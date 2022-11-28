Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple has wedding after 5 decades: "All our children smiling at us"Amy ChristieSuffolk, VA
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Related
cw39.com
Texas on the tail end of a potential tornado outbreak | See the tornado probability map
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Scattered showers are back in Houston today, but there’s also a very slight chance of a few strong to severe storms in the afternoon, mainly northeast of Houston. Southeast Texas is on the far southern end of a rare-for-November severe weather outbreak setup. The Storm...
A Broken Jar of Salsa Leads to a Man Getting Shot in Atascocita, Texas
Twenty something years ago, I worked at a gas station right off Interstate 20 in Lindale. During my time there, I worked every shift, morning, afternoon, night and overnight. For the most part, it was pretty chill. We had an occasional dust up but nothing that couldn't be resolved through a healthy conversation. Never did I have a moment where I thought I needed to get a weapon out to deal with a customer. Apparently, a woman in Atascocita, Texas, northwest of Houston, thought it Was necessary and is now in jail for it.
KLTV
Houston man avoids prison for Tyler catalytic converter thefts
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man has pleaded guilty to stealing catalytic converters in Tyler. Kennedy Watkins made the plea in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. Skeen gave Watkins eight years of deferred adjudication, but withheld a finding of guilty for Watkins. As part of his...
Houston-area businessman steps in after 12,000 pounds of turkey were ruined en route to Super Feast
HOUSTON — Houston’s massive Thanksgiving Day Super Feast put on by City Wide Club was a success this year, however, it wasn’t all smooth sailing in the days leading up to the event. On Nov. 20, the Sunday before Super Feast was to take place, there was...
cw39.com
Another week of changing weather in Houston | See when the next cold front arrives
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Stay weather aware this week as several weather changes are coming for Houston. As air masses collide, there’s even a low risk for severe storms in Houston Tuesday. First things first, we have a beautiful day in store on this Monday with sunshine and pleasant...
Does my area fall under Houston's boil water notice? What we know
How can you tell if your water provider is part of the boil water notice for City of Houston customers? Check the following list for more guidance.
Multiple Houston area schools to remain closed for second day as city is under boil notice
As the city closely monitors the order, multiple schools have made the decision to remain closed for a second day on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
cw39.com
Woman shot in back in robbery attempt in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering after she was shot during a robbery in southwest Houston on Monday night. Houston police say two men in a white sedan robbed two women at 10101 Centre Parkway near Sugar Branch Drive around 9:15 p.m. The suspects took cash from the...
Houston Chronicle
Severe system may bring heavy rain, nocturnal tornados to Houston
The Houston area may face severe thunderstorms and tornadoes Tuesday as a "significant severe-weather event" stretching multiple states moves through the region, according to CNN Weather and the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. “This storm system will have the potential to produce severe thunderstorms capable of tornadoes, damaging straight-line...
Houston boil water: Put your address in and see if you're affected, plus how to get alerted when it's lifted
HOUSTON — Since the boil water notice was put into effect Sunday night, many of you have been contacting us, asking if your house is in the boil water notice area. The previous site that was given by the city was apparently having trouble handling the traffic being sent its way.
Houston water tester: We were told to skip, falsify water samples
You're told that the water that you drink has been tested and is safe. But an ABC13 investigation uncovered allegations of a plan to get around state testing for chlorine in certain parts of Houston -- chlorine that is needed to kill bacteria in water pipes.
Purse-snatcher dragged woman over 250 yards in robbery at League City Kroger, police say
The suspect reportedly knocked the woman loose from his car by striking her body into another vehicle. Officials said he is a person of interest in over a dozen purse snatchings.
HipHopDX.com
Takeoff: Houston Police Chief Gives Update On Rapper's Murder Investigation
Houston, TX - Takeoff’s murder investigation has yet to result in any arrests, but Houston Police Chief Troy Finner is confident progress is being made and justice will be served. The Migos rapper was shot and killed at age 28 following an altercation outside a Houston bowling alley on...
Houston boil water notice: Schools announce closures amid system outage at water treatment plant
A boil water notice went into effect on Sunday after a system outage at a water treatment plant at 10:30 a.m. These Houston-area schools are closed on Monday.
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complex
November 27, 2022 - A shooting was reported at the Park at Humble apartment complex located at 9690 FM 1960 around 1:30 p.m. According to police, four men were sitting in a vehicle at the apartment complex. Six suspects ran up to the vehicle and started shooting inside the car.
Click2Houston.com
‘The state has been very helpful’: Mayor Turner speaks on resources during boil water notice
TEXAS – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to send all necessary resources to the city of Houston after a boil water notice was issued following a power outage that impacted three water treatment plants.
cw39.com
Fire destroys house in Jacinto City, family evacuates
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Jacinto City. Fire crews said the family at the home on the 1400 block of Jennifer Lane was inside the home when around midnight Monday night, they heard an explosion. They looked...
Click2Houston.com
Transgender teen says he was attacked at his home by fellow classmate during hate crime
HOUSTON – As a transgender high school student, Kamir Bernard, who still identifies as he or him, says just maneuvering through life on a daily is rough. “Since I started being myself more, people like, you know, give you side eyes and try to be funny,” Bernard said. “Sometimes I’d walk places and they’d be like ‘oh that’s a man,’ and it gives me anxiety.”
Comments / 0