The College of Wooster has received a grant of $475,000 from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Inclusive Excellence 3 (IE3) initiative for work over the next six years on inclusive excellence in research mentoring in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields (STEM). The initiative challenged United States colleges and universities to sustainably build capacity for student belonging, especially for those who have been historically excluded from the sciences. The Institute announced in November that 104 colleges and universities received grants through the IE3 initiative to continue their critical work to build capacity for inclusion of all students in science. These grants—totaling more than $60 million over six years—along with previous funding to IE1 and IE2 schools, are now supporting 161 schools nationwide as they design experiments aimed at improving the introductory undergraduate science experience.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO