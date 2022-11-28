ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WTOK-TV

Choctaw County man among those elected to Alabama Commodity Committee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Elections were held during the Alabama Farmers Federation 101st annual meeting. Leo Allen of Choctaw County, Louie Overstreet of Clarke County, Bob Plaster of Elmore County and Bart Snyder of Pike County were elected to the State Wildlife Committee Dec. 4. State commodity committee members help...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

Alabama gas prices fall under $3 for first time in nearly a year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gas prices are on the decline in Alabama. The average cost of gas is $2.99. It’s under $3 for the first time since January 2022 and some stations in Huntsville are seeing prices twenty cents lower than the average. Even more impressive, it’s lower than...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WTOK-TV

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi!

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Two Mississippi Lottery players won more than a combined $1 million playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings, and one of the players was just $1 away from a $3 million payday. The big winner won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Alabama Power’s residential power bill rates to increase again in January

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power residential customers can expect another increase on their monthly bill after another upcoming rate adjustment. Starting in January, company officials said customers will see their bills increase by about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. Alabama Power says...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Multiple entities misspent millions in COVID funds, reveals new audit

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - According to a newly released audit, multiple entities misspent millions of federal dollars that included stimulus payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF). Mississippi State Auditor Shad White’s team conducted the Single Audit of federal funds flowing through Mississippi from July 1, 2020, to June 30,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

AL employers grapple with changing laws and attitudes around cannabis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With several cities in Alabama preparing to allow medical cannabis dispensaries, some employers are rethinking how they handle drug testing. An expert on employment law says people in jobs where safety is critical should still expect some level of testing. But because recruiting and keeping employees...
ALABAMA STATE

