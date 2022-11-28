Read full article on original website
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit
An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
'In desperate need': Moms still search frantically for baby formula months after shortage
The Biden administration greatly improved supplies. But problems remain, and more is needed to increase current stocks and prevent future shortages.
Insult a columnist, help people in need with USA TODAY's Insult-A-Columnist Holiday Food Drive!
The Insult-A-Columnist Holiday Food Drive is a great way to express your distaste for this columnist while also helping feed people near you.
Maci, Boomers, Twitter, Trump, DeSantis, Musk, plastics and cesspool | Letters, Nov. 28
The Stuart Air Show was absolutely amazing. Great job to those who hosted it, and for the pilots and crews who took risks to remind us of the great country we live in. As a U.S. Air Force vet, I couldn't have been more proud. Did you miss it this...
Kanye's Suspension Shows Musk Twitter Might Look a Lot Like…Old Twitter
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was suspended from Twitter yesterday after posting an image of a swastika inside the Star of David. Ye also defended Nazis and said he likes Hitler during a Thursday live chat with Infowars' Alex Jones. Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the rapper was suspended...
Election-Denying Republicans Were Big Losers in the 2022 Midterms
After former President Donald Trump's fanciful claims of election fraud spurred a Capitol riot, many observers felt that there was no going back: From now on, conspiracies of fraud would be standard among candidates, and the possibility of danger would only increase. Trump's most fervent supporters "represent an extremism that...
Has the GOP Lost Its Mind Over Donald Trump and Election Fraud?
Has the Republican Party lost its mind—and its way—in its slavish devotion to Donald Trump, who insists that the 2020 election was stolen from him through extensive voter fraud?. That's the question that journalist Robert Draper investigates in his new book Weapons of Mass Delusion, which looks at...
Judging From These Verdicts, Stewart Rhodes' Seditious Conspiracy Did Not Involve Attacking the Capitol
A federal jury this week convicted Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of seditious conspiracy, concluding that he and Kelly Meggs, another member of the right-wing militia, plotted to keep Donald Trump in office "by force." This is the first time that a jury has convicted participants in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol of that crime, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The hundreds of Trump supporters who have been arrested in connection with the riot typically have faced misdemeanor charges such as trespassing, disorderly conduct, and unauthorized demonstrating.
China's Lockdown Protests Show Why You Shouldn't Let Government Weaken Encryption, Anonymity
China's response to COVID-19 lockdown protests is thoroughly authoritarian and unsurprising. Not only are they sending police to bust up protests, but they're also attempting to track protesters' messages through social media and app communication tools. The Wall Street Journal reports that protesters are using encrypted apps like Telegram to...
You Can Record Video of Police in Action. But Can You Livestream That Video?
Lawsuit asks whether livestreaming cops is protected by the First Amendment. It's well-established that Americans have a First Amendment right to record police. But do we have the right to livestream that recording? That's the central question in a case currently before a federal appeals court. The question stems from...
The Former Kanye West Is Running for President Again, Allying With Fascists
Ye, the fabulously successful musical and fashion artist formerly known as Kanye West, appears to be running for president for a second time. He has launched a "Ye24" campaign seemingly managed and shaped by, first, alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, soon thereafter joined by fascist online personality and political commentator Nick Fuentes.
China's COVID Lockdowns Once Inspired Western Officials; They Should Listen to Protesters Instead
They'd like you to forget, but at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic many Western public health experts praised the draconian measures that have now brought thousands of furious Chinese protesters into the streets in defiance of their totalitarian government. In some circles, China's response was actually seen as a model for other, freer, countries. Now, of course, few people want to associate themselves with lockdowns that have tallied up vast costs in lives, health, prosperity, and liberty.
Twitter Is More Like a Traveling Circus Than a Public Square
Until fairly recently—namely around the time that the world's richest man, Elon Musk, bought Twitter—conservatives have been hyperventilating about the threat that social media posed to "free speech." Republicans proposed various big-government solutions to the problem, including having the feds commandeer these private companies and turn them into public utilities.
Some Arizona Republicans Are Refusing To Certify an Election. Is Congress Paying Attention?
Republican officials in one Arizona county are trying to defy state law by refusing to certify the results of last month's election. More than 2,500 miles away, Congress should take notice. What's happening right now in Cochise County, a deep red corner of Arizona, is highly unlikely to affect the...
Abortion Rights Advocates Ask DOJ To Defend Section 230
A case on the Supreme Court's docket could spell the end of Section 230, a law that has benefited websites and online platforms for decades. In a letter last week, two center-left organizations asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to come to the law's defense. The law stems from a...
Biden's Spending Spree Is Unprecedented
More than any time in recent history, the consequences of government over-spending are becoming apparent. Inflation continues to be well above the Federal Reserve's target, and the national debt recently topped $31 trillion for the first time in U.S. history—just eight months after it crossed $30 trillion. Yet few seem to connect these events with one of their underlying causes: President Joe Biden's continued spending binge.
A Lame-Duck Congress Should Reject the Extended Child Tax Credit
Democrats have lost the House of Representatives and, along with it, the chance to pass more of their preferred policies in 2023. This makes the "lame duck" period before the January arrival of the new Congress their last opportunity to fully control Capitol Hill for a while. It's also a chance for outgoing legislators from either party to pretty much do as they please. My fear is that the outgoing majority will, with the help of some misguided Republicans, push for a disastrous expansion of the child tax credit.
Russian Dissenters Fleeing Putin Often Face Abusive Immigration Detention Upon Arrival in the US
In my last post, I highlighted David Bier's helpful summary of the major ways in which the Biden Administration has improved immigration policy. But one area where Biden has fallen woefully short is the treatment of Russians fleeing Vladimir Putin's increasingly repressive dictatorship. A recent New York Times article reports that Russian political dissenters who enter the US to seek asylum are often subjected to prolonged and cruel detention:
