The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!
Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Says Bodie Might Have the Best Performance in Show History
Bodie continues to blow coach Blake Shelton away on season 22 of The Voice!. The 29-year-old California native took the stage during Monday's Top 10 live show to perform "golden hour" by JVKE and left the coaches nearly speechless, including his own -- who made a major declaration after coaching all 22 seasons of the NBC singing competition.
Ashton Kutcher Has First Interview With His Twin Brother Michael on 'The Checkup': Watch the Trailer
Ashton Kutcher is sitting down for his first joint interview with his twin. In the trailer for Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old actor has an emotional discussion with his twin brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant. In the...
Ben Affleck Calls Netflix An “Assembly Line”, Says His And Matt Damon’s New Production Company To Blend “Quality” & “Commercial” Fare
Ben Affleck says his newly minted studio Artists Equity, in partnership with Matt Damon, is going for films that are commercial but smart, that acknowledge popular tastes, but that “people remember 20 years later.” He thinks/hopes his latest project due out next year fits the bill. Affleck directs, Damon stars in the true story behind the creation of the iconic Air Jordan brand slated for release in 2023 in partnership with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. Artists Equity anticipates releasing three projects next year, with plans to scale up to a minimum of five per year in the future. “I...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Melanie Griffith, 65, Snuggles Up To Mom Tippi Hedren, 92, In Rare Photo: ‘Thankful’ She’s Still With Us
No matter what, a parent’s child is always a child. Melanie Griffith shared an adorable photo with her mom Tippi Hedren on her Instagram on Monday, November 28. The actress, 65, cuddled up to her mom, 92, who is also a legendary actress in her own rite, for a sweet photo together.
'The Voice' Fans Can’t Stop Doing Double Takes Of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look
Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi. The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year. But she had fans doing double takes with her striking new look just a few weeks earlier. It's not hard for folks to see how much Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, with...
Amanda Bynes Debuts Shorter Hair While Grabbing Coffee On School Break: Before & After Photos
Amanda Bynes has a brand-new hairstyle! The actress, 36, was seen with a shorter haircut while taking a coffee break during one of her cosmetology classes on Monday, November 28. Amanda kept a low-profile, wearing shades as she headed to the coffee shop, but her new hair looked fabulous. While she kept the same dark black shade that she had in the past, the new style was closer to a bob than her longer look.
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Family Album With Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry: Photos
Family of five! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder may keep their relationship private but have shared many sweet moments with their children over the years. The couple met in 2000 on the set of The Mexican, tying the knot two years later in New Mexico. In 2004, the actress gave birth to twins, daughter Hazel […]
Kim Kardashian’s ‘cold’ home compared to ‘psych ward’
Someone call Martha Stewart back. Fans slammed Kim Kardashian’s home decor skills after she posted the “things at home that make me happy” on Tuesday. The “Kardashians” star, 42, took to Instagram to share several snaps of her home. In one photo, she showed off her bedroom which featured white and gray marble walls. In a second, a huge piece of artwork with a blue dot in the middle on a gray stone wall was photographed. One specific photo even showed what appeared to be her living room, which was decorated with matching chairs and a couch, a throw blanket and a rug....
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Massive Christmas Tree As She Begins To Decorate For The Holidays: Watch
Kylie Jenner is feeling festive! The makeup mogul, 25, didn’t wait long after Thanksgiving to kick off Christmas season. She got things started with some home decorating, showing off her gigantic Christmas tree in a Sunday, Nov. 27 Instagram video, which you can see here on her page and below from a fan account. Making the clip all the more fun, she backed the video with Micheal Bublé’s rendition of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”
Goldie Hawn’s Grandchildren: Meet Her Beautiful 7 Grandkids With Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn is an actress known for projects like ‘The First Wives Club.’. She’s been married twice and has three kids. She has seven grandchildren between her kids. Goldie Hawn has been a Hollywood staple for decades! After making her debut in the sketch comedy series Rowan And Martin’s Laugh-In, she became a household name, and she’s gone on to many other major roles, like when she starred in the 1980 film Private Benjamin and was nominated for an Academy Award. Goldie, 77, has since gone on to other adored projects like The First Wives Club and more recently The Christmas Chronicles films.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm Reacts to ‘Single Life’ Tell-All Pants Backlash: ‘I Agree’
90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm reacted to the major backlash he’s received from fans for his “pink” pants on the 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 tell-all. “Y’all don’t know this logistical s—t about TV, that y’all don’t really get to hear or see. It’s not as simple as like, why would he wear that?” the North Carolina native, 42, told fans via an Instagram Live session while watching the tell-all on Monday, November 28.
Tish Cyrus Goes Instagram Official With ‘Prison Break’ Star Boyfriend
Seven-and-a-half months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus — who is mom to Miley Cyrus as well as singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus — has found love again. She debuted her new love interest on her Instagram Stories on Sunday (Nov. 27), posting a slide of...
Mauricio Umansky Spills on Kyle, Kathy and Lisa Drama: 'I Went to Bed and Then All The S--t Happened'
"The truth is that they really have not spoken since all of this has gone down" Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Unmasky was put in the hot seat about what he does or doesn't know about Kathy Hilton's alleged meltdown in Aspen -- and the fallout involving both his wife and Lisa Rinna.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Can't Stop Freaking Out About Tom Bergeron’s Return to TV
Dancing With the Stars recently crowned its season 31 winner. But longtime fans are still hoping to see certain familiar faces back on their screens. Luckily, former host Tom Bergeron understood the request. Dancing With the Stars recently crowned its season 31 winner, but longtime fans are still hoping to...
Fans Call Kim Kardashian’s Home ‘Cold’ and ‘Haunting’: ‘That Decor Would Make Me Depressed’
Missed the mark? Fans are calling out Kim Kardashian's interior design choices after the reality star shared photos of her house via Instagram. "Things at home that make me happy," Kim, 42, captioned...
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Leaning on an Old Flame to Comfort Him Amid Olivia Wilde Breakup
Harry Styles is hot off his split from Olivia Wilde, and conveniently, so is one of his ex-girlfriends. Kendall Jenner recently broke up with NBA star Devin Booker, and the duo is reportedly leaning on each other through their heartache. “Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another,” an insider told The Sun. “And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia.” It sounds like a platonic friendship developed between the two of them over the years and the “Watermelon Sugar” star appreciates that the...
