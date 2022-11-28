Read full article on original website
Police: Man arrested in freeway shootout says he was trying to scare officers, see his mom
LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the I-15 freeway in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
kslnewsradio.com
Suspect in Wednesday’s I-15 shooting is named, booked into jail
LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police announced Thursday evening the suspect involved in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting on southbound I-15 near Hill Field Road has been booked into the Davis County Jail. Police say 28-year-old Micheal John Buttel has been booked on several charges related to the incident. Police...
ksl.com
Utah man charged in 2 'purge' killings found competent to stand both trials
PROVO — A man accused of killing one man in Ogden and another in Spanish Fork has been found competent to stand trial in both cases against him. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
kslnewsradio.com
18-year-old connected to Orem shooting turns himself in
OREM, Utah — An 18-year-old man is in custody after turning himself in on Wednesday in connection with an Orem shooting in November. Police suspect the man of attempted murder and obstruction of justice after the Orem shooting that injured two men at the Axis Apartments. These apartments, at 800 South and 1370 West provide off-campus student housing to UVU students.
kvnutalk
Logan man arrested for allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill woman – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 31-year-old Logan man has been arrested for assaulting and threatening to kill a woman during several domestic disputes. Austin Pierce Schneider was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail, where he is temporarily being held without bail. According to an arrest report, Logan City Police officers...
ksl.com
Man accused of shooting at Orem apartment complex surrenders
OREM — Police have arrested a South Jordan man who they say shot at two people inside an Orem apartment complex, in a confrontation that was captured on video. Jozef Richard VanderMeide, 18, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of two counts of attempted murder and obstructing justice.
Gephardt Daily
Layton PD updates officer-involved shooting on I-15
LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 30,2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton Police have released the details on an exchange of gunfire with a suspect on Interstate 15 that closed the freeway for hours Wednesday morning. The suspect was the only person injured, shot in the hip, in an episode that began at...
Utah man pleas guilty after running over, killing 13-year-old boy
A Utah man has pled guilty after running over and killing a West Jordan teen in late April.
ksl.com
'Shockingly unimpressed' judge orders prison for man who killed girlfriend with spiked drink
WEST JORDAN — Stacey Buchanan's four kids had to grow up fast when she died unexpectedly in 2016 from a drink her boyfriend spiked with methamphetamine. Aaliyah Angelique, Buchanan's oldest daughter, told the court on Tuesday that she and her siblings were split up and sent to live with different family members, some of whom they barely knew. Angelique was close to graduating from high school at the time, and had been looking forward to sharing the occasion with her mom; when, suddenly, she was ordering flowers and doing her mom's hair and makeup for the funeral.
ABC 4
Utah teen sentenced in fatal robbery of Lindon teen
LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah teen involved in the robbery and death of Lindon teen in August has been sentenced into the custody of the Division of Juvenile Justice and Youth Services until he reaches the age of 25. The teen will also be required to serve 100...
Man accused of two same-day downtown Salt Lake burglaries
Salt Lake City Police arrested a man they say broke into and burglarized two downtown businesses, including office space belonging to the Utah Attorney General's Office on Friday, Nov. 25.
ksl.com
UTA bus driver suffers broken hip after allegedly being assaulted by cyclist
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver was hospitalized after allegedly being assaulted by a cyclist on Thursday afternoon, a UTA spokesman said. Authority spokesman Carl Arky said a bus passed the cyclist on 900 East at 1000 South in Salt Lake City. When the bus came to the next stop, the cyclist came up to the driver's window and started yelling, then pushed the side-view mirror in, he said.
11-year-old girl identified as the victim of deadly Salt Lake crash
Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed the victim in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday was an 11-year-old girl.
ksl.com
Man killed in collision at Bangerter Highway
WEST JORDAN — One man was killed and two people were hospitalized with injuries suffered in a crash on the off-ramp of Bangerter Highway near 9000 South on Thursday. Police said witnesses saw a northbound truck collide with another truck on the off-ramp, which then careened into a shed at Jordan Valley Hospital.
Gephardt Daily
South Ogden woman arrested for drugs, child endangerment; home condemned
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Ogden mother was charged with new drug counts Monday after eluding police for more than three weeks on warrants charging her with alleged drug possession and child endangerment. Those warrants also led to the woman’s home being condemned...
kjzz.com
Herriman standoff suspect's father caused deadly hospital standoff in 1991
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect in a recent deadly standoff in Herriman is the son of a man who took over a Utah hospital maternity ward and threatened to blow it up more than 30 years ago, KUTV 2News has learned. Alma Worthington, 38, died Sunday, Nov. 20...
ksl.com
Victim of Salt Lake auto-pedestrian crash was 11-year-old girl
SALT LAKE CITY — A young girl died due to an auto-pedestrian crash at 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, according to police. Police believe the girl was hit by a Nissan pickup truck in a crosswalk around 3:30 p.m. The driver was turning from 1300 South onto 2100 East, Salt Lake police said in a statement.
Gephardt Daily
‘Police incident’ closes stretch of SB I-15 in Layton
LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two mile stretch of southbound Interstate 15 was closed in Davis County Wednesday morning after an incident involving Layton police. “Layton officers were involved in a shooting on I-15 this morning,” Layton PD said in a statement posted on social...
ksl.com
Saratoga Springs man pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of 13-year-old bicyclist
WEST JORDAN — A driver accused of hitting and killing a 13-year-old bicyclist minutes after leaving a bar has pleaded guilty to two charges in the case against him. Mason Andrew Ohms, 50, of Saratoga Springs, pleaded guilty Monday to automobile homicide, a second-degree felony, and failure to remain at an accident involving death, a third-degree felony.
eastidahonews.com
Man admits to using Snapchat, driving recklessly in crash that killed 2 BYU students
PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — An Orem man pleaded guilty on Nov. 14 to causing the deaths of two BYU students by driving recklessly and hitting their vehicle at nearly 80 mph on a city street. Ceasar Castellon-Flores, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and one count of...
