Timothy Gerard Cook, 63, of Southern Pines, NC formerly of Huntington, NY passed away November 23, 2022. He was born May 1, 1958 in Hicksville, NY to Charles and Anne Cook. He is survived by his ex-wife Marianne Cook and his two children. His daughter Erin and husband Jeremy Bhatia of Woodstock, VT and Maggie Cook of Boston, MA. He is also survived by three brothers Charles and Theresa Cook of NC, Don and Linda Cook of CA, Lawrence and Maggie Cook of NYC. Sister, Patricia Ann Cook and husband Mike Murray of NC. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews.

SOUTHERN PINES, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO