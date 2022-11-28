Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Choctaw County man among those elected to Alabama Commodity Committee
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Elections were held during the Alabama Farmers Federation 101st annual meeting. Leo Allen of Choctaw County, Louie Overstreet of Clarke County, Bob Plaster of Elmore County and Bart Snyder of Pike County were elected to the State Wildlife Committee Dec. 4. State commodity committee members help...
WTOK-TV
Push to get rid of Mississippi’s felony voting ban continues with request for SCOTUS to take it up
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Not every felony conviction in Mississippi involves people losing their voting rights, but 22 of them do. However, some legal groups say that constitutional provisions in the state must be reviewed and struck down. “Mississippi is keeping a provision of the 1890 constitution in place that...
WTOK-TV
Alabama gas prices fall under $3 for first time in nearly a year
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gas prices are on the decline in Alabama. The average cost of gas is $2.99. It’s under $3 for the first time since January 2022 and some stations in Huntsville are seeing prices twenty cents lower than the average. Even more impressive, it’s lower than...
WTOK-TV
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi!
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Two Mississippi Lottery players won more than a combined $1 million playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings, and one of the players was just $1 away from a $3 million payday. The big winner won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the...
WTOK-TV
‘Justice delayed is justice denied,’ Alabama AG says on execution halt
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Attorney General Steve Marshall provided an update on the status of executions following a halt issued by Gov. Kay Ivey in November. “As far as I and my office are concerned, there is no moratorium, nor will there be, on capital punishment in Alabama,” Marshall said.
WTOK-TV
Alabama Power’s residential power bill rates to increase again in January
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power residential customers can expect another increase on their monthly bill after another upcoming rate adjustment. Starting in January, company officials said customers will see their bills increase by about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. Alabama Power says...
WTOK-TV
Georgia man faces several charges after assaulting Mississippi officer
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Georgia man was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing, and possession of stolen property. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a stolen Ford Bronco out of Georgia traveling on I-20 and proceeded to pull the vehicle over.
WTOK-TV
Multiple entities misspent millions in COVID funds, reveals new audit
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - According to a newly released audit, multiple entities misspent millions of federal dollars that included stimulus payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF). Mississippi State Auditor Shad White’s team conducted the Single Audit of federal funds flowing through Mississippi from July 1, 2020, to June 30,...
WTOK-TV
AL employers grapple with changing laws and attitudes around cannabis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With several cities in Alabama preparing to allow medical cannabis dispensaries, some employers are rethinking how they handle drug testing. An expert on employment law says people in jobs where safety is critical should still expect some level of testing. But because recruiting and keeping employees...
Comments / 0