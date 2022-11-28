Read full article on original website
wooster.edu
Wooster receives $475 thousand HHMI grant to support inclusive excellence in research mentoring in STEM
The College of Wooster has received a grant of $475,000 from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Inclusive Excellence 3 (IE3) initiative for work over the next six years on inclusive excellence in research mentoring in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields (STEM). The initiative challenged United States colleges and universities to sustainably build capacity for student belonging, especially for those who have been historically excluded from the sciences. The Institute announced in November that 104 colleges and universities received grants through the IE3 initiative to continue their critical work to build capacity for inclusion of all students in science. These grants—totaling more than $60 million over six years—along with previous funding to IE1 and IE2 schools, are now supporting 161 schools nationwide as they design experiments aimed at improving the introductory undergraduate science experience.
wtuz.com
New Phila Turns to Consulting Firm for Downtown Improvements
Nick McWilliams reporting – New Philadelphia officials are turning to some outside help in reshaping their downtown and bolstering the local economy. According to Mayor Joel Day, funds are being put to use following the closure of the New Phila Business and Community Association non-profit. The left over money...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
wooster.edu
Wooster mourns passing of women’s athletics pioneer Virginia (Ginny) Hunt
Virginia (Ginny) Hunt, a legendary and tireless advocate, teacher, coach, administrator, and mentor who helped start the first women’s varsity athletic teams at The College of Wooster passed away on Sunday, November 27 in Iowa. Hunt joined Wooster’s faculty as an instructor in the Women’s Physical Education Department in...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
crawfordcountynow.com
Governor DeWine announces formal selection of Ohio National Guard Unit for new Cyberspace mission
MANSFIELD—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. announced that the Department of the Air Force has formally selected the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield to become the Air National Guard’s first cyberspace wing. The selection announcement follows a yearlong assessment of the site by...
wksu.org
Dozens express traffic, environmental concerns at White Pond Reserve community meeting
The fight to keep an area of Akron wetlands from being developed upon seems to be gaining traction, as city officials continue to attest that the development will bring major benefits to the city. More than 100 people gathered in an Akron church auditorium Tuesday night to learn more about...
richlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging announces new Richland County board member
ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the appointment of new member, John Roby, to its Board of Trustees and will serve as the Richland County representative. Mr. Roby is the CEO of Roby Foster Miller Erick RFME Insurance. His prominence in the community...
‘Absolute chaos’: Teachers union calls for change amid violence at Akron Schools
A 17-year-old male student was stabbed at John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon and transported to Akron Children's Hospital.
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
iheart.com
Ashland County Parks Director Resigns
The Director of the Ashland County Parks in stepping away from her role. RichlandSource.com reports, Stephanie Featheringill resigned to spend more time with her family and will stay through the end of December. The Ashland County Commissioners accepted Featheringill’s resignation on November 14th and as search is underway for a...
cleveland19.com
Hundreds of consumers file complaints with Attorney General after 19 Investigates report into Power Home Solar
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Consumers continue to flood the office of the Ohio Attorney General with complaints regarding what they see as the questionable business practices of Power Home Solar, also known as Pink Energy, including questions about the company’s workmanship and their alleged failure to meet promises. 19...
whbc.com
Canton Council Providing $1.3 Million for SE Medical/Grocery Facility
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has approved a grant of $1.3 million to the group Canton for All People. It targets renovations at the former SMHA-owned building in the 1300 block of Gonder Avenue SE. Those renovations are expected to cost over $1.6 million.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland City Schools to receive school safety grant
ASHLAND — Ashland City Schools will soon get a number of school security and safety upgrades, courtesy of a recently-announced state grant. On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Ashland City Schools would receive a total of $225,050 as a part of the state's ongoing K-12 School Safety Grant Program.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ocj.com
Trout in the Cuyahoga River
The Cuyahoga River has been stocked with about 1,000 rainbow trout. That’s amazing when you consider that the northeast Ohio flow was once a national punchline for water pollution, catching on fire in 1969. Since then, the river has made a comeback for recreational users and wildlife — such as trout — alike.
Ohio Mr. Football winner announced
Lamar Sperling has rushed for over 3,500 yards and 55 touchdowns this season
morrowcountysentinel.com
Mt. Gilead SRO, MC detectives investigate threat
MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead Police Department School Resource Officer and Morrow County Detectives investigated a threat against the Mount Gilead School District on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The threat was determined to have been made against a past date and without the means to carry it out. The student has...
ashlandsource.com
100th birthday celebrated at The Inn at Ashland Woods
ASHLAND — The Inn at Ashland Woods recently celebrated the 100th Birthday for Betty Stutz. Betty has been a part of The Inn at Ashland Woods family since May of 2021.
