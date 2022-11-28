ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

wooster.edu

Wooster receives $475 thousand HHMI grant to support inclusive excellence in research mentoring in STEM

The College of Wooster has received a grant of $475,000 from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Inclusive Excellence 3 (IE3) initiative for work over the next six years on inclusive excellence in research mentoring in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields (STEM). The initiative challenged United States colleges and universities to sustainably build capacity for student belonging, especially for those who have been historically excluded from the sciences. The Institute announced in November that 104 colleges and universities received grants through the IE3 initiative to continue their critical work to build capacity for inclusion of all students in science. These grants—totaling more than $60 million over six years—along with previous funding to IE1 and IE2 schools, are now supporting 161 schools nationwide as they design experiments aimed at improving the introductory undergraduate science experience.
WOOSTER, OH
wtuz.com

New Phila Turns to Consulting Firm for Downtown Improvements

Nick McWilliams reporting – New Philadelphia officials are turning to some outside help in reshaping their downtown and bolstering the local economy. According to Mayor Joel Day, funds are being put to use following the closure of the New Phila Business and Community Association non-profit. The left over money...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
wooster.edu

Wooster mourns passing of women’s athletics pioneer Virginia (Ginny) Hunt

Virginia (Ginny) Hunt, a legendary and tireless advocate, teacher, coach, administrator, and mentor who helped start the first women’s varsity athletic teams at The College of Wooster passed away on Sunday, November 27 in Iowa. Hunt joined Wooster’s faculty as an instructor in the Women’s Physical Education Department in...
WOOSTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Area Agency on Aging announces new Richland County board member

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the appointment of new member, John Roby, to its Board of Trustees and will serve as the Richland County representative. Mr. Roby is the CEO of Roby Foster Miller Erick RFME Insurance. His prominence in the community...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs

A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Ashland County Parks Director Resigns

The Director of the Ashland County Parks in stepping away from her role. RichlandSource.com reports, Stephanie Featheringill resigned to spend more time with her family and will stay through the end of December. The Ashland County Commissioners accepted Featheringill’s resignation on November 14th and as search is underway for a...
ashlandsource.com

Ashland City Schools to receive school safety grant

ASHLAND — Ashland City Schools will soon get a number of school security and safety upgrades, courtesy of a recently-announced state grant. On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Ashland City Schools would receive a total of $225,050 as a part of the state's ongoing K-12 School Safety Grant Program.
ASHLAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Trout in the Cuyahoga River

The Cuyahoga River has been stocked with about 1,000 rainbow trout. That’s amazing when you consider that the northeast Ohio flow was once a national punchline for water pollution, catching on fire in 1969. Since then, the river has made a comeback for recreational users and wildlife — such as trout — alike.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Mt. Gilead SRO, MC detectives investigate threat

MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead Police Department School Resource Officer and Morrow County Detectives investigated a threat against the Mount Gilead School District on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The threat was determined to have been made against a past date and without the means to carry it out. The student has...
MOUNT GILEAD, OH

