Art House: a Mankato destination brings creativity to the community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A love of the arts has helped restore an important community venue into a wonderful Mankato destination. A special show is opening this weekend at the Carnegie Art Center in downtown Mankato. Kelsey and Lisa visited the venue to see all the amazing talent on display!
Annual Dakota 38 + 2 memorial ride started as a dream

Due to recent heavy snow, a downtown snow emergency begins at 10 p.m., tonight (Thursday, Dec. 1) and expires at 8 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2. Today is the day for the annual Toys for Tots spaghetti fundraiser at South Central College.
LIVE: SCC hosts Toys for Tots fundraiser

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the day for the annual Toys for Tots spaghetti fundraiser at South Central College. All meals will be served today from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., as well as 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Meals are $10, which includes spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, and a...
Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride to end after 2022

Local alternative folk musician, Nate Boots, visited the Kato Living studio and shared his passion for music, giving a memorable live performance in the studio.
Mankato SCHEELS hosting ice fest event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato SCHEELS store is hosting their 2022 Ice Fest this Saturday, December 3. The full-day event is presented by Clam and will be held from 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM in the Mankato SCHEELS parking lot. The event is free and all are welcome to...
Claus couple returns to Owatonna Arts Center for cocoa, cookies

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Not many people have Santa on their minds in the middle of summer, but for Silvan Durben, a warm August day 27 years ago was when he discovered his Santa. A birthday party at the Owatonna Arts Center for Lonna Lysne brought its creative director face-to-face...
Dog toys: some seasonal ideas to chew on

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For many people, pets are a part of the family. Pets are wellness companions, protectors, or best friends -- sometimes all three! Dr. Nelson from North Mankato Animal Hospital stopped by the Kato Living studio to give Kelsey and Lisa some dog toy ideas for the winter weather.
Plow drivers: 'Nasty day out'

The end of No Shave November is upon Mankato and will be celebrated at tonight's GrowMANkato Mustache Bash, from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Historic Masonic Hall.
Winter Storm Update: Tuesday 11/29 | 2PM

Local alternative folk musician, Nate Boots, visited the Kato Living studio and shared his passion for music, giving a memorable live performance in the studio.
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday Weather

The end of No Shave November is upon Mankato and will be celebrated at tonight's GrowMANkato Mustache Bash, from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Historic Masonic Hall. 2022 Minnesota election results certified; 61% voter turnout. The Minnesota Secretary of States office says 61% of Minnesotans voted in the 2022 election.
New Madelia government center opening soon

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Madelia city officials have chosen Dec. 4 as the move in date for the new government center. The government center will be located on Main St. and Drew Ave. The new facility will house city hall, police department and city fire department. To commemorate the transfer...
Caitlyn's Noon Forecast 11/29/22

MnDOT and State Patrol reminder of winter driving safety. The incoming snow isn't much of a surprise to drivers. Yet, MnDOT and the State Patrol are reminding people to take their time.
St. Peter gas prices average lower than Mankato’s

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Look around at the gas pumps- Because according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce, a gallon of gas is 11 cents cheaper this week in Minnesota than the week before, with the new state average at $3.46. But some retailers within the state are lowering gas...
MnDOT and State Patrol reminder of winter driving safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The incoming snow isn’t much of a surprise to drivers. Yet MnDOT and the State Patrol are reminding people to take their time. ”The commute whether you’re going to school or work later in the afternoon is going to be a bit messy tomorrow,” says KEYC’s meteorologist, Caitlyn Lorr.
