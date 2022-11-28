Read full article on original website
Obituary for David James Reitter
David James Reitter, age 75, of Sanford, North Carolina, formerly of Weirton, West Virginia, passed this life, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. David was born In Steubenville, Ohio on December 12, 1946 to the late Albert G Reitter and Bernice (Churchman) Reitter. He was...
Obituary for Timothy Gerard Cook of Southern Pines
Timothy Gerard Cook, 63, of Southern Pines, NC formerly of Huntington, NY passed away November 23, 2022. He was born May 1, 1958 in Hicksville, NY to Charles and Anne Cook. He is survived by his ex-wife Marianne Cook and his two children. His daughter Erin and husband Jeremy Bhatia of Woodstock, VT and Maggie Cook of Boston, MA. He is also survived by three brothers Charles and Theresa Cook of NC, Don and Linda Cook of CA, Lawrence and Maggie Cook of NYC. Sister, Patricia Ann Cook and husband Mike Murray of NC. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews.
Obituary for Obrad Simon Babich of Pinehurst
Obrad Simon Babich, age 75, of Pinehurst, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family. Obrad was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 3, 1947 to the late Roy Babich and Shirley Steinmetz Babich. He is survived by his significant other,...
Obituary for Arthur Junior Reetz
Arthur (Art) Junior Reetz, 93, a former NASA headquarters manager in planetary sciences, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Whispering Pines, of complications from the flu. Arthur was born in 1929, in Yankton, S.D., to Arthur and Margaret (Whitfield) Reetz. He was very active in high school, playing the piano and trumpet; singing in the glee club, the mixed chorus, and a barbershop quartet, and acted in the lead role in two plays. He was also the South Dakota Junior Chess champion in 1946.
Obituary for Nola Welch Hussey
Nola Welch Hussey, 67, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at her home. Funeral service will be 11 :00 AM, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Acorn Ridge Baptist Church, with Dr. John Williamson officiating.. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter Crystal Bartholomew.
An overseas toast to Mr. Ross
On Wednesday, Nov. 23, delegates from Dornoch, Scotland joined the Village of Pinehurst for a special celebration to honor the 150th birthday of Donald Ross. With the Royal Dornoch Golf Club flag in the background, representatives from the Village and local historians lauded the impact Ross made on the game that put Pinehurst on the map.
Mother arrested for shooting daughter
A mother was arrested for allegedly shooting her daughter in the early morning hours on Tuesday, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news release. The alleged crime took place in the 900 block of Shaw Road in Carthage at 1 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they located...
USGA, SCC collaborate to provide Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program
Building on the recent announcement of Golf House Pinehurst and its commitment to foster a stronger golf community in North Carolina, the USGA has partnered with Sandhills Community College to create the USGA Greenkeeper Apprenticeship Program (GAP). The 12-month registered program through ApprenticeshipNC is designed for anyone with an interest...
Freddy’s to open in January
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant concept, is finishing its construction work at the new shopping center on U.S. 15-501 and Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines. “Barring any unforeseen delays, Southern Pines is on track to open mid-January,” said the restaurant’s Public Relations Specialist Kim Huynh...
Fall playoffs wrap-up
The fall sports season was historic and filled with championships around the county. From a football team doing what has never been done in their history, a golf team claiming its fifth school title, and an individual cross-country state champion, the 2022 fall season might have had the most talented athletes Moore County has ever seen.
