive shooting, and taking his children on outings. Most of all though, Matt loved his wife and their three children.

