Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Missoula, MontanaLuay RahilMissoula, MT
4 Great Seafood Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergMissoula, MT
Zootown Classic 11/17 - 11/19Adrian HolmanMissoula, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this weekKristen WaltersMissoula, MT
Related
New Missoula Clerk of District Court a Big Fan of ‘Yellowstone’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the retirement of Shirley Faust after 20 years as the Missoula County Clerk of District Court, the Missoula County Commissioners appointed her Chief Deputy Amy McGhee as her interim replacement until the next election. KGVO News spoke to McGhee on Thursday afternoon about the...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 936 Cases, Three New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,617,993 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,884 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 227,479 doses have been administered and 77,174 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Marijuana illness among youth on the rise in Missoula
According to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, nearly 25% of youth in Missoula are now using marijuana on a regular basis.
discoveringmontana.com
Montana Serial Killers – The Most Infamous
Montana has a national reputation as one of the safest states to visit. Typically, tourists have to worry more about bear, wolf, and bison safety than they have to worry about violent crime. That said, the state has, on occasion, been plagued by another kind of monster: the serial killer.
Missoula Montana Reacts To Unofficial Demonyms On Reddit
The longer I live in Missoula, the more it surprises me. Like how the whitetail deer have no qualms about traipsing around in Pattee Canyon all willy-nilly with no regard for S Higgins commuters, or how a foot of snow on the ground barely scratches the surface of what we're used to putting up with all year.
No, Joann Fabrics Isn’t Closing in Missoula
There's a story circulating in the vast expanse of the internet about Joann Fabrics. Since it's from the other side of the country and plenty of yahoos are sharing it, of course there's confusion surrounding the status of the crafts chain, especially since they have seven Montana locations in Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls, Helena, Billings, Bozeman, and Butte.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gary David Conan, 42, from Butte, has been send to 66 months in prison for trafficking meth in Lake County. The following was sent out by U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:. A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the Lake County community was...
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
Advice From MHP on What to Do if You Get Into a Winter Accident
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - You’ve just slid off the icy road and into a guardrail. Should you get out and check the damage, or should you stay inside and wait for help?. Sergeant Jay Nelson with the Montana Highway Patrol spoke to KGVO News on Thursday morning as the latest winter storm brought snow and icy roads to western Montana.
Hungry? Missoula Frugal’s Hopes to Re-open in January
No egg nog milkshakes this year for Frugal's fans. But the popular drive-in hopes to complete repairs from a gas explosion in time to re-open in January. The popular chain, which started in Port Angeles, Washington in the late 1980s, opened its Missoula location on Brooks Street in the spring of 2019 and instantly built a following of Frugal's fans in West Central Montana. Many in Western Montana were familiar with the chain because of the outlet that had operated for several years in Kalispell.
discoveringmontana.com
The 5 Best Airports Near Missoula, Montana
Also known as the Garden City for its plentiful, lush green landscapes, Missoula is the second-largest city in the state of Montana. It is one of the most visited regions of the state due to its rich expression of culture, fascinating history, big-city amenities, unparalleled recreational destinations, and true wonders of natural beauty.
Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana
When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
Fairgrounds Bond Defeat Response from Missoula 4-H President
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - November 8 was a tough day for sponsors and supporters of the two mill levy requests presented to Missoula voters, the Crisis Services Levy, and the Fairgrounds 4-H Bond Request. KGVO News caught up with Clarence Wildeboer, President of the local Missoula County 4-H Board,...
Missoula Crime Report: Barricaded Suspect Identified and Charged
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged nine new complaints this week, which is one less than last week and significantly lower than the number of cases we have seen the past few months. County Attorney Kirsten Pabst said they always welcome a light week, but they never want to get too comfortable.
Who Will End Up In This Old Montana Computer Repair Building?
From 2010 to October of 2022, Missoula Computes occupied this standalone building in Tremper Shopping Center, offering custom personal computer builds and PC repairs at Malfunction Junction. The company has been in business since 2007, but now that they've moved to their new location on Holborn Street the question is...what will become of their old building?
Fairfield Sun Times
Western Montana schools announcing cancellations, delays
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Several schools in western Montana are reporting closures and delays Thursday morning. Superior School District #3 announced a 2-hour delay--elementary will begin at 10:05 a.m. and high school will being at 10:15 a.m. The bus schedule will run two hours later than usual. Thompson Falls Public...
Missoula Man Charged With Burglary at the Poverello Center
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, the Missoula Police Department trespassed Kevin Washington from the Poverello Center. On November 25, Washington went to the Poverello Center and threatened a person with a knife. The victim reported to officers that Washington was behaving erratically and yelling at him....
Which College Town is Better Bozeman or Missoula?
Let the debate and rivalry continue to rage. If you have lived in Montana for any amount of time you know there is a rivalry, not only in sports, but in pretty much everything between Bozeman and Missoula. Both the University of Montana and Montana State University football teams are in the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs this weekend, so both cities have good football programs at the very least. But which college town is better?
Update: Missing Endangered Person Advisory canceled for Isabela Henderson
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department for 14-year-old Isabela Henderson.
KULR8
MEPA issued for teen canceled after she was found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for a 14-year-old girl who is without her medication and is with a potentially dangerous person. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department says Isabela Henderson, 14, was last seen at the Walmart in Missoula on US-93 around 3:45 pm Wednesday.
Newstalk KGVO
Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0