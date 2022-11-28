Edward “Ed” Deeb, Jr. of Pinehurst passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the age of 76. Ed was born in Detroit, MI to the late Edward Deeb, Sr., and Mae Heintz Deeb. Following high school, Ed joined the Army, serving two tours of duty during the Vietnam War. After leaving the military he met his wife, Sheila. Ed was a dedicated and patriotic soldier that loved his country. He was a loving family man, and a devoted husband to his wife, Sheila. He enjoyed reading, working with his hands, and cooking. Ed had a deep and sincere love for his Lord and personal savior, Jesus Christ. He was a faithful member of Raeford Praise and Worship Center.

