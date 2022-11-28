ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Suspect in Wednesday’s I-15 shooting is named, booked into jail

LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police announced Thursday evening the suspect involved in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting on southbound I-15 near Hill Field Road has been booked into the Davis County Jail. Police say 28-year-old Micheal John Buttel has been booked on several charges related to the incident. Police...
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

18-year-old connected to Orem shooting turns himself in

OREM, Utah — An 18-year-old man is in custody after turning himself in on Wednesday in connection with an Orem shooting in November. Police suspect the man of attempted murder and obstruction of justice after the Orem shooting that injured two men at the Axis Apartments. These apartments, at 800 South and 1370 West provide off-campus student housing to UVU students.
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Man accused of shooting at Orem apartment complex surrenders

OREM — Police have arrested a South Jordan man who they say shot at two people inside an Orem apartment complex, in a confrontation that was captured on video. Jozef Richard VanderMeide, 18, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of two counts of attempted murder and obstructing justice.
OREM, UT
Gephardt Daily

Layton PD updates officer-involved shooting on I-15

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 30,2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton Police have released the details on an exchange of gunfire with a suspect on Interstate 15 that closed the freeway for hours Wednesday morning. The suspect was the only person injured, shot in the hip, in an episode that began at...
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

'Shockingly unimpressed' judge orders prison for man who killed girlfriend with spiked drink

WEST JORDAN — Stacey Buchanan's four kids had to grow up fast when she died unexpectedly in 2016 from a drink her boyfriend spiked with methamphetamine. Aaliyah Angelique, Buchanan's oldest daughter, told the court on Tuesday that she and her siblings were split up and sent to live with different family members, some of whom they barely knew. Angelique was close to graduating from high school at the time, and had been looking forward to sharing the occasion with her mom; when, suddenly, she was ordering flowers and doing her mom's hair and makeup for the funeral.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC 4

Utah teen sentenced in fatal robbery of Lindon teen

LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah teen involved in the robbery and death of Lindon teen in August has been sentenced into the custody of the Division of Juvenile Justice and Youth Services until he reaches the age of 25. The teen will also be required to serve 100...
LINDON, UT
ksl.com

UTA bus driver suffers broken hip after allegedly being assaulted by cyclist

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver was hospitalized after allegedly being assaulted by a cyclist on Thursday afternoon, a UTA spokesman said. Authority spokesman Carl Arky said a bus passed the cyclist on 900 East at 1000 South in Salt Lake City. When the bus came to the next stop, the cyclist came up to the driver's window and started yelling, then pushed the side-view mirror in, he said.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man killed in collision at Bangerter Highway

WEST JORDAN — One man was killed and two people were hospitalized with injuries suffered in a crash on the off-ramp of Bangerter Highway near 9000 South on Thursday. Police said witnesses saw a northbound truck collide with another truck on the off-ramp, which then careened into a shed at Jordan Valley Hospital.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Victim of Salt Lake auto-pedestrian crash was 11-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY — A young girl died due to an auto-pedestrian crash at 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, according to police. Police believe the girl was hit by a Nissan pickup truck in a crosswalk around 3:30 p.m. The driver was turning from 1300 South onto 2100 East, Salt Lake police said in a statement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

‘Police incident’ closes stretch of SB I-15 in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two mile stretch of southbound Interstate 15 was closed in Davis County Wednesday morning after an incident involving Layton police. “Layton officers were involved in a shooting on I-15 this morning,” Layton PD said in a statement posted on social...
LAYTON, UT

