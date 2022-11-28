Read full article on original website
Obituary for William Arthur Collins of Pinehurst
William Arthur Collins (affectionately known as Bill/Billy/Dad/Papa/Grandpa/Big Dog) of Pinehurst, North Carolina, passed away on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24th. He spent the last weeks of his life surrounded by family including his brother, children and grandchildren. May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your...
Obituary for Edward Deeb, Jr. of Pinehurst
Edward “Ed” Deeb, Jr. of Pinehurst passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the age of 76. Ed was born in Detroit, MI to the late Edward Deeb, Sr., and Mae Heintz Deeb. Following high school, Ed joined the Army, serving two tours of duty during the Vietnam War. After leaving the military he met his wife, Sheila. Ed was a dedicated and patriotic soldier that loved his country. He was a loving family man, and a devoted husband to his wife, Sheila. He enjoyed reading, working with his hands, and cooking. Ed had a deep and sincere love for his Lord and personal savior, Jesus Christ. He was a faithful member of Raeford Praise and Worship Center.
Pinehurst couple introduces Kind Cookie
Erin and Nic Vandre are on a mission. The owners of Kind Cookie Company, recently launched in Pinehurst, the couple didn’t start selling cookies focused on profits. While it’s true money’s necessary to sustain business, the Vandres are more concerned about positive impact. “We want to create...
Sheetz convenience store proposed in Carthage
A Sheetz convenience store may come to Carthage. The Carthage Planning Board met Thursday evening to discuss a proposed Sheetz store. Sheetz is a family-owned company that offers gasoline, made-to-order food, and a drive-thru. The proposed location will be at the Monroe and Glendon-Carthage Road intersection adjacent to Bojangles. The location will be 6,139 square feet and will employ approximately 25 people. It will be open 24 hours.
SCC continuing education Ed2Go online classes
Sandhills Community College’s Continuing Education Ed2Go programs make it easy to take affordable, high-quality, instructor-led courses online, all from the comfort of your own home. Participants can enroll for the love of learning or to meet continuing education requirements. Courses offer a fun, convenient and highly interactive learning forum....
Police investigating power outage as criminal act
Law enforcement is investigating a large power outage as a criminal act, according to Moore County Sheriff’s Department. Officials responded to a number of power substations across Moore County after a widespread power outage occurred on Saturday evening that left at least 38,000 customers without power. A few of...
Man facing drug, weapon charges
A 49-year-old man from Raeford is facing seven charges after being arrested by Southern Pines Police Department during a traffic stop. George Williams was placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond after being charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and resist, delay and obstruct a public officer.
