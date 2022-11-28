World of Warcraft Dragonflight is in full swing and popular Twitch Streamer Asmongold has given his early impressions of the latest expansion. Asmongold has been busy playing through WoW Dragonflight, delving into the game’s new content and mechanics. Not only has the ninth expansion added the new Dracthyr race, which allows players to pilot a dragon for the very first time, but there’s also the addition of the Evoker class.

4 HOURS AGO